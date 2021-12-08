‘Every time an American quit, I would hire a Mexican’: Wisconsin farmer touts his illegal alien labor force

Special to WorldTribune, December 8, 2021

Analysis by Joe Schaeffer, 247 Real News

As America continues to disintegrate as a nation under the artificially imposed Biden administration, the forces that have wrought our destruction are becoming more brazen. On the vital issue of illegal immigration, leading figures in the state of Wisconsin are gleefully swinging the wrecking ball.

On Nov. 17 WorldTribune spotlighted how the sheriff of Green Bay has publicly promised illegal aliens that his police department will not go after them in any way. As we noted, it is corporate greed, driven by a lust for cheap labor, that is largely responsible for this scandal.

Just how emboldened these cheap-labor advocates have become can be seen in a stunningly frank Dec. 7 article that appeared in The Racine Journal Times. The Journal Times is a “mainstream” daily newspaper owned by Lee Enterprises, a large corporation that owns hundreds of media publications across America, including well-known papers such as The Buffalo News, Omaha World-Tribune, Richmond Times-Dispatch and the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

How over the top was the Journal Times in its cheerleading for the exploiters of cheap, exploited alien labor? This is the LEAD sentence of the day’s top story (not analysis or commentary):

Wisconsin farmers learned something 20 years ago that many American employers facing worker shortages are failing to learn right now: If you’re facing a worker shortage, hire foreigners.

From there, things quickly get even more repulsive. It’s easy! Here’s how one employer did it:

In the late 1990s, Wisconsin farmer John Rosenow said he was unable to fill open positions with locals. In the back of a farming magazine, he found an advertisement from Amigos Incorporated, a now-defunct organization. The ad described the ease with which American farmers could hire hard-working laborers from Mexico for a fair wage plus one international bus fare for a couple hundred bucks and helping them secure lodging.

Rosenow hired one worker from Mexico. Then another. Then another.

Far from displaying the slightest shred of shame, Rosenow is bragging about what he did:

“Twenty-two or 23 years ago, we were in the same situation the whole country is in now — we couldn’t find people to work. So we went to Mexico,” Rosenow said. Of the prospective employees he found south of the border, he said: “Great people that want to work.”

Replacing Americans with Mexicans became his standard business practice:

Now, about half of the 20 employees at Rosenholm Dairy are Mexico-born. Whenever one quits — often to move back home after having earned more money in Wisconsin than they could have ever made at home — they are almost always immediately replaced by a relative of a current employee seeking a better life and willing to travel 1,400 miles to Wisconsin to pursue it.

“Every time an American quit, I would hire a Mexican. (Hiring) went from one of my biggest headaches to not a headache at all,” he said.

It’s clear what the message is intended to be: What is selfishly good for people like Rosenow is really good for everybody. How about raising wages?

While it’s become more difficult to get Americans to accept difficult, menial jobs without great pay, immigrant labor is much easier to find. There is some truth to the cliché of “jobs most Americans just won’t do.”

“If we have some kind of decent immigration policy, it would solve the labor shortage we have right now. It’s as clear as can be. But everyone is so rampant about immigration, it probably won’t happen. We would all benefit and things would be better,” Rosenow said.

Rosenow paints himself as just a small farmer trying to get by. The Journal Times refers to an interview he gave to Wisconsin Public Radio in 2017:

“If ICE came in here and checked my employees and found that they were undocumented and those 10 people left, my next option of course is to close down … and try to find a market for my cows and sell out. And I wouldn’t be able to farm anymore and it would just about kill me. I have no choice. I mean the cows have to be milked. I know no other source of labor.”

His poor little farmer sob story notwithstanding, Rosenow is focused on making BIG money.

From his LinkedIN page:

We have grown from 100 cows to 550 about 11 years ago. We also have a compost business called Cowsmo Compost Inc. I am involved in immigration reform efforts as well as being on the board of the Puentes/Bridges Company and the Council For Rural initiatives of which I am the Chair….

[Cowsmo Compost] is now a successful business with goals of becoming a $3 million dollar company in 5 years.

A 2013 article in Dairy Star, a regional newspaper for dairy farmers, pointed out that Rosenow was operating his business on a large and expanding scale:

The business, formed in 1997 and called Cowsmo Compost, has grown to the point that some 10,000 bags a year are sold. Cowsmo Compost has gone as far from Buffalo County as British Columbia, Canada and Mexico, according to John. In addition to the bags and pickup loads, six to eight semi loads leave daily during the busiest part of the compost year.

It would seem John Rosenow was doing very, very well for himself as far back as 8 years ago. The dairy farm was also booming:

Cowsmo Compost generates income and helps with the farm’s nutrient management, but it’s the dairy herd that’s at the heart of everything. The cows are milked around the clock – not quite three times every 24 hours. The rolling herd average is 28,521 pounds of milk….



The Journal Times provides the evidence for what is driving the push for more and more illegal aliens: Farms like Rosenow’s are more Walmart than Green Acres today:

From 2006 to 2014, Wisconsin dairy farms doubled their yearly hiring from about 7,000 to 14,000; a sign that family homesteads are going away and commercial farms — even if they’re still family-owned — are taking over the landscape.

Rosenow’s large operation needs cheap labor to increase his profit margin. Yet the Journal Times would have readers believe that exploiting foreigners and dragging down wages for all workers in the process in fact provides a financial boost to Americans:

Without more immigrants, who typically accept much lower wages than born-Americans, food costs will likely continue to rise both because of shortages and increased cost of labor.

It’s the same argument any company can use to justify contracting with slave-labor sweatshops in China. Only it is happening right here at home, and it is the well-being of our communities and eventually our entire nation that will bear the real cost.

