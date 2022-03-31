BlackRock’s advice for ‘entitled’ working class that ‘never had to sacrifice’: Buckle up

Special to WorldTribune, March 31, 2022

Commentary by Joe Schaeffer, 247 Real News

There are dots to be connected here, but can Americans do so before November?

A comfortable executive of the privileged financial elite has underscored once again the utter disconnect between the global ruling establishment and the common people.

Fox Business related the tough-talk message to the rabble delivered by the representative of private equity royalty on March 29:

BlackRock President Robert Kapito on Tuesday said an “entitled generation that has never had to sacrifice” is going to face shortages as they’ve never experienced before.

“For the first time, this generation is going to go into a store and not be able to get what they want,” Kapito said, adding: “We have a very entitled generation that has never had to sacrifice.”

He warned that people who have grown accustomed to having everything available to them at the supermarket would soon face “scarcity inflation.”

“I would put on your seat belts because this is something that we haven’t seen,” he said.

Looming over the “pull yourself up by your bootstraps” scolding, of course, is this:

Kapito, who according to some estimates has a net worth of at least $485 million, made the comments at the Texas Independent Producers and Royalty Owners Association in Austin, Texas.

Kapito was roasted on social media for his multi-millionaire school of hard knocks ivory towerism.

Just one week earlier, another corporate executive became the object of national revulsion with even more callous remarks.

Financial news website The Street reported March 24:

An executive at a company that operates Applebee’s and Taco Bell franchises in several states has reportedly sent an email gloating that higher gas prices will make it easier to pressure potential employees to accept lower wages.

The email, posted on a Reddit sub-channel this week, outlined a theory that higher gas prices would make potential employees more desperate for work and therefore more willing to accept lower pay.

“Most of our employee base and potential employee base live paycheck to paycheck,” the executive, identified as Wayne Pankratz of American Franchise Capital, wrote, according to the Kansas City Star.

“Any increase in gas prices cuts into their disposable income. As inflation continues to climb and gas prices continue to go up, that means more hours employees will need to work to maintain their current level of living.”

Pankratz was positively ecstatic that local competitors were also likely to be crippled by the economic crisis walloping regular Americans:

In addition, higher inflation will hurt mom and pop competitors. “Some businesses will not be able to hold on… This is going to drive more potential employees into the hiring pool,” the executive wrote.

“The labor market is about to turn in our favor,” Pankratz added.

Pankratz has since been fired, numerous outlets have reported. Corporate public relations demanded no less an action.

Question: How many steps does it take to connect Wayne Pankratz to BlackRock? The answer is either one or two, depending on how you look at it.

The Street details:

American Franchise Capital… owns and operates 49 Applebee’s and 72 Taco Bell restaurants, according to its Linked In page….

Applebee’s is owned by Dine Brands Global, Inc., which also owns iHop restaurants. Almost all of its Applebee’s restaurants are operated by franchise holders.

Dine Brands Global makes its money franchising supersized chain restaurants such as Applebee’s and IHOP. A 2012 news release explains:

DineEquity, Inc. (NYSE:DIN), the parent company of Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar and IHOP Restaurants, today announced that it has entered into an asset purchase agreement with American Franchise Capital, LLC for the sale of 33 Applebee’s company-operated restaurants located primarily in Missouri and Indiana….

“We are pleased to announce the sale of 33 Applebee’s company-operated restaurants, reflecting yet another significant step in our strategy to transition to a 99% franchised restaurant system,” said Julia A. Stewart, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DineEquity, Inc. “American Franchise Capital is a great franchise partner with deep operating experience.”

In other words, Applebee’s isn’t really about food. It is an investment vehicle for private equity speculation. And nothing else.

And would it surprise you to learn that BlackRock is the leading investor in Dine Brands Global?

Robert Kapito and Wayne Pankratz do not just inhabit the same inhumane 21st century business model, they literally can be tied to a specific money tree.

WorldTribune has documented several highly disturbing examples in recent months of proponents of this top-heavy elitist business construct voicing their barely concealed contempt for the standing of American workers in a brazen manner that would have been unthinkable some 20 years ago.

Corporate interests and business groups have openly joined with leftist radicals to support the illegal alien invasion of this nation. Far from denying that their interest is concerned mainly with ensuring plenty of cheap labor for their big-box operations, these organizations appear to be embracing the charge.

Private equity has been accused of playing a leading role in spurring on the inflation that it hopes to reap benefits from as regular Americans suffer.

In the wake of Kapito’s comments, critics have pointed to BlackRock’s leading role in housing rental price inflation due to the private equity goliath’s attempt to purchase as many homes as it can as permanent rental properties.

And then there is the fact that BlackRock is a leading investor in the coronavirus vaccine manufacturing companies that have amassed staggering profits due to federal, state and local government and private business vaccine mandates ushered in via a ruling establishment-fomented hysteria that ran roughshod over America and the world for a full two years.

The Defender, a news site run by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Children’s Health Defense organization, reported in February:

BlackRock and Vanguard, two of the world’s “Big Three” asset managers, also are among the top three shareholders of COVID vaccine makers Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson — which means the two investment giants stand to benefit from these companies’ soaring profits and the resulting rise in those companies’ stock prices.

BlackRock and Vanguard don’t just benefit from sales of COVID vaccines. As it turns out, they also have ownership stakes in technology companies developing vaccine passports and digital wallets.

Cornering the market on housing. Forced medical products under penalty of law. This is power.

Which takes us to our last dot needing to be connected. For months now, WorldTribune has been pointing out the attempted private equity oligarchical takeover of a Republican Party that is dominated at its grassroots by America First Trump supporters.

Private equity powerhouse Carlyle Group’s former co-CEO Glenn Youngkin claimed the 2021 Virginia governor’s race in a victory that has astonishingly been hailed as a success for the America First movement, basically because Youngkin had the letter R next to his name as opposed to a D. This despite Youngkin’s countless Deep State and globalist ties and the fact that two of his former high-level employees at Carlyle own Dominion Voting Systems, the controversial voting machine company at the heart of widespread claims the 2020 presidential election was fraudulently stolen, through their private equity venture Staple Street Capital.

In February, WorldTribune reported on the shameful acceptance by the RINO-led Republican Governors Association of a $250,000 political contribution from former Victoria’s Secret owner Leslie Wexner. Wexner has been in deep disgrace since news of his enormous financial backing of elite-connected pedophile Jeffrey Epstein became common knowledge.

The RGA is ruled by GOP governors who have been notably hostile to President Trump, including China-stained Doug Ducey of Arizona, Bill Kristol-tainted Larry Hogan of Maryland and transgender-children-folding Kristi Noem of South Dakota.

The attempted oligarchical coup, fueled by private equity money, against Trump’s GOP can best be seen in 2022 in Pennsylvania, where David McCormick stepped down as CEO of the largest hedge fund in the world, Bridgewater Associates, golden parachuted in from Connecticut to the Keystone State, and orchestrated a carpetbagging run for a U.S. Senate seat as a Republican.

The deep-pocketed McCormick has been the beneficiary of highly suspicious fawning and politically advantageous media coverage from “conservative” news sites such as Breitbart and The New York Post.

He has been backed from the very beginning by Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), who also endorsed and publicly campaigned for Youngkin during the Virginia primary season, when other Republican options were still available.

Bridgewater is so heavily tied to communist China that it manages state money for the bloody regime. Again, we get back to the theme of elites and worker slaves, only this time it is in defense of full-out tyranny:

[McCormick] was a top wingman to Bridgewater founder Ray Dalio, who has made numerous outrageous comments in recent months rabidly defending communist China, where Bridgewater has highly lucrative business ties. Dalio’s latest:

“As Deng Xiaoping and others understood, it’s a cycle,” Dalio said at a UBS Group investment conference Monday, according to the Wall Street Journal. “First you get rich, and then you make a point of distributing those opportunities in a more equal way.”

Here’s Dalio on Nov. 30 shrugging off Chinese tyranny as just they’re way of doing things:

Dalio said: “As a top-down country, what they’re doing — it’s kind of like a strict parent. They behave like a strict parent, and they go through that. That is their approach. We have our approach.”

Bridgewater has $140 billion in assets and Dalio has an estimated net worth of $18 billion.

Kapito, Pankratz, Dalio. Three figures in the private equity world all embodying the pyramid of a privileged few at the top profiting off of the labor of a scuffling mass of worker drones beneath them. The days of Pharaoh are being reintroduced. Which side is the Republican Party on?

About . . . . Intelligence . . . . Membership