‘Wag the Dog’ on steroids: Ben Carson on the instant Kamala Harris transformation

In two weeks of high drama in the now 24/7 news cycle, the nation has been transfixed by events that are neither spontaneous nor even real. Wag the Dog is playing on all channels.

Joe Biden has suddenly disappeared from the national stage as if he had never really been there. Was he a mirage?

Kamala Harris was a national joke before becoming a star in the last 48 hours. She was border czar before she wasn’t. And, let us not forget, Harris was for defunding the police before she wasn’t.

In an interview with Tucker Carlson, Trump administration HHS chief Dr. Ben Carson describes Harris as a “politician who believes in power and control. She believes in government, like most Marxists.”

Asked by Carlson to respond to how the media quickly pivoted from forcing Joe Biden out to “adoring and worshiping” Harris, Carson responded:

“Is it a coincidence that they use the same language and the same phrases?” He agreed with Carlson that the legacy media share the “same worldview.”

Carson added: “The press is the only business protected by the Constitution and there’s a reason for that. It’s because they were supposed to disseminate unbiased information to the people so that the people could determine what their will was, because the country was supposed to be run on the will of the people. … That is being distorted significantly because the press has instead of deciding to disseminate unbiased information have decided to put their thumb on the scale and to push a certain agenda.”

Legacy media, Carson continued, is pushing a socialist, Marxist agenda and “what do socialists and Marxists do when they get into power … they control the media.”

Speaking of a “threat to democracy,” Carson noted on how the major media catapulted Harris into instant frontrunner status after helping to force Biden out that “14 million votes” for Biden in the primaries “were tossed into the wastebasket.”

Then, Carson continued, “we end up with someone who on their own merits would never have been in the position.” (See the full Carlson-Carson interview below.)

Harris appears to have cleared one major hurdle in ascending to that position. On Thursday, former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama formally endorsed Harris.

“We agree with President Biden – choosing Kamala was one of the best decisions he’s made,” the former president and his wife said in a joint statement. “She has the resume to prove it: As a prosecutor, she defended the Constitution and fought for folks who deserve a fair shake. As California’s Attorney General, she worked hard to ensure everyone was treated fairly, no matter who they are or who they love.”

Human Events editor Jack Posobiec noted in a social media post: “I told Tucker on Monday that the Obama endorsement was coming within days, and that all of this was scripted out. And here it is. You are watching a movie.”

In connection with the endorsement, the Harris campaign also released a video showing Harris taking a call from the Obamas.

“As a senator, she was one of the strongest voices holding the Trump administration accountable,” the Obamas also said in the statement. “And, as Vice President, she helped lead the charge on expanding the Affordable Care Act, combating climate change, fighting for reproductive freedom, equality, and the rule of law.”

During the protests and riots of the summer of 2020, what Harris was fighting for was defunding the police.

“This whole movement is about rightly saying, we need to take a look at these budgets and figure out whether it reflects the right priorities,” Harris said on a New York-based radio program “Ebro in the Morning” on June 9, 2020, adding that U.S. cities were “militarizing police” but “defunding public schools.”

In an interview a day earlier, Harris also lauded Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti for his decision to slash $150 million from the police budget and move it into social services. At the time, Harris was still a Democrat presidential candidate.

Also during the summer of 2020, Harris openly supported a bail fund for rioters.

“Let’s be clear about something: If Kamala Harris becomes the next president of the United States, she will be an unmitigated disaster for public safety in this country,” Joe Gamaldi, the national vice president of the Fraternal Order of Police and an active Houston Police Department lieutenant, told Fox News Digital.

“She has loudly and proudly supported bail reform and has even donated and encouraged other people to donate to a fund that helped get murderers, rapists, people who were shooting people in the streets, out on bail,” he said. “We’re not talking about helping bail out the mom who stole a candy bar from the store to help feed her kids; we’re talking about violent criminals.”

Your Choice