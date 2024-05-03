Biden slammed on National Day of Prayer: ‘Last person who should be quoting scripture’

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News May 3, 2024

Christians nationwide were ripping Joe Biden for having the gall on National Day of Prayer to quote scripture while on the same day mourning the overturning of Roe v Wade.

From Biden’s X account on Thursday:

“Scripture tells us to rejoice in hope, be patient in tribulation, and be constant in prayer. “On this National Day of Prayer, my prayer is that we keep faith that our best days are ahead of us and continue to believe in honesty, decency, dignity, and respect.”

“You’re the last person who should be quoting scripture, considering that your policies directly contradict the teachings of the Bible,” one X user wrote in response.

Observers noted just how Biden, who professes to be a Catholic, really feels about National Day of Prayer. On the same day, his X account criticized the overturning of Roe v Wade.

“It’s been two years since we learned the Supreme Court would be overturning Roe v. Wade. Donald Trump and all those responsible for overturning Roe still don’t have a clue about the power of women in America. They’re about to find out,” Biden warned, writing in another post, “Donald Trump took away women’s freedom. I’m fighting to protect your rights.”

Scripture tells us to rejoice in hope, be patient in tribulation, and be constant in prayer. On this National Day of Prayer, my prayer is that we keep faith that our best days are ahead of us and continue to believe in honesty, decency, dignity, and respect. — President Biden (@POTUS) May 2, 2024

Your Choice