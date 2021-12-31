Year in review: Tracking the Unholy Trinity running amok in the world today

Special to WorldTribune.com, December 30, 2021

Corporate WATCH

Commentary by Joe Schaeffer

Let’s look back at some of the most momentous actions of these political, corporate and concentrated-wealth figures as featured by Corporate Watch in 2021.

We didn’t just get here by fate or bad luck. The emergence of a global technocratic tyranny, as exemplified by the coronavirus hysteria that has now lasted nearly two full years, is the result of decades of nurturing and cultivation.

An Unholy Trinity of elected and unelected government officials, powerful corporate figures and moneyed philanthropic/NGO entities has seamlessly merged to attempt to bring about a New Ruling Order right before our very eyes.

Since its inception in 2019, the purpose of the Corporate Watch column has been to document the various dots that make up this trinity, and connect them in a way that helped illustrate the growing menace.

The Unholy Trinity was without a doubt the dominant news story of 2021, though naturally you wouldn’t know that by reading its thoroughly owned big-box news media subsidiary. As we enter what will be a crucial Election Year in 2022, let’s look back at some of the most momentous actions of these political, corporate and concentrated-wealth figures as featured by Corporate Watch in 2021.

Government

Oligarchy always grows best in a garden of political corruption. As 2020 ended and 2021 began, we exposed the shocking national security threat posed by U.S. governors eager to sell sensitive military and other sensitive technology and vital natural resources to China.

Here is what Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, who dutifully certified fraud-riddled 2020 election results in his state, told a Chinese state-owned broadcaster in 2017:

“We just had a great meeting with the Chinese Chamber of Commerce just now. And, very exciting, lots of opportunities, including public-private partnerships. I’ve mentioned semiconductors, electronics, aerospace, our defense industry, mining and ores that we do…. So I think from the franchise business to the aerospace and defense business, we would like to do more business with China, with Chinese business people.”

Former Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch is running for the GOP nomination for governor in 2022. In 2014, she said of a visit she made to China:

“They said China would become No. 1 and the U.S. would experience unavoidable decline…. Nearly everyone I met was a member of the Communist Party.”

Yet, despite hearing this literally from the horse’s mouth, Kleefisch went on to ceaselessly champion doing business with this communist superpower that was openly plotting America’s decline for the rest of her days in office, which ended in 2019. In 2017, she told state-owned media outlet China Daily:

We see China as a customer and a friend in our supply chain for years and years and years to come.

Washington Democrat Gov. Jay Inslee, a 2020 presidential candidate, shockingly offered up sensitive rocketry technology as an enticement to China to do business in his state. The offer came at the very time when the People’s Liberation Army was greatly boosting the performance capabilities of its ballistic weapons through improved rocket technology.

Inslee to communist state-owned broadcaster CGTN in 2015:

“Because of our great growth in computer science, we now have biotechnology, bioinformatics, aerospace, rocketry, global health, video gaming. And what we’re finding we’re reaching critical mass where those industries are giving you a portfolio of intellectual talent that’s really unsurpassed.”

In May, we detailed the disturbing number of 2020 Democratic presidential candidates who have endorsed the sexualization of children via a radical sex education plan. Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) was given the task of introducing the legislation in 2021. He sought to “end investments in harmful Title V abstinence-only programs” and fund the sexual “agency of students and young people.”

One youth “sexual health” organization allied with Booker’s effort targets children as young as 10 with propaganda meant to “teach” them about “relationships, consent, sexual orientation, gender identity, body image and much more.” Another aims to “strengthen support for young people’s access to abortion.”

As we wrote:

The Real Education and Access for Healthy Youth Act (REAHYA) or nearly identical legislation has been introduced by Democrats for several years now. A Booker release touting the 2016 version of the bill shows it was co-sponsored by three other 2020 Democratic presidential aspirants, New York Democrat Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders, and Massachusetts Democrat Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

It isn’t just elected officials, of course. Federal government medical careerist Dr. Anthony Fauci has been the very public face of coronavirus social curbs in America since early 2020. In October, we detailed Fauci’s religious commitment to a utilitarian view of human life that sees human beings as mere matter rather than creatures formed in the image of God with inherent individual worth.

On July 1, the American Humanist Association named Fauci its “Humanist of the Year.” Fauci warmly acknowledged the organization and thanked it for its award in a video released by the group.

As we noted, Fauci’s humanism is in perfect accord with the corrosive “common good” mantra firing the coronavirus vaccine mandates of today:

The 1974 Humanist of the Year award went to [bioethicist pioneer] Rev. Joseph Fletcher, an Episcopalian priest and eugenicist who became an atheist. Fletcher is a signer of the Humanist Manifesto….

An insightful 1976 critique [of Fletcher and fellow bioethicists] by Juliana Geran Pilon was published by Villanova University School of Law titled “Cost-Benefit Ethics: The Utilitarian Approach to Fetal Research.”

[…]

Reverend Fletcher is, again, straightforward: “Medicine must be delivered from the kinds of ethics which follow principles when following them means we have to condemn and nullify the acquisition of useful know-how in medicine’s effort to save and improve human life.” In other words, some human lives can be risked at the expense of other lives. Reverend Fletcher continues: “If ‘principles’ block medicine’s healing task, so much the worse for such principles.”

It’s important to note that it isn’t only greed that inspires the government wing of the Unholy Trinity. True believers in a worldly Religion of Man are embedded in powerful positions in Washington, D.C. today.

Corporate

As we’ve chronicled for three years now, multinational corporations have displayed such a persistent devotion to the most poisonous elements of Cultural Marxism, even at the risk of customer backlash, that one can only conclude that they see a vested financial interest for themselves in the destruction of cohesive societies.

2021 saw this stark diagnosis repeatedly reaffirmed. Pro sports, which has blossomed into a global corporate powerhouse, is a key tool in promoting social divisiveness. It’s rather startling, really, that nobody even blinks an eye over the fact that the commissioner of the National Basketball Association is a member of the Board of Trustees for the uber-globalist Rockefeller Foundation and the league’s Chief Marketing Officer is “secretary of the national board for Planned Parenthood Action Fund.”

Major brand-name companies such as Walgreens, Home Depot and Delta Air Lines engaged in blatant and truly ugly anti-white agitation thinly disguised as corporate diversity initiatives.

Are you a Coke or Pepsi fan? It turns out either choice supports cultural rot and globalism.

Oh, there’s more. We wrote in April:

Hundreds of corporations are going out of their way to actively support the warping of young minds, bodies and souls via the transgender children agenda.

The long list of major companies signing onto this sickness is far too long to compile again in this column. As we noted of one pro-transgender child effort:

More than 1,400 companies are listed on the Texas Competes website as having signed a pledge in support of this demonic cause.

Philanthropist/NGO

We could of course title this subheading simply: SOROS, GATES, ROCKEFELLER and ASSOCIATES.

The magnitude of the danger of super-concentrated wealth in the hands of a few self-appointed elites is becoming apparent to all but the most naïve world observer today.

The casual manner in which Bill Gates goes about flaunting his control of major U.S. media outlets is beyond shameless. As we’ve documented, Gates has funded ABC, CBS, NBC and CNN over the years and then appeared on these networks as an ostensible “straight news” interview. He also has provided “grants” to PBS and The Texas Tribune, a newspaper that is being heavily pushed by the ruling establishment as a meaningful information source.

The calamitous U.S. pullout from Afghanistan was a major story in the summer of 2021. But did you know the U.S.-supported Afghani government that melted away in the face of the Taliban in record time was led by a man funded by Gates, Soros and the Rockefeller Foundation?

From our Aug. 30 CW:

Afghanistan’s former president Ashraf Ghani is being accused of hot-footing it out of his suffering country with “duffle bags full of cash totaling $169 million.” Whatever the full truth of the matter may turn out to be, Ghani’s hurried skedaddle marks a feeble ending for a man whose nation-building theories embracing globalization once attracted the financial support of towering moneyed internationalist forces such as notorious progressive billionaire George Soros, the Rockefeller Brothers Fund and the Clinton Global Initiative.

But the great unreported news story of 2021 may be the startling sway George Soros holds over the Biden administration.

As we wrote in June, Secretary of State Antony Blinken has been accused of working directly on Soros’s behalf in seeking to bar a former Albanian prime minister and foe of the progressive globalist billionaire from entry into the U.S.

Blinken is the son of Donald Blinken, whose extensive ties to George Soros go back decades:

There is an archive at George Soros’ Central European University in Hungary named for Donald Blinken, now 95, and his second wife, Vera….

The archive is actually named the Vera and Donald Blinken Open Society Archives….

Donald Blinken is mentioned in Soros’s Open Society Foundations’ 2005 Annual Report as a Board of Trustees member (right alongside George Soros himself) for the progressive globalist billionaire’s Central European University, which Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has labored to shut down as an institution seeking to destroy Hungary….

Antony Blinken’s rise is wholly tied to his father’s prominence. This same prominent father who is so close to George Soros that Soros’s nefarious activities in Hungary apparently would not have been possible without him.

In November, we noted how deeply unpopular Vice President Kamala Harris’s obeisance to Soros had turned from the controversial to the downright comical. Harris attended something called the Paris Peace Forum that month, a globalist vehicle heavily subsidized by Soros.

Because of this pressing engagement, which she made while claiming to represent the United States as the nation’s VP, Harris was unable to attend an event for a leftist political group founded with the help of Soros.

As we observed:

Amazingly, Harris – the sitting Vice President of the United States of America – had to pre-record a speech for a Soros political front group whose meeting last week she was forced to miss because she had to fly to France to attend a Soros international conference instead.

This is how owned our elected officials are today, folks.

Finally in December, we offered up some intriguing dots and asked you the reader to decide what, if anything, they amounted to when connected:

Joe and Jill Biden married in 1977 and at former California Rep. and Democrat firebrand Tom Lantos’ insistence they “honeymooned” in then-communist Hungary…

Let’s think about it for a second. Gee, what famous person in big-money Democrat circles is associated with Hungary?

Tom Lantos was an extremely close personal friend of George Soros…

Lantos got his start in Washington politics by joining Biden’s staff in 1978….

How close were Soros and Lantos? From an April 1994 news account of the progressive globalist billionaire testifying at a House Banking Committee hearing on his sketchy speculating practices…

“Soros even had a congressman along to introduce him.”…

A sitting United States senator made a mysterious trip to an Eastern Bloc country more than 40 years ago at the same time that the most notorious globalist meddler in the world today, who hailed from that same country, was just beginning to implement his corrosive plans for infiltrating and then bulldozing sovereign nations in order to craft a new collective “open society.” He did so at the behest of a close personal friend of that globalist meddler.

The Unholy Trinity will seek to solidify and expand its stranglehold on the levers of international power in 2022.

Will there be a backlash from the oppressed citizenry of the suffering nations that have ceded it far too much control?

Or will the forces of globalism continue to wield their three-headed monster as a battering ram destroying the pillars that once firmly held up sovereign and independent nation states around the world?

Joe Schaeffer is the former Managing Editor of The Washington Times National Weekly Edition. His columns appear at WorldTribune.com and FreePressInternational.org.

