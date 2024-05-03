CIA official reveals open secret at agency: Intelligence was withheld from Trump

by WorldTribune Staff, May 3, 2024

Former CIA Directors Mike Pompeo and Gina Haspel routinely withheld information from President Donald Trump, according to a new undercover report by the O’Keefe Media Group.

In a video posted on social media by James O’Keefe, Amjad Anton Fseisi, purported to be the project manager for cyber operations at the CIA, admits that several intelligence agencies deliberately withheld information from Trump out of some absurd fear that he might “disclose it.”

When O’Keefe confronted Fseisi on the streets of Washington, D.C., Fseisi denied making the statements in the undercover video.

Fseisi is seen in the video admitting that intelligence agencies “all got together and said, ‘We’re not gonna tell Trump.’ ”

“The executive staff,” Fseisi said in response to a question about who specifically was involved in the decision.

“We’re talking about the director and his subordinates.” That would include Pompeo and Haspel.

According to Fseisi, the intelligence agencies “kept information from [Trump] because we knew he’d f***ing disclose it.”

“There are certain people that would… give him a high-level overview but never give him any details. You know why? Because he’ll leak those details.”

O’Keefe noted in a post on X:

“Amjad reveals to OMG’s Undercover American Swiper that intel agencies not only kept intelligence information from a sitting United States President and Commander-In-Chief, they also used FISA to spy on [Donald Trump]. And his team are still monitoring President Trump according to Amjad who says, ‘We monitor everything.’ Amjad adds ‘we also have people that monitor his ex-wife. He likes to use burner phones’ – information only an insider with access to highly sensitive information would state.”

O’Keefe Media Group’s bombshell undercover footage supports earlier reports by investigative journalists Michael Shellenberger, Matt Taibbi, and Alex Gutentag that revealed how the American intelligence community illegally ran a spy operation against then-candidate Trump’s presidential campaign in 2016 and illegally acquired intelligence that was later used to justify the FBI’s official probe, “Crossfire Hurricane,” which in turn led to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation that ultimately did not find evidence of Russia collusion by the 2016 Trump campaign.

O’Keefe noted: “Contractors like Fseisi hold the duty to withhold sharing confidential or national security information. In denying his statements, Fseisi may have realized he could be held liable for violating internal agency provisions and federal laws like the Executive Agency ethics provisions, which restrict what he may share with others outside of his contracted-to agency. Additionally, any government worker or agency head who withheld information from a superior (i.e. President Trump) may violate: (a) obstruction of justice by deception (18 USC 1512); (b) conspiracy to obstruct (18 USC 371); and false statements (18 USC 1001). Agency regulations may also provide offenses related to insubordination, reflecting poorly on the agency in public, or misrepresentation or dishonesty.”

President Trump reacts to bombshell recording of Program Manager at CIA describing how higher-ups at Langley withheld information from him. 🚨 🚨 🚨 pic.twitter.com/f26Iopn6OB — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) May 2, 2024

BREAKING: I’m formally calling on the @Weaponization Subcommittee to immediately launch an investigation into @OKeefeMedia Group’s bombshell report containing video evidence that American intelligence agencies withheld intelligence from President Donald Trump before & during his… https://t.co/2vUZPkBsQ2 pic.twitter.com/lMG0ZdQXvJ — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) May 1, 2024

Your Choice