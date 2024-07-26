Korean balloon war heats up: South answers literal garbage dumps with high value gifts

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News July 26, 2024

North Korea sent balloons filled with trash toward South Korea in response to the South sending anti-Pyongyang leaflets via balloons to the North.

One of the North’s garbage-filled balloons landed on South Korea’s presidential office compound in Seoul on Wednesday, the Presidential Security Service (PSS) said.

The PSS said it discovered fallen trash on the grounds of the presidential compound while monitoring the latest batch of balloons flown by the North earlier in the day.

While the North sent its rubbish in the balloons, South Korea launched thousands of balloons containing food, medicine, money, and USB sticks loaded with K-pop videos and universally popular South Korean film and TV dramas.

The latest incident comes days after South Korea’s military reacted to the escalating launches by restarting propaganda broadcasts from loudspeakers along the border.

North Korea has sent thousands of the trash-filled balloons toward South Korea since May. The South’s balloons also contained anti-Pyongyang leaflets.

“An investigation by the chemical, biological and radiological response team showed the objects did not present a danger or contamination, so they were retrieved,” the PSS said. “We are continuing to monitor in cooperation with the Joint Chiefs of Staff.”

According to a report by local news site Yonhap, South Korea’s military did not shoot down the balloons as they feared it would cause their contents to spread further.

The balloons also landed in other parts of Seoul, with officials telling residents to avoid touching the balloons and to “report them to the nearest military unit or police station.”

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff told Reuters that with wind blowing from the west, balloons aimed at the South were likely to land in the northern Gyeonggi province, the country’s most populous province, where the capital city is located.

