Paving the way for today’s barbaric transgender surgeons: Love of money and the 1970s abortion boom

October 16, 2022

Corporate WATCH

Commentary by Joe Schaeffer

Those who have pondered how licensed physicians who once – but no longer – swore by the Hippocratic Oath to “abstain from [doing] all intentional wrong-doing and harm” to their patients can participate in the savage cruelty that is transgender surgical mutilation received an exceedingly blunt answer last month from a Vanderbilt University practitioner.

Gee, the money’s really great:

Vanderbilt opened its trans clinic in 2018. During a lecture the same year, Dr. Shayne Taylor explained how she convinced Nashville to get into the gender transition game. She emphasized that it's a "big money maker," especially because the surgeries require a lot of "follow ups" pic.twitter.com/zedM7HBCBe — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 20, 2022

The coronavirus hysteria that spurred mandatory vaccination regimens under false and dishonest pretenses at enormous profit to Big Pharma provides further tragic proof of the deeply corrosive influence of money on the medical profession.

The true toll in death and permanent injury due to the experimental gene therapy disguised as a vaccine pushed on innocent citizens under pain of significant social cost – loss of employment, access to public services, etc. – won’t be fully known for several years.

What people do realize right now is that something is very, very wrong with doctors in America today. Well, how did we get here?

A revealing window into how healers have become agents of abuse can be discovered by looking back at abortion in the 1970s and the way doctors justified to themselves the taking of human life they once were devoted to saving. So many of the same themes, motivations and media tactics we see in 2022 went to normalizing doctors performing abortions in the immediate years following the Supreme Court’s revolutionary 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling.

In 2003, leftist magazine Mother Jones ran a grotesque feature article on an aging late-term abortionist. “Dr. William Rashbaum, a New York City gynecologist and one of the pre-eminent and longest-practicing providers of second-trimester abortions in the United States” was frankly described as a foul-tempered and bitter man. Which is only to be expected given the brutal services he provided. The article describes one such operation:

One of his former interns remembers watching Rashbaum do a D&E [dilation and evacuation] on well-developed twins one hot summer day. He intently leaned in closely and methodically pulled piece after piece of the fetuses out of the mother’s uterus, ignoring the attending staff’s whispers of horror — “It’s twins. It’s twins” — to each other. The intern reacted violently, running home, throwing up, and asking herself, “Is this right?”

Rashbaum, who is lionized today as a hero to the abortion movement (there is even an award that bears his name) acknowledged that, just as with the Vanderbilt University transgender surgical team, there was a particular driving force behind his gruesome work:

When New York became the first state to legalize abortion in 1970, it coincided with Rashbaum’s split from his first wife, with whom he had two children, a son, now 43, and a daughter, now 45. With the mounting divorce costs, including many therapy bills, Rashbaum began performing abortions in New York City, which had quickly become the abortion capital of the country. The clinic where he worked was open round the clock, with three sets of doctors and nurses each taking eight-hour shifts. He says, “You would go home with a goddamn barrel of money.”

As Sarah Terzo has noted for the pro-life website Live Action, Rashbaum is included in a riveting 1977 New York Times Magazine article detailing the conscience struggles abortionists were having with their recently legalized green machine:

Rashbaum told [NYT reporter Norma] Rosen that he sometimes had troubling thoughts while doing abortions, as well as disturbing dreams about aborted babies. One image that often haunted him was the mental picture of a preborn baby hanging onto the walls of her mother’s womb with her tiny fingernails as Rashbaum tried to abort her. Rashbaum, of course, saw the torn apart bodies of aborted babies daily. The fact that he had disturbing thoughts and dreams is not surprising. But what he said next is. When Rosen asked Rashbaum how he dealt with the disturbing image of the struggling baby. Rashbaum replied: Learned to live with it. Like people in concentration camps.

Remarkably, Rashbuam admitted to The Times the fundamental nature of his actions. “I think it’s apt – destruction of life. Look!” he said of the concentration camp comparison.

He again brought up the financial benefits he was accruing while making sure to add a social justice motive as well:

I’ll be frank: I began to do abortions in larger numbers at the time of my divorce when I needed money. But I also believe in the woman’s right to control her biological destiny.

The rest of that 1977 NYT Magazine piece, titled “Between Guilt and Gratification,” demonstrably lays out how abortionists in the heyday of the ‘70s sexual liberation era were sad, profoundly damaged people.

Dr. Howard I. Diamond, associate attending physician at Beth Israel Medical Center and assistant professor at New York University Medical School, seemed taken aback when Rosen, a former patient of his, asked him if he felt any personal guilt about performing abortions.

“Cultural – it’s all cultural. Like eating snake meat, If you tell yourself it’s disgusting, you’ll get sick,” Diamond declared.

“He astonished me with his refusal to acknowledge a tremor when others have testified to anguish,” Rosen wrote.

But Diamond soon revealed more of himself:

Now that I am no longer his patient, Dr. Diamond talks to me freely about his unhappy past life – the fact he had had cancer, a mother who died when he was seven years old, a father who never demonstrated affection and knew nothing but work. The advent of the abortion law coincided with a break in the unhappy pattern of his life. His father died, “freeing me from an unremitting work ethos.” And his cancer responded to treatment and was arrested. These days he is lean, stylishly tailored, and has joined in practice with a partner. He has also taken his first vacation. Dr. Diamond is now obsessed with the idea of human happiness. Abortion is a way of making people happy. No conditions ought to be imposed on that.

Spookily, Dr. Diamond did not have much longer to live. The cancer he thought was in remission apparently returned. He died four months after the publication of the article.

Two years earlier, a NYT article about another doctor featured by Rosen captures the same kind of abjectly silly and heavy-handed anecdotal media propaganda that was a staple of the coronavirus vaccine push.

Dr. Milton Danon was chief of Parkmed Associates, a leading abortion provider in New York City in the 1970s that is still around today.

The 1975 NYT report centers on Danon and his nurse wife, Ardis.

The piece goes out of its way to mention that Roman Catholics who swear off birth control make the best abortion customers and then tops that canard with an even more outrageous smear on pro-lifers:

Asked why there was so little expression of transgressing against religious tenets, Ardis Danon, his wife and former assistant administrator, explained, “These people are not using any birth control for religious reasons. They’re just crossing their fingers and hoping nothing happens. When they’re faced with a pregnancy they just can’t cross their fingers anymore.

“I had the wife of an antiabortion leader tell me. ‘I was against abortion last month, and I’ll probably be against it next month, but right now I need it.’”

Yes, The New York Times was this over-the-top 47 years ago.

Here’s another howler:

One case even had an O. Henry‐like ending.

That was the time, Dr. Danon recalled, that a man accompanied his girlfriend to her abortion only to find his wife had an appointment at the same time.

“We put them in a room together to thrash it out,” Dr. Danon said. “The girlfriend stayed to have the abortion, and the wife went home to have the baby.”

It’s comical, until one realizes the dominant media use this same illogically emotional contrivance to sell the transgender lie today.

Moving beyond the fairy tales, one comes to what Dr. Danon and spouse were really all about. Parkmed was an obscenely profitable chop shop. From legal papers surrounding a tax dispute with the State of New York:

In this regard it should be noted that there were 26 member-partners in 1973, 29 member-partners in 1974 and 44 member-partners in 1975. Of these member-partners, only Dr. Milton Danon devoted 100% of his time to the operation of the clinic as its salaried executive director.

Two other member-partners, Dr. Saul Drubin and Gregory Cinnella, an accountant, devoted about 5% of their time to the clinic, and all the remaining member-partners devoted no time to the clinic, but rather merely invested their capital in the business and shared in its substantial profits in proportion to their individual investments. Additionally, while Dr. Danon performed roughly 3% of the 20,000 annual abortions at the clinic, all of the remaining abortions were performed by physicians working on an independent contractor basis. These latter physicians were not member-partners and were paid a fee of $30 for each abortion performed.

A 1974 Times’ article again featuring Parkmed strongly suggests sleazy abortionists were performing procedures on women who weren’t even pregnant at less savory clinics:

In fact, before the decision to abort is reached, it is the responsibility of the clinic or hospital to establish that the patient is indeed pregnant, a step that the more careless services skimp on with inadequate tests – or skip altogether.

“We find that we see approximately 20 women a week who aren’t pregnant, and since we do 300 abortions a week, they represent 6 or 7 percent of our caseload,” said Dr. Milton Danon, administrator of Parkmed, 475, Park Avenue South, one of the few proprietary clinics to gain respect and referrals from the medical establishment.

Yes, this is a thing.

The moral bankruptcy in medical ethics that Americans have seen with their own horrified eyes manifested in the transgender agenda and the jab social bullying regimen undoubtedly can be directly tied to the destruction of physician ethics wrought by legalized abortion some 50 years ago.

Dr. Bernard Nathanson, the notorious abortionist who became an ardent pro-life activist, painted a haunting picture of the future consequences of mass abortion way back in 1977:

“Terribly difficult existential problems,” said Dr. Nathanson. “How many people are worrying about it? Somebody has to think about these things. One day America will wake up to the idea that the family is gone. That there is no stability. There is only divorce, contraception and abortion. You know what will happen then? Panic in the streets.”

Are we there yet?

Pandora’s Box has been opened. And it is not only the unborn but all of humanity itself that is now threatened with termination.

