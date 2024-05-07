Over at ABC, post-election anxiety is already palpable six months out

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, May 7, 2024

It’s sixth months until the 2024 election. Maybe ABC News should start stocking up on defibrillators and service dogs.

A week after “This Week” host George Stephanopoulos had an on-air conniption fit, another ABC News Trump hater, Jonathan Karl, took his turn in the “threat to democracy” sweepstakes.

Karl said on the Sunday broadcast of “This Week”: “For as long as I’ve covered politics, politicians have said, ‘This will be the most important election of our lifetimes.’ They said that no matter how high or low the stakes actually were. Election Day 2024 is exactly six months from today, and this time, the divisions in our country are so vast and the choice so stark there’s little doubt this really is the most important election of our time. No more crying wolf. This is it.”

Brent Baker, vice president of research and publications for the Media Research Center, noted: “The election is six months away, and the top anchors for ABC News are already building themselves into a lather of outrage, lecturing their viewers on who they better not vote for — or else. One wonders how out of control they will become as the election grows closer, especially if polls continue to show Donald Trump in the lead. They’re passing DEFCON 2. Once they hit DEFCON 1, what’s next?”

Meanwhile, banned on much of legacy/social media, Trump keeps speaking out and reaching millions who don’t watch network TV.

Trump said in a Truth Social post: “Biden just Indicted Henry Cuellar because the Respected Democrat Congressman wouldn’t play Crooked Joe’s Open Border game. He was for Border Control, so they said, ‘Let’s use the FBI and DOJ to take him out!’ This is the way they operate. They’re a bunch of D.C. Thugs, and at some point they will be paying a very big price for what they have done to our Country. CROOKED JOE BIDEN IS A THREAT TO DEMOCRACY!”

