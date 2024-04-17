Time to know what most would rather not know about UCLA Medical School

Special to WorldTribune.com, April 17, 2024

Corporate WATCH

Commentary by Joe Schaeffer @Schaeff55

If you think today’s Big Pharma-controlled establishment doctors are a problem, consider for a moment what is bound to follow in our ethics-free medical Brave New World.

Physicians in recent decades have shrugged off the Hippocratic Oath (do no harm) with the ease of one discarding an old sweater that no longer fits.

Abortion, euthanasia, dangerous and highly addictive drug prescriptions, unnecessary drugs and/or surgery instead of simple lifestyle changes, phony vaccines… a noble profession is being sacrificed on the altar of commerce, with the potent chaser of an ill-defined and highly convenient claim to be pursuing “social justice” thrown in for good measure.

Uncomfortable question to ponder: What happens when the next generation of medical professionals are nurtured entirely in this climate of personally profitable total amoral utilitarianism?

The Washington Free Beacon reported April 2:

In a mandatory course on “structural racism” for first-year medical students at the University of California Los Angeles, a guest speaker who has praised Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack on Israel led students in chants of “Free, Free Palestine” and demanded that they bow down to “mama earth,” according to students in the class and audio obtained by the Washington Free Beacon.

Lisa “Tiny” Gray-Garcia, who has referred to the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks as “justice,” began the March 27 class by leading students in what she described as a “non-secular prayer” to “the ancestors,” instructing everyone to get on their knees and touch the floor – “mama earth,” as she described it – with their fists.

Isn’t that lovely? Paganism as a mandatory part of modern medical training. The budding white coats in the class already exhibited a trait that will serve them well in today’s establishment health care environment – go along with the ruling zeitgeist:

At least half of the assembled students complied, two students said.

Are we making too much of it? It would be comforting to brush this off as just the latest example of woke political correctness gone wild in America’s universities. Alas, the pagan worldview at UCLA Medical School runs far deeper than that.

WorldTribune.com has documented the humanist devotion of leading U.S. establishment medical officials, most notably Dr. Anthony Fauci, point man on the coronavirus pandemic hysteria’s tyrannical social regime.

Humanism is not only anti-religious and anti-natural law – and thus staunchly opposed to the traditional values that defined America for some 200-odd years (give or take a decade or two) since the Revolution of 1776 – it also strongly rejects the sanctity of individual human life as detrimental to “the greater good” of society.

Corporate Watch has also noted the rise in what can only be described as malevolent forces in an ongoing supernatural war for the soul of the West.

None of this is happening in a vacuum. It all ties together.

A pagan prayer invoked at one of the nation’s leading medical schools hints at more darkness lying beneath the surface. Sadly, it’s not difficult to find deeply repugnant activity that can be properly labeled as demonic flourishing within the gilded halls of UCLA Medical.

Such as the war on the family.

As WorldTribune.com reported in 2021, UCLA Medical partnered with an organization dedicated to allowing children to get the experimental gene therapy falsely labeled a COVID vaccine without parental consent:

UCLA’s David Geffen School of Medicine is a partner of VaxTeen. Entertainment mogul Geffen has given hundreds of millions to the UCLA school of medicine that bears his name. A 2019 USA Today article reveals that:

Over the years Geffen, a founding member of the DreamWorks SKG film studio, has donated a total of more than $450 million to UCLA.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation also lavishly funds Geffen School. In 2018, it gave $2.3 million to one program alone.

Key point: Geffen is a wealthy and powerful homosexual music and Hollywood film executive. This is important to note given the work the School of Medicine that bears his name at UCLA focuses on.

Watchdog website Influence Watch states:

Geffen is openly gay, and his foundation has contributed to a number of LGBT-interest organizations….

The David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California Los Angeles came about as a result of the billionaire’s $200 million to UCLA in 2002, the largest donation in the medical school’s history. He donated another $100 million a decade later.

The Geffen Foundation has also provided financial support for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, as well as numerous smaller donations to organizations that focus on AIDS and cancer research in the Los Angeles area.

We’ll start with the LBGT-interest medical angle before moving on to the even more nightmarish AIDS research rabbit hole.

From the online page of the UCLA Gender Health Program:

Everyone’s gender journey is unique. We recognize that every person requires something different and want to get to know you so that we can take care of the whole you.

Needless to say, “Gender Identity Development and Medical Options for Transgender Youth” is a central part of the program.

But child mutilation is not the only act of pagan barbarity going on here.

“Facial feminization surgery gives Chloe Corcoran new joy for life,” reads the headline to a 2022 post detailing a surgical procedure UCLA offers to “transgender” persons.

It is not a minor operation:

Facial feminization surgery, or facial gender-affirming surgery, refers to a collection of procedures designed to feminize or masculinize the face of a person with facial gender dysphoria. Among the types of procedures, facial feminizing procedures are more commonly sought out by patients, says Justine Lee, MD, PhD, a craniofacial plastic and reconstructive surgeon at UCLA Health who performed Corcoran’s surgery.

Facial gender-affirming surgery can include various changes to reshape both soft tissue and bony structures, she says. Millimeters of difference separate forehead, brow and nose shapes in masculine and feminine faces.

For instance, the forehead and brow bone protrude about 4 millimeters more on male faces than female ones, Dr. Lee says. Male and female hairlines are shaped differently. Brows sit lower on male faces. Male and female chins are different, with the male chin more square and the female more tapered. Male nasal bones are wider. The angle from the nose to the lip tends to be about 90 degrees on masculine faces and slightly more than a right angle on feminine faces.

By patient Corcoran’s own account, the procedure is Frankenstein-level horrific:

The surgery itself was terrifying. I’m not going to lie: It hurt. A lot. You wake up in pain. And the recovery process was no easier. The swelling is there for so long. I got anxious: “Oh my gosh, is this ever going to look better?” And it can get lonely, because I didn’t want to go out in public – I looked like I’d been beat up. It was a very tender time. A very difficult time.

It took about six weeks for the swelling to go down enough for me to start to notice changes. “Wow,” I thought, “this is awesome!” I still didn’t have a good idea of where things were heading because it took about a year for my face to feel settled.

This is health care?

Such harrowing defiance of the reality of human gender is hardly surprising when one considers that UCLA medical professionals are conducting even more frightening and irresponsible experimentation in the name of discovering a magic bullet “vaccine” for AIDS.

The Geffen School of Medicine is one of the prime movers on developing humanized mice via the use of tissue and organs harvested from aborted babies.

From a 2018 “Guide to Fetal Tissue Research” published at health news site STAT:

It’s also difficult to actually make those mice, said Jerome Zack, a professor in the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles, who recently founded a company based on technology that comes from humanized mice. Scientists need to do individual surgeries on the mice to insert the human immune system. And they need special facilities to house the animals.

Zack’s gruesome specialty is prominently mentioned in his official UCLA medical bio:

Much of Dr. Zack’s work involves the use of humanized mice, a tool which can be extended to other viral systems.

In fact, UCLA has a whole program devoted to humanized mice.

Here’s the job title for Dr. Scott Kitchen:

Director, UCLA CFAR/JCCC Humanized Mouse Core Laboratory

An about the lab section on the UCLA website stresses that AIDS research is the driving factor in developing this medical savagery:

The Humanized Mouse and Gene Therapy Core is a highly specialized Core central to research at UCLA. Humanized mice provide a convenient small animal model to study HIV pathogenesis, pharmacologic approaches to treat HIV, and gene therapy studies in vivo.

“Many valid humanized mouse models do not require the use of fetal tissues,” the lab claims.

This is clearly contradicted by Dr. Zack in a 2020 Washington Post article decrying proposed restrictions on federally-funded fetal tissue research:

“It’s not a small thing. My career has been based on using these tissues,” Zack said. In deciding to remove funding for the transplanted mice from the AIDS center’s grant, he said, “it was my research going down the drain.”

The Post article describes what most Americans don’t know or don’t want to know: that their government is heavily subsidizing the harvesting of murdered babies for bizarre research purposes:

“This policy is as clear as mud as to how this is going to work,” said Scott Kitchen, director of the Humanized Mouse Core Laboratory at the University of California at Los Angeles, which was the first of its kind when it was created in the early 1990s and now provides such mice to 70 scientists on campus and around the country….

The lab gets half the money for its basic operations through the university’s Center for AIDS Research….

About three-fourths of the researchers who buy mice from the lab rely on NIH grants, Kitchen said.

Here is an example of a humanized mouse created via the harvesting of a murdered baby to further HIV research:

Prominent among these is the BLT (bone marrow–liver–thymus) mouse, which was created in 2006. This model is made by destroying the animal’s immune system and then surgically transplanting liver and thymus tissue fragments from a human fetus into the mouse.

The immune system is further humanized with a bone-marrow transplant, using blood-forming stem cells from the same fetal liver. The animal enables studies of, for instance, immune responses that are key to developing an effective HIV vaccine. The mouse has “accelerated the study of HIV pathogenesis and novel approaches to harness anti-viral immunity to control HIV”, reads a recent review by several NIH-funded scientists who are using the mouse.

And here are Zack and Kitchen both emphasizing the crucial importance of this BLT mouse in the AIDS research that Geffen so values:

With the rapid development of stem cell-based gene therapies against HIV, there is pressing requirement for an animal model to study the hematopoietic differentiation and immune function of the genetically modified cells. The humanized Bone-marrow/Liver/Thymus (BLT) mouse model allows for full reconstitution of a human immune system in the periphery, which includes T cells, B cells, NK cells and monocytes.

This despite the admitted potentially catastrophic biohazard consequences posed by melding human and animal parts together:

The goal of the study is to demonstrate the use of NSG-BLT mouse model as an in vivo model for engineered immunity against HIV. It is worth noting that, because lentivirus and human tissue is used, experiments and surgeries should be performed in a Class II biosafety cabinet in a Biosafety Level 2 (BSL2) with special precautions (BSL2+) facility.

Are you beginning to understand how Wuhan happened?

It’s not just a pagan prayer in a woke classroom. An anti-human occult spirit of darkness has taken residency in one of America’s most prestigious medical institutions. It is filled with hubris, it has a seething disdain for natural law and the dignity of individual human life, and it is becoming the new mainstream.

