by WorldTribune Staff, May 7, 2024

In expanding Obamacare to cover so-called “DACA Dreamers” who are in the country illegally, Joe Biden claimed he was extending the coverage to what have been “model citizens.”

The statistics say otherwise.

Joe Biden says the DACA Dreamers have been model citizens. 3,300 have been charged with assault, 300+ have been charged with rape and 15 DACA Dreamers have committed murder.pic.twitter.com/QYPs8IYfYa — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) May 7, 2024

Your Choice