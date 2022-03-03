From Fake News to American Free Press
A surreal Information War blitz in 2021 tried to impose one view of reality on all. It didn’t work.
Millions had already stopped listening to the Big Tech Media. But all still must share a strange Orwellian cultural sphere.
The Information War is central to communist China’s strategy of ‘Warfare beyond all boundaries’. The globalist Left masks propaganda ‘narratives’ as unassailable truth.Until now, there has been little that most American patriots and their families could do to fight pervasive lies. Their voices were stifled on campuses, in corporations, and across most mass media platforms. Now, many have broken their silence and started speaking out. The Free Press Foundation is proud to support all these independent media voices and the . . .
Endowment For Press Freedom
Modeled off of Harvard University’s Harvard Endowment and managed by experienced traders and investment fund managers, the Endowment for Press Freedom does not spend your donation. It grows it.
Then it deploys the growth:
Please consider giving a monthly amount for 1 year.
The Left is doing everything it can to extinguish original values, authentic voices, and God-given individual freedoms.
Even once credible news outlets have been attacked, throttled, or canceled altogether. What’s worse, some have sold out in fear and self-interest.
All this has been accomplished with the assistance of corrupt media.
No More Waffling; Time To Reclaim ‘Reality’
- Journalism committed to the principles of the U. S. Constitution,
- The training of a young generation of new journalists, and
- Critically important legal and cyber defense.
Let the American Counter-Revolution begin!
WHEN DONATING BY PERSONAL CHECK: Your generous donation is gladly accepted by personal check. Please make checks payable to Free Press Foundation and send to the following address. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us directly at info@freepressfoundation.org.
FREE PRESS FOUNDATION
P.O. Box 2021
Wendell, NC 27591
Free Press Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Contributions are tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login