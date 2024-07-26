Peer-reviewed study: CO2 emissions have zero impact on global temperatures

by WorldTribune Staff, July 26, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



Carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions in the atmosphere have no impact on the Earth’s global temperatures, according to a peer-reviewed scientific study.

The study, published in Science Direct, concludes that even though most publications attempt to depict a catastrophic future for the planet due to an increase in CO2, there is serious doubt that this is, in fact, the case.

The study’s authors concluded that “their research unequivocally means that the officially presented narrative that human activity is causing a detrimental CO2 increase on Earth’s climate is merely a hypothesis rather than a substantiated reality,” Tracy Beanz and Michelle Edwards wrote in a July 25 analysis for The Highwire.

The study, conducted by researchers from the Institute of Optoelectronics, Military University of Technology in Warsaw, Poland, found that even if all the world’s coal was dug up, all the world’s oil was extracted, and they were all burned in one giant pyre, the CO2 emissions from that endeavor would not heat up planet Earth.

“Indeed, this is because carbon dioxide does not cause the Earth to warm up indefinitely,” the analysis noted of the study.

The researchers also confirmed what climatologist Dr. Judith Curry has stated, which is that the “manufactured consensus of scientists at the request of policymakers” regarding climate change is all a ruse to push an agenda that has nothing to do with climate change. She insists that “Earth has survived far bigger insults that what human beings are doing.”

The warming effect of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere reached its limit decades ago, the study concludes.

As reported by Slay News, much like a sponge, the Earth’s atmosphere can only hold so much, meaning that carbon dioxide can no longer increase temperatures since the saturation point was reached a long time ago.

The study uses a hypothetical concept of a fire inside a greenhouse consistently emitting heat. The glass walls and ceiling can contain only so much heat before emitting it outside. CO2 in the atmosphere is very similar in that it can act as a “greenhouse” gas, but all the CO2 together can only contain so much heat, much like the hypothetical greenhouse.

The CO2 Coalition agrees with this conclusion as well. Thus, amidst all the fearmongering around climate change—and the knowledge that many things, including changes in solar activity heavily influence Earth’s weather — Curry believes even if the Earth is warming, it is not a dangerous thing:

“This whole issue of ‘dangerous’ is the weakest part of the whole argument,” Curry, Professor Emeritus and former chair of the School of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences at the Georgia Institute of Technology, said. “What is dangerous? Everybody has a different idea of what’s good. The only harm from warming is rising sea levels. And that’s a slow creep unless something catastrophic happens, say, to the West Antarctic ice sheet. And if something catastrophic happens there, that’s as likely to be associated with under-ice volcanoes as it is to be with global warming.”

Urgent: Support Free Press Foundation

Your Choice