New gay-friendly Boy Scouts changes name to ‘be more inclusive’

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News May 7, 2024

For 114 years it was the Boy Scouts of America.

On Feb. 8, 2025, the organization’s 115th birthday, it will officially become Scouting America.

In bowing to the woke mob, the organization said it is changing its name to “be more inclusive.”

“In the next 100 years we want any youth in America to feel very, very welcome to come into our programs,” Roger Krone, who took over last fall as president and chief executive officer, said in an interview before the name-change announcement on Tuesday at its annual meeting in Florida.

Krone said he expects people will start immediately using the name.

“It sends this really strong message to everyone in America that they can come to this program, they can bring their authentic self, they can be who they are and they will be welcomed here,” Krone said.

The organization began allowing gay youth in 2013 and ended a blanket ban on gay adult leaders in 2015. In 2017, it announced that girls would be accepted as Cub Scouts as of 2018 and into the flagship Boy Scout program — renamed Scouts BSA — in 2019.

The Boy Scouts’ $2.4 billion bankruptcy reorganization plan took effect last year, allowing the organization to keep operating while compensating the more than 80,000 men who say they were sexually abused as children while scouting.

The organization currently has over 1 million youth members, including more than 176,000 girls and young women. Membership peaked in 1972 at almost 5 million.

