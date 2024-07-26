Charges dropped against rioters who defaced U.S. property in D.C. on July 25

by WorldTribune Staff, July 26, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



At least 11 activists who participated in Wednesday’s riot in Washington, D.C. where police were assaulted, the American flag burned, and monuments and statues defaced, have had their misdemeanor charges dropped.

Another seven rioters who face charges such as assault on a police officer, attempted assault with a deadly weapon, making threats, and attempted second-degree theft, were released and given “Stay Away” orders to avoid the Union Station grounds until they head to preliminary hearings in late August.

Independent media noted how a large number of Jan. 6, 2021 protesters were held for long periods of time without bail for much less serious offenses.

A total of just 23 arrests were made on Wednesday in connection to demonstrations against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech to Congress, according to a list of names provided to the Washington Examiner by the Metropolitan Police Department, U.S. Capitol Police, and the U.S. attorney’s office.

Four of the 23 activists were charged with assault on a law enforcement officer, including an unnamed 15-year-old male from Westlake, Ohio. The other two with misdemeanor assault charges on an officer included Zachary Kam, who faces two counts, and Kevin Ramirez, who also faces a misdemeanor charge for crossing a police line.

Kam pleaded not guilty and was also issued a “Stay Away” order from Union Station and appears to be out on bond pending his Aug. 28 status hearing, the Examiner reported.

During the rioting on Wednesday, pro-Hamas activists vandalized the Christopher Columbus statue and fountain near Union Station, prompting a multiday cleanup effort by the National Park Service that began Thursday morning. Graffiti included messages such as “Hamas is coming,” “Israel bombs hospitals,” and “Free Palestine,” while an American flag and an effigy of Netanyahu were burned. It is not immediately clear whether those individuals who vandalized monuments were arrested or are facing charges.

Former President Donald Trump released a statement saying if the “people rioting in Washington” on Wednesday were Republicans or conservatives, “they’d all be in jail right now, facing 10 to 20 year sentences. Under this Crooked Administration, nothing will happen to them!” Trump said.

Trump added: “You should get a one year jail sentence if you burn the American flag.”

Palestine 🇵🇸 protester assaults @usparkpolicepio officer for over ten seconds, throwing him back by a horse collar… he’d do it again ten seconds later Union Station, Washington DC 📸 @TimKennedyJr1 & @BGOnTheScene https://t.co/RzJDJfDMZy pic.twitter.com/BIPi0S38S4 — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) July 25, 2024

From a DC law enforcement source: The charges against four people, including a 15-year-old, who were arrested for assaulting police officers during yesterday’s riot were dropped. — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 25, 2024

