Spiritual hostility fuels the darkness our elites are imposing on America

No person of good will can deny that America in 2020 has become engulfed by a sinister darkness. It is also increasingly impossible not to notice that this ominous swell is being embraced and exacerbated by powerful and prominent leading figures in our society.

An unprecedented social control experiment has been conducted on the citizens of this nation in the name of “health” as U.S. cities explode in riotous violence in the name of “justice.” Americans have been locked down and masked like dumb animals at the same time that corporate media behemoths and shameless politicians fuel racial and other societal divisions to a boiling point that is bound to spill over into widespread bloodshed soon.

There is undoubtedly a spiritual dimension to this mean turn America has taken. A nation is not merely an impersonal grouping of individuals around a common economy. There must be inherent shared positive values to unite and uplift a community. Amid the chaos of the news headlines today, one must take time to ponder what is happening to the soul of our country. A form of spiritual warfare is being waged against the American people. It poses a greater threat to our core freedoms than anything this country has faced since its Founding.

Is it really too “out there” to see a supernatural hostility being cultivated in our society? For the past several weeks we’ve documented in this column how so-called medical experts who have pushed the coronavirus hysteria are tied at the hip to the forces of New World Order globalism and the key Culture of Death agendas of population control. The following is offered as food for thought. Make of it what you will but please consider it as a whole.

A growing number of Americans are observing that public sightings of notable figures dabbling in alleged occult symbolism have been more pronounced of late. Melinda Gates, wife of Bill Gates, was interviewed by NBC’s “TODAY” show on May 8 wearing a necklace that looks to all the world like an inverted cross. One month earlier, Microsoft, the company that made Bill Gates one of the richest men on Earth, was forced to pull a mystical-themed new ad that featured “spirit-cooking” occultist Marina Abramovich after receiving heavy criticism.

Chelsea Clinton has also been accused of donning inverted-cross jewelry and even went so far as to tweet out a denial in 2018. Establishment “fact-checker” site Snopes went along with her in dismissing the accusations as false.

Clinton said pictures of her had been “distorted” and referred to her necklace as a “Greek Cross” while Snopes made reference to a “St. Peter’s Cross” as being an actual sign of Christian devotion. Peter asked to be crucified upside down when he was killed as he did not believe he was worthy to die in the same manner as Christ.

Curiously, the Center for Medical Progress, the pro-life organization that conducted a devastating undercover video expose of Planned Parenthood’s efforts to sell aborted baby parts for profit in 2015, this week released video of PP officials testifying under oath in the legal case brought against CMP. Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast abortion clinic director Tram Nguyen can be seen wearing what clearly resembles this same inverted cross as she gives her testimony.

The overwhelming majority of Christians in America do not wear, and most are likely not even familiar with, the St. Peter’s Cross. Are we to believe that this front-line abortion exec just so happens to share this same rare display of exotic Christian reverence with Melinda Gates and Chelsea Clinton? At what point does it stop being a coincidence?

But let’s move on beyond symbolism. A man who took immense pride in the fact that a radical protest group that he founded blasphemously hijacked a Christian religious service died this week and was promptly toasted by a score of leading political figures, media stars and Hollywood celebrities.

Larry Kramer, an exceedingly angry militant homosexual who founded the in-your-face activist group ACT-UP in the 1980s, died May 27. Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee for president, praised Kramer as “an American hero.” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, California Democrat, hailed him as a “relentless, dissatisfied voice for justice” whose “vision & leadership will continue to inspire us all.” Coronavirus superstar Dr. Anthony Fauci declared that “a veritable icon has passed after a life of enormous impact.”

It may not be good form to speak ill of the dead but it must be emphasized just what all these prominent public personages are lionizing. Bold added in the following excerpts.

Kramer said this on the subject of pederasty:

“In those cases where children do have sex with their homosexual elders, I submit that often, very often, the child desires the activity, and perhaps even solicits it, either because of a natural curiosity, or because he or she is homosexual and innately knows it.”

ACT-UP is most famous for holding a 1989 protest at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in which it hijacked a Catholic Mass. In what it labeled “Snapping the Cracker,” homosexual activists abused the Eucharist, which Roman Catholics believe is the Body of Jesus Christ. It’s the single most grievously offensive thing you can do at a Catholic religious service.

The details are horrifying to anyone who holds a basic respect for the religious beliefs of others. In his book “Body Counts: A Memoir of Politics, Sex, AIDS, and Survival,” homosexual activist Sean Strub recounted the event:

“In the demonstration’s most notable moment, Tom Keane took communion, said, ‘Opposing safe-sex education is murder,” and crumbled the consecrated host in his hand, which he later referred to as ‘snapping the cracker.’ The priest serving him frantically dropped to his knees to pick up the pieces, while a blue blur of cops rushed Tom. A former seminarian, John Wesel, also snapped his cracker, but not until he was returning to his pew, when he tossed the pieces toward the altar, over the heads of the seated parishioners.”

Hate crime? In a 2007 interview Kramer said he thought the assault on a Catholic church and its sacraments was “wonderful”:

“And the demonstration was wonderful. I think that’s the demonstration that made ACT UP, quite frankly, because there was a lot of — an enormous amount of media criticizing us, in editorials, everywhere. ‘How dare we interrupt the church service and people’s right to worship?’ and all that. And suddenly, we were not longer limp-wristed fairies. We were men in black boots and black jeans and tough, and that became our image. And it made us, I think. And people were suddenly afraid of us.“

The pernicious spirit behind Kramer’s vicious attack on the private practice of religious faith has become so thoroughly mainstreamed since 1989 that the man who is poised to become the official presidential candidate for one of our two major political parties acclaims the person who inspired and celebrated such an unspeakable outrage as a “hero” to be emulated.

Is it any wonder that in such a climate the U.S. Supreme Court has just ruled that church services can be labeled as “non-essential” during the coronavirus “crisis,” even as an assortment of restaurants and other retail outlets are allowed to operate?

Just as shocking as the official approval granted to government to curtail citizens’ exercise of their religious rights is the growing momentum for Kramer’s depraved sexualization of children. Dr. Susan Berry, writing at Breitbart, detailed the push to promote sexual pleasure for children as part of “sex education” in America today. Berry wrote:

“In February, the American Journal of Public Health published an article titled, ‘Pleasure and Sex Education: The Need for Broadening Both Content and Measurement,’ by Leslie Kantor, Ph.D., chair of Rutgers’ Urban-Global Public Health Department and former vice president of education for Planned Parenthood, and Laura Lindberg, Ph.D., research scientist at the pro-abortion rights Guttmacher Institute.

“The authors asserted public health policy regarding sex ed should include ‘content related to sexual pleasure.’ ”

Keeping with the campaign, Breitbart also reported this week that Disney is introducing “its first-ever gay main character in a short Disney Plus film called Out.”

We’ve reported on the many well-known companies that are actively promoting the sexualizing and physical and mental warping of children via their backing of “transgender kids” rights organizations. Professional sports is being used as an exceptionally popular tool to promote this perversion of children.

Americans are losing their religious freedom as the role of the traditional family and the sacred innocence of childhood come under unprecedented assault. If it all sounds depressing, well, that is a huge part of the strategy too.

As his city burned on May 28, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey responded by putting on a little piece of performance theater. It made no sense whatsoever on its face unless one considers it as part of a larger, smoothly rolling operation. And so of course it received blanket coverage in the establishment press. Network goliath ABC News was breathless in its depiction of the mayor’s little play. “In stirring moment, Minneapolis Council Vice Pres. Andrea Jenkins sings ‘Amazing Grace’ at press conference on death of George Floyd,” ABC reported.

Jenkins is a black transsexual. Having him sing a traditional Christian hymn at the mayor’s behest as Soros-funded radicals were gathering to smash and loot in the streets of Minneapolis is not just an act of “leftist lunacy.” It is an intentionally spiritually demoralizing moment meant to mock as it sends the unmistakable message that Americans will be made to accept the new values of the age.

