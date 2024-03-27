COVID vaccine made her a media star; Now observe how doctor sells Big Pharma’s obesity drug

Special to WorldTribune.com, March 27, 2024

Commentary by Joe Schaeffer @Schaeff55

An Alabama physician who reached the heights of ruling establishment favor during the heyday of the coronavirus hysteria with an exceedingly far-fetched tale of young unvaxxed Americans tearfully regretting not getting jabbed just before they died in her presence is making her next Big Pharma rounds: pushing “long-term” prescription drugs to combat the “disease” of obesity.

Here are the opening two paragraphs of the lurid July 21, 2021 Al.com report that garnered the doctor major national big-box media attention:

Dr. Brytney Cobia said [July 19] that all but one of her COVID patients in Alabama did not receive the vaccine. The vaccinated patient, she said, just needed a little oxygen and is expected to fully recover. Some of the others are dying.

“I’m admitting young healthy people to the hospital with very serious COVID infections,” wrote Cobia, a hospitalist at Grandview Medical Center in Birmingham, in an emotional Facebook post [July 18]. “One of the last things they do before they’re intubated is beg me for the vaccine. I hold their hand and tell them that I’m sorry, but it’s too late.”

Cobia’s Facebook post reads more like overwrought soap opera cheese than reality:

A few days later when I call time of death, I hug their family members and I tell them the best way to honor their loved one is to go get vaccinated and encourage everyone they know to do the same.

They cry. And they tell me they didn’t know. They thought it was a hoax. They thought it was political. They thought because they had a certain blood type or a certain skin color they wouldn’t get as sick. They thought it was ‘just the flu’.

But they were wrong. And they wish they could go back. But they can’t. So they thank me and they go get the vaccine. And I go back to my office, write their death note, and say a small prayer that this loss will save more lives.

Despite the obvious high school creative writing nature of this purple prose, Cobia instantly became a 15-minute COVID medical star. Major networks scrambled to amplify her dramatic story. There was no serious attempt to confirm it. Emotion and fear were the two biggest weapons of the vaccine propagandists, and they were playing it to the hilt.

Fast forward to today, and Brytney Cobia has a new angle to sell: Obesity is a genetic condition for many Americans, and they will need to be on weight-loss drugs “long term” if they want to survive. Yes, once again, it’s Big Pharma or death in Dr. Cobia’s world.

In Jan. 2023, Cobia founded Vulcan Wellness & Aesthetics, a clinic dedicated to “physician-managed medical weight loss, hormone therapy, and medical aesthetics including neurotoxin and dermal filler.”

Promoting the latest Big Pharma con that pharmaceutical drugs like Ozempic are an absolute necessity for obese Americans (as opposed to diet, exercise and other essential lifestyle changes) is central to Vulcan’s mission.

A Jan. 19, 2023 Facebook post by Vulcan reveals that from the very first month of its existence, Dr. Cobia’s new medical business venture was making obesity drugs a key part of her business plan. Highlighted quote from the post:

“They (GLP-1 drugs) are used to treat obesity as the chronic metabolic disease it is rather than perpetuating the misconception that obesity is a problem that can be overcome by willpower.” – Yale Medical 6/10/22

“Our physicians will evaluate your individual needs and tailor a plan utilizing FDA-approved pharmacologic therapies to assist with your weight management goals,” a Weight Management page on the Vulcan website declares.

They won’t be doing it for free:

Initial Assessment – $135

Monthy Follow-Up Appointments – $55

This past January, Cobia appeared on a podcast on “Understanding Obesity Medicine” and further revealed the full extent of her intense devotion to pharmaceutical solutions to an issue greatly determined by human behavior, both individual and societal.

The BAMCAM podcast YouTube description reads:

Jack Burnette and Alison Castellano speak with Dr. Brytney Cobia, obesity medicine specialist with Vulcan Wellness and Aesthetics, to shed some light on how GLP-1 drugs can help with weight loss and other advancements within obesity medicine.

That’s right, Cobia is touting herself specifically as a fat drug specialist. And she is certainly not shy about cheerleading for Big Pharma brands. 15:25 mark:

Cobia: FDA did just approve Tirzepatide (version of) Mounjaro for weight loss, which we’re super-excited about. It’s going to be called Zepbound, and it should be hitting shelves honestly any day now.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration greenlighted Zepbound on Nov. 8. It is produced by Big Pharma behemoth Eli Lilly. Vulcan Wellness was touting it in a Facebook post later that same month, urging would-be customers to check and see if their health insurance covered it.

The 16:58 mark is especially eye-opening. Cobia is asked about the side effects of these drugs. This is what a Big Pharma-controlled American doctor sounds like:

Cobia: So, kind of like you said, the side effects are what we want the drug to do in the first place. So, of course, the drugs improve your insulin sensitivity but they also slow your digestion a little bit and that reduces your appetite in a way without that stimulant effect of other drugs that have come before this….

Typically, as your body adjusts to the medicine these [digestive side effects] all resolve and they all get better. For the most part, I’m able to treat patients for nausea and constipation with just over-the-counter medicines.

There are super, super, super low side effects but the people do always ask me about, like, the hot button issue of… am I going to get thyroid cancer or am I going to get pancreatitis or am I going to get gallstones? We haven’t seen any of those things actually happen in our clinic and they’re exceptionally rare. But there is of course a warning on the drug labels like there is for pretty much every medicine.

Could an Eli Lilly representative have spun that answer any more positively?

Disturbingly, the woman who became famous for crafting images of unvaccinated young Americans dying in her arms is remarkably blithe about those Big Pharma side-effect warnings.

“If you ever read a drug label… they can scare the crap out of you,” Burnette chimes in as Cobia and the two podcast hosts all share a chuckle.

Here are some of the actual stated side effects for Zepbound as listed by Eli Lilly:

Zepbound may cause tumors in the thyroid, including thyroid cancer. Watch for possible symptoms, such as a lump or swelling in the neck, hoarseness, trouble swallowing, or shortness of breath. If you have any of these symptoms, tell your healthcare provider….

Zepbound may cause serious side effects, including:

Severe stomach problems… Kidney problems (kidney failure)… Gallbladder problems…. Inflammation of the pancreas.

At the 18:50 mark, a further alarming aspect to the use of easy-solution drugs for obesity is presented. Podcast co-host Alison Castellano relates how her use of IVF treatment in hopes of getting pregnant resulted in weight gain. A chilling scenario is laid out as normal in which humans need pharmaceutical treatment to reproduce and then more pharmaceutical treatment to deal with the side effects from the pharmaceutical fertility treatment.

Is this how life is supposed to be?

Big Pharma drugs for everyone and everything.

Is this how it must be from now on?

At the 23:10 mark, Cobia is back to the narrative that earned her renown three years ago: you have to take this Big Pharma product or you will die:

Cobia: I mean it’s all a money game, it’s all a numbers game but the compounding pharmacists have been life-changing for us and for our patients that can’t afford $1,400 a month but that are going to literally die from their obesity.

At the 25:35 mark she asserts that many Americans will have to be on these expensive drugs “long term” if they don’t want to be killed by the “disease” of obesity:

One thing that we have changed a lot in our in the way that we talk about obesity is that we talk about it now as a chronic disease and not just a descriptor of somebody. So, you know, if you have high-blood pressure or if you have diabetes, if we start you on medicines to help those things and then if you come off the medicines because your blood pressure looks great, well, it’s going to go back up because it was the medicine that was keeping it down.

Now, I’m not saying that everybody that takes these medicines are going to need them forever but there are a subset of patients and they’re usually the people that come into my office and they say, look I have been the big kid since I was five years old. There is clearly a genetic component. There are definitely some genetic abnormalities that have predisposed this person to being overweight. Those people are gonna need the drugs long term.

Cobia is the living licensed physician embodiment of what ex-food company and corporate pharmaceutical consultant-turned natural health advocate Calley Means was talking about in his illuminating February discussion with Tucker Carlson on “the case against Ozempic.”

Consider how hard Cobia pressed the “long-term requirement” narrative in the podcast excerpts above. Means told Carlson this lies at the heart of Big Pharma manipulation. 14:21 mark:

Means: The problem here is that every [medical establishment] institution, all these institutions fundamentally make more money when we’re sick. Ozempic doesn’t cure obesity, it manages obesity for life, and that’s a problem.

Carlson: I’m sorry… you made a couple references to it – for life. Is that as advertised? if I sign up for Ozempic tomorrow, the physician will tell me you got to take this forever?

Means: Those are the instructions, yes. They admit that there’s unknown metabolic problems if you go off [it]… that’s on the box. No, no, this is a lifetime injection.

Carlson then starts to laugh at the very talking point Cobia made about the dire need for long-term use of obesity drugs.

And now you know a bit more about the big-box media-heralded doctor who spun a fantastic tale about young, unvaccinated Americans dying in droves and pleading for a jab before they expired.

