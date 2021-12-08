Taking over Trump’s GOP: Glenn Youngkin, Heidi Cruz and the New Ruling Order

Special to WorldTribune.com, December 8, 2021

Commentary by Joe Schaeffer

Did 2016 even happen? The oligarchy is trying to retake its place behind the wheel of the GOP, and the stakes are enormous.

It’s all part of a larger model of Big Government, Big Business and Big NGOs (foundations and philanthropy money) working together to make up a new ruling elite. Yes, the New Ruling Order. And it’s been in the cards for quite some time now.

Key question not being asked about uber-connected ex-Carlyle Group co-CEO Glenn Youngkin’s successful effort to capture the Republican nomination for Virginia governor and then the general election: Why was Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) actively campaigning for Youngkin BEFORE he won the party nomination?

Many GOP America Firsters would argue that any warm body is a better voting option than corrupt Clinton bag man Terry McAuliffe in a general election, but there were other options during primary season. Yet Cruz was out front for Youngkin from the beginning. Why?

It’s not a comfortable thought to ponder.

Youngkin is a member of the arch-globalist Council on Foreign Relations. Cruz’s wife Heidi was a task force member of the Council’s notorious 2005 report calling for the creation of a North American Union.

CFR put into writing its blueprint for the destruction of U.S. sovereignty and borders in order to construct a continental superstate. From the report (bold added throughout this article):

WHAT WE SHOULD DO NOW

Establish a common security perimeter by 2010. The governments of Canada, Mexico, and the United States should articulate as their long-term goal a common security perimeter for North America. In particular, the three governments should strive toward a situation in which a terrorist trying to penetrate our borders will have an equally hard time doing so, no matter which country he elects to enter first. We believe that these measures should be extended to include a commitment to common approaches toward international negotiations on the global movement of people, cargo, and vessels.

Like free trade a decade ago, a common security perimeter for North America is an ambitious but achievable goal that will require specific policy, statutory, and procedural changes in all three nations.

Develop a North American Border Pass. The three countries should develop a secure North American Border Pass with biometric identifiers. This document would allow its bearers expedited passage through customs, immigration, and airport security throughout the region. The program would be modeled on the U.S.-Canadian ‘‘NEXUS’’ and the U.S.-Mexican ‘‘SENTRI’’ programs, which provide ‘‘smart cards’’ to allow swifter passage to those who pose no risk. Only those who voluntarily seek, receive, and pay the costs for a security clearance would obtain a Border Pass. The pass would be accepted at all border points within North America as a complement to, but not a replacement for, national identity documents or passports.

The conclusion to the report is literally treasonous:

The global challenges faced by North America cannot be met solely through unilateral or bilateral efforts or existing patterns of cooperation. They require deepened cooperation based on the principle, affirmed in the March 2005 joint statement by Canada, Mexico, and the United States, that ‘‘our security and prosperity are mutually dependent and complementary.’’

Establishment by 2010 of a security and economic community for North America is an ambitious but achievable goal that is consistent with this principle and, more important, buttresses the goals and values of the citizens of North America, who share a desire for safe and secure societies, economic opportunity and prosperity, and strong democratic institutions.

An appendix was included for “Additional and Dissenting Views” by task force members. Future Goldman Sachs executive Heidi Cruz’s remarks were notable for what she chose to particularly emphasize:

I support the Task Force report and its recommendations aimed at building a safer and more prosperous North America. Economic prosperity and a world safe from terrorism and other security threats are no doubt inextricably linked. While governments play an invaluable role in both regards, we must emphasize the imperative that economic investment be led and perpetuated by the private sector. There is no force proven like the market for aligning incentives, sourcing capital, and producing results like financial markets and profit-making businesses. This is simply necessary to sustain a higher living standard for the poorest among us — truly the measure of our success. As such, investment funds and financing mechanisms should be deemed attractive instruments by those committing the capital and should only be developed in conjunction with market participants. — Heidi S. Cruz

While it sounds as if Heidi Cruz is merely pushing for a fully deregulated common North American market, the bigger takeaway is that she is asserting that big business – and Big Investment Finance in particular – should play a crucial leading role in the development of a North American Union.

Important aside: Ted Cruz actively campaigned against this same Council on Foreign Relations in order to get elected as U.S. senator out of Texas in 2012:

Ted Cruz, the former Texas solicitor general and tea party favorite for the Republican nomination for Senate, has been focusing some of his harshest campaign trail rhetoric on that longtime villain of those suspicious of U.S. internationalism: The Council on Foreign Relations.

The New York-based group, Cruz said at a speech to a Republican women’s group in Sugarland, Tex., last week, is “a pit of vipers.”

When asked about the Council at another event in Tyler, Tex., on Oct. 15, Cruz called the organization “a pernicious nest of snakes” that is “working to undermine our sovereignty,” according to video provided by someone who opposes his candidacy.

Now, back to his wife Heidi’s idea of “investment funds” leading the way towards that very loss of sovereignty. Let’s connect some dots.

Fellow North American Union task force member Richard A. Falkenrath serves today as Chief Administrative Officer at Bridgewater Associates, one of the biggest investment management firms in the world.

From his Bridgewater bio:

Prior to joining Bridgewater, Richard was a contributing editor on Bloomberg TV, was the Stephen and Barbara Friedman Senior Fellow at the Brookings Institution, served as Deputy Commissioner for Counterterrorism of the New York City Police Department from 2006-2010, and was Assistant Professor at the John F Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University. He was also a member of the White House staff from 2000 to 2004, ultimately as Deputy Assistant to the President and Deputy Homeland Security Advisor. Richard is currently a Senior Fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations and is also a member of the Trilateral Commission and a Certified Information Systems Security Professional.

In the wake of Youngkin’s Virginia victory, Bridgewater CEO David McCormick is currently mulling a run for U.S. Senate out of Pennsylvania as a Republican. McCormick is also a CFR member.

They’ll be more like this. A lot more.

Bridgewater founder Ray Dalio recently came under fire for his sickening defense of Chinese communist tyranny as “paternalism” in line with traditional Chinese thought of government as an extension of “family”:

Dalio said: “As a top-down country, what they’re doing — it’s kind of like a strict parent. They behave like a strict parent, and they go through that. That is their approach. We have our approach.”

Other NAU task force members are found littered among the ranks of notorious internationalist think tanks and organizations such as the World Economic Forum, the Wilson Center and pro-mass migration groups.

Raging RINO former Massachusetts Gov. William Weld was co-chair of the Task Force.

Not surprisingly, Weld jumped on Youngkin’s victory in Virginia, proclaiming (along with ex-New Jersey RINO Gov. Christine Todd Whitman) that his win blazed a trail for the GOP to move on from Trump.

Besides being a CFR member, Youngkin is also intimately involved with the Meridian International Center, a curious organization that is heavily subsidized by the State Department and other federal agencies, i.e., your taxpayer dollars.

From the group’s About page on its website:

Meridian strengthens engagement between the United States and the world through diplomacy, leadership and culture to solve shared global challenges.

Meridian believes the United States is stronger and the world is safer when leaders collaborate across countries and cultures.

Meridian believes the U.S. has been infected with “systemic racism” throughout its history. From its 2020 annual report:

As the U.S. grappled with the pandemic, it faced another crisis that has plagued the country from its beginnings. The killing of George Floyd and other instances of police brutality launched a sweeping national movement for racial justice and equity, bringing much-needed awareness to the history of systemic racism in the United States. Meridian responded by convening nuanced discussions on racism and injustice and their intersections with civil rights, healthcare access, and other critical issues.

Also from the annual report:

When the COVID-19 crisis, racial injustice, the economic recession and other issues of the year came to a head in the 2020 election, Meridian created a space for addressing the challenge of disinformation and its impact on elections and American democracy through the Meridian Global Journalism Initiative and our U.S. Speaker Series.

Meridian’s “Core Values” are listed as:

Global Community

Collaboration

Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI)

Innovation

Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel, Center for American Progress President and CEO Patrick Gaspard, who served as President of George Soros’s Open Society Foundations from 2017-2020, Citi CEO Jane Fraser and Twitter Public Policy Manager Reggie McCrimmon were among the speakers at Meridian’s 2021 Global Leadership Summit in October.

Youngkin and Carlyle Group co-founder David Rubenstein gave a talk as part of a series of discussions hosted by Meridian in 2017 titled “Advancing National Interests in a Globalized Society.”

From the Meridian summary of that forum. Note the emphasis on the triple elitist alliance:

With the leadership of U.S. businesses, governments and civil society – all of which possess the resilience and ingenuity to adapt to evolving economic and societal landscapes – there are champions of global engagement that must articulate the benefits of international alliances to steer the country back on course.

This summation of a symposium involving Glenn Youngkin declares that “nationalism” is to be steered away from anti-globalist economic ideas and presented as mere “patriotism”:

Nations have begun to ‘opt out’ from a common set of rules that have historically governed the coexistence of robust domestic agendas and active international ones. Leaders that recognize the value of collective engagement have the potential to instead drive a nationalism narrative associated with patriotism – a pride for one’s nation – that allows for building among citizens without building against others.

Meridian has flat-out said it: The U.S. must become part of an international collective:

Being part of a collective helps smaller nations get a seat at the table and perhaps gain more sovereignty, while allowing larger nations like the U.S. to live by their values and share best practices with countries that aspire for more free and open societies.

Does it get more Swampy than this?

On Friday, October 20, 2017, Meridian hosted its 49th Annual Meridian Ball, welcoming the largest number of distinguished guests in the event’s history. For nearly 50 years, the Meridian Ball has served as a special opportunity for leaders from across the public and private sectors in Washington, D.C. and beyond to come together in the spirit of international collaboration and celebrate Meridian’s ongoing efforts to prepare leaders for a complex global future through the exchange of ideas, people and culture.

This year’s Meridian Ball was chaired by Former United States Ambassador to Belgium The Honorable Tom C. Korologos and Former Secretary of Labor The Honorable Ann McLaughlin Korologos. Senator Mark Warner and Ms. Lisa Collis, and House Speaker Paul Ryan and Mrs. Janna Ryan served as the Congressional Co-Chairs. The White-Meyer Co-chairs were Mr. Glenn Youngkin and Mrs. Suzanne Youngkin, and Mr. Andrew Florance and Mrs. Heather Florance.

2020 donors to the Meridian International Center include:

Amazon Web Services

Bank of America

Boeing

Facebook

Goldman Sachs

Google

Merck

Microsoft

Pfizer

US Chamber of Commerce Foundation

Viacom/CBS

The 5th Annual Meridian Global Leadership Summit, held on October 14, 2016, partnered with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation – as well as Gallup and US News & World Report.

THIS is what Glenn Youngkin represents:

The 5th Annual Meridian Global Leadership Summit, held on October 14, 2016, explored this state of crisis by examining what people want from their leaders and for their futures, and how a more effective global system – one that understands other cultures and societies, and is able to break down barriers among government, privates sector and NGOs – can simultaneously lead towards national and global advancement.

The globalist retaking of the Republican Party from the Trump insurgency is a vital component in furthering this Unholy Trinity of Big Government, Big Business and Big NGOs. America First is to be wiped out and oligarchy ushered back in to return the U.S. to the halcyon days of false choice between two globalist puppets as our national sovereignty is methodically washed away.

Joe Schaeffer is the former Managing Editor of The Washington Times National Weekly Edition. His columns appear at WorldTribune.com and FreePressInternational.org.

