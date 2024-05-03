Team Biden opens Obamacare to illegal aliens

by WorldTribune Staff, May 3, 2024

At least 100,000 illegal aliens will be able to access U.S. taxpayer-funded health insurance via Obamacare, according to a new rule instituted by Team Biden.

The new rule, which will go into effect as soon as Nov. 1, removes a prohibition on illegals protected from deportation under the 2012 Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program from accessing healthcare through the Affordable Care Act, according to a White House statement on Friday.

The illegals will be able to apply for coverage through Healthcare.gov and state-based marketplaces.

Joe Biden said the new rule will grant illegal immigrants who came to the U.S. as minors as “Dreamers” a pathway to citizenship.

The rule also reinforces Biden’s “enduring commitment to DACA recipients and Dreamers, who contribute daily to the strength and vitality of our communities and our country,” the White House said.

President Donald Trump rescinded DACA in 2017, but immigrants facing the prospect of deportation challenged in court. As the legal challenges dragged on, Biden reinstated DACA, making some of the legal challenges moot.

The Biden administration’s announcement comes as a Gallup poll released this week showed that immigration has been the top U.S. problem for three straight months.

The survey found 27% of Americans said immigration is the No. 1 problem, ahead of the government at 18%, the economy in general at 17%, and inflation at 13%. Republicans were much more likely to name immigration as the country’s biggest issue, with 48% of GOP respondents mentioning it, compared with 25% of independents and 8% of Democrats, according to Gallup.

