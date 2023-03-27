Dr. Mercola: There is ‘no doubt’, Covid ‘vaccines’ are gene therapy

by WorldTribune Staff, March 27, 2023

When the mRNA Covid shots were rolled out in early 2021, they didn’t meet the CDC’s definition of a vaccine. They only met the FDA’s definition of a gene therapy. Words have meanings.

“The only reason they meet the CDC’s definition of a vaccine now is because the CDC changed their definition,” Dr. Joseph Mercola noted in an analysis for The Epoch Times.

Until the end of October 2021, the CDC defined a vaccine as “a product that stimulates a person’s immune system to produce immunity to a specific disease, protecting the person from that disease.” Immunity was defined as “Protection from an infectious disease,” meaning that “If you are immune to a disease, you can be exposed to it without becoming infected.”

The CDC’s new definition of “vaccine” is: “A preparation that is used to stimulate the body’s immune response against diseases.”

So, Mercola noted, “a ‘vaccine’ went from being something that produces protective immunity, to simply stimulating an immune response. The key words ‘to produce immunity’ were eliminated from the equation. This makes the COVID shots fit the description, as they do not make you immune against Covid-19 and weren’t designed to prevent infection in the first place.”

Internal CDC correspondence obtained through Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests also conclusively prove the reason for the definition change was to shut down arguments by “right-wing Covid-19 pandemic deniers” that “Covid-19 vaccines are not vaccines per CDC’s own definition.”

There is “no doubt” that the Covid mRNA shots are, indeed, gene therapy, Mercola wrote.

“Make no mistake, your own government is lying to you. The CDC basically rewrote these rules on the fly, yet Moderna’s SEC registration confirms that its mRNA injections are defined as gene therapy. It’s time to rip their lies and deception to shreds,” Mercola wrote.

Based on the FDA’s definition of “gene therapy” the Covid shots are “clearly gene therapies, and both Moderna and BioNTech acknowledge this,” Mercola added. “Despite that, the notion that the Covid shots are a form of gene therapy is so risky for Big Pharma’s bottom line, they’re going to great lengths to make sure people don’t think of them that way.”

The Associated Press (AP), which has abandoned all semblance of objectivity and jumped on the Big Pharma obedience bandwagon, tried but failed to debunk the idea that Covid shots are gene therapy.

In December, the AP published a “fact check” titled “No, COVID-19 Vaccines Aren’t Gene Therapy,” in which they argued:

“The COVID-19 vaccines do not change a person’s genes, as gene therapy does … The shots from Pfizer and Moderna use messenger RNA, or mRNA, to instruct the body to create a protein from the coronavirus. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine, meanwhile, uses a modified adenovirus to trigger an immune response … In recent days, social media posts have shared a claim that the vaccines are ‘gene therapy’ — which involves modifying a person’s genes to treat or cure a disease, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.”

The FDA defined gene therapy in July 2018 and has not changed it since. Per the FDA’s website: “Human gene therapy seeks to modify or manipulate the expression of a gene or to alter the biological properties of living cells for therapeutic use. Gene therapy is a technique that modifies a person’s genes to treat or cure disease …”

Mercola pointed out: “Here’s where AP went wrong. They only used ONE part of the FDA’s definition of a gene therapy — the part about modifying expression of a gene — in its debunking attempt. But the full definition also includes the words ‘or to alter the biological properties of living cells,’ which is precisely what the Covid shots do. The mRNA in the COVID jab are molecules that contain genetic instructions for making various proteins. mRNA COVID shots deliver synthetic mRNA with a genetic code that instructs your cells to produce a modified form of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein.”

In other words, Mercola continued, “they ‘alter the biological properties of living cells for therapeutic use.’ Whether they modify your DNA is irrelevant. Note the word ‘or’ in the FDA’s definition. It means it can be one OR the other. They don’t have to alter gene expression in order to still qualify as gene therapy, at least not per the FDA’s definition.”

The Associated Press is “either lying to protect the industry, or have gotten so inept they don’t know how to do investigative journalism anymore. Either way, it doesn’t reflect well on their credibility,” Mercola wrote.

The FDA’s guidance for the human gene therapy products industry, published in January 2020, also classified mRNA injections as gene therapy.

“Importantly, in this document the FDA stressed that gene therapy products that carry microRNA or cytokines can have ‘unknown pleotropic effects, including altered expression of host (human) genes that could result in unpredictable and undesirable outcomes,’ ” Mercola noted.

While the Covid shots “certainly produces undesirable outcomes, negative consequences were not unpredicted,” Mercola added. “Early on, a number of scientists who had looked into the shots’ mechanisms of action warned about the possibility of severe adverse outcomes, including impairment of the immune system, neurological dysfunction and cancer. Today, a wide array of data and statistics prove those early concerns were valid.”

