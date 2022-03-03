Millions had already stopped listening to the Big Tech Media. But all still must share a strange Orwellian cultural sphere.

The Information War is central to communist China’s strategy of ‘Warfare beyond all boundaries’. The globalist Left masks propaganda ‘narratives’ as unassailable truth.

Until now, there has been little that most American patriots and their families could do to fight pervasive lies. Their voices were stifled on campuses, in corporations, and across most mass media platforms. Now,

many have broken their silence and started speaking out. The Free Press Foundation is proud to support all these independent media voices and the . . .