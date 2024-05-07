Poll: 7 of 10 want Disney to bring back family-friendly content

by WorldTribune Staff, May 7, 2024

Disney should return to producing “wholesome programming” and let parents decide if and when their “children are taught about sexuality,” an overwhelming percentage of respondents said in a new poll.

The Rasmussen Reports poll revealed that 71 percent of American adults want Disney to return to family-friendly content and stop pushing the LGBTQ agenda.

Only 22 percent of those surveyed believe Disney is on the right track.

Of those polled, 54 percent believed that LGBTQ characters in Disney stories were not “appropriate for children under 12” while 33 percent thought it was appropriate, with another 13 percent stating that they were “not sure.”

Disney’s recent films which have featured LGBTQ characters have flopped at the box office.

“Elemental,” which featured a “non-binary” character, had one of the worst openings in the studio’s history, earning a meager $29.6 million at the domestic box office, while “Strange World” which highlighted a same-sex teen romance was also a box office disaster.

In an April 2022 poll, 68 percent of general-election voters said they were less likely to do business with Disney after reports that it planned to include sexual ideology in new content for children.

The Trafalgar Group’s new National Issues Survey on Disney, which was sponsored by the Convention of States Action, found that more than 69 percent of respondents said they were likely to support “family-friendly alternatives” to Disney.

The 2022 survey was conducted after a Disney executive producer admitted to advancing a “not-at-all-secret gay agenda” to insert queerness into children’s animation during a Disney staff meeting on Florida’s Parental Rights in Education legislation.

“Our leadership over there has been so welcoming to my, like, not-at-all-secret gay agenda,” said Latoya Raveneau, an executive producer for Disney Television in a video obtained by journalist Christopher Rufo. “I was just, wherever I could, just basically adding queerness. . . . No one would stop me and no one was trying to stop me.”

