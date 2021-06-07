Here is who got cash from the Gates Foundation last month

Special to WorldTribune.com, June 7, 2021

Commentary by Joe Schaeffer

Because there are still some people out there who would have you think Bill and Melinda Gates are true philanthropists of the purest intent, we thought we’d take a look at one month of grant disbursal at the foundation that bears their names.

This compilation comes entirely from May 2021 only. We’re leaving out the obvious grantees the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is known to heavily fund: the World Health Organization, the United Nations and UNICEF, goliath NGOs such as CARE and PATH, etc. All of these organizations were duly lavished with cash in May.

As were the following outfits, listed in no particular order:

WETA — PBS station in Washington, D.C. PBS has devoted countless fawning interviews and news coverage to Bill and Melinda.

Amount: $400,000

Grant purpose:

to raise awareness about the barriers to economic mobility that communities of color face

Clinton Health Access Initiative — No need to say any more.

Amount: $3,300,000

Grant purpose:

to provide technical assistance to low- and low-middle income countries’ COVID-19 vaccine and diagnostics programs and support COVAX communications to participating countries

Boston University – home of radical racial agitator Ibram X. Kendi’s new Center for Antiracist Research.

Amount: $400,000

Grant Purpose:

to support classroom-level assessments that consider whether children in Pre-K receive culturally responsive, equitable instruction.

China CDC — China’s version of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Amount: $100,000

Grant purpose:

to support a landscape research on TB vaccines research and development and generate evidence to improve TB vaccine development and use in China

Race Forward — Cultural Marxist racial education organization:

Amount: $584,526

Grant purpose:

to surface principles and design considerations for a racial equity action learning collaborative and provide recommendations on how philanthropies can use participatory and collaborative grantmaking models

Here is a sample of Race Forward “educational tools” found on its website:

What Is Systemic Racism? video series

“What Is Systemic Racism?” is an 8-part video series that shows how racism shows up in our lives across institutions and society: Wealth Gap, Employment, Housing Discrimination, Government Surveillance, Incarceration, Drug Arrests, Immigration Arrests, Infant Mortality… yes, systemic racism is really a thing.

Richard Kim, executive editor of The Nation, a radical progressive publication, is on the Race Forward Board of Directors.

From the group’s “About” page:

From time to time, Race Forward spearheads and engages in action-oriented campaigns. A key example is our Drop the I-Word Campaign, which seeks to eliminate the widespread usage of the inhumane and derogatory word “illegal” in reference to immigrants, demonstrating the links between racially charged language and racially unjust policies.

Change.Org Charitable Foundation — charitable arm of popular online petition site (and for-profit private corporation) change.org.

Amount: $2,507,647

Grant purpose:

to strengthen women and girls as gender equality champions; to build community among them and learn from their collective efforts, and to leverage online platforms to amplify and scale their efforts for lasting change

Conservative watchdog organization Influence Watch writes of this group:

Change.org Foundation appears to provide training and technical support to a number of locally grown for left-progressive-aligned social change campaigns, many of them in India, central and South America, and developing parts of Africa, especially campaigns relating to environmentalism and the status of women and girls.

The Education Trust — another racially obsessed “pro-education” organization.

Amount: $900,000

Grant purpose:

to provide for general operation support

The Education Trust is also funded by left wing globalist heavyweights the Ford Foundation and George Soros’s Open Society Foundations.

Dan Porterfield, President and CEO of the globalist Aspen Institute, is on its Board of Directors.

A June 1 article posted on The Education Trust website is headlined, “The Bans on Critical Race Theory Are the Latest Attempt to Legislate Ignorance.” Guess who’s the bad guy in this narrative?

America’s story is rich and complex — exemplifying strength, creativity, courage, progress and possibility. It is also a story of unspeakable brutality and cruelty, hatred, forced enslavement, displacement, and designed economic disparity. Attempts to disentangle who we are as a country from the racism present from our very beginning just to ensure students hold fast to an incomplete narrative about America render students ignorant of important truths and less able to shape the path forward toward a more just future.

The article goes on to slur white children who happen to find themselves in a classroom:

As lawmakers move to assuage the discomfort of White students, their actions limit educators’ ability to teach even the history standards in their own states.

Again, this is only one month of funding activity by Bill and Melinda Gates. The next time someone knocks you as a “conspiracy nut” because you believe the Gates’ “philanthropic” pursuits are aimed at a very deliberate and menacing agenda, please refer them to this casual summation.

Joe Schaeffer is the former Managing Editor of The Washington Times National Weekly Edition. His columns appear at WorldTribune.com and FreePressInternational.org.

