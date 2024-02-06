Now that ‘safe and effective’ lie has collapsed, time to take on the 2020 Big Steal

Special to WorldTribune.com, February 6, 2024

Corporate WATCH

Commentary by Joe Schaeffer @Schaeff55

Here’s a quote to notice:

“I don’t care if there were 16 truckloads of ballots being driven in and deposited in Philadelphia.” – Former Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar, who presided over election security for the state in 2020, in a January 2024 interview.

Full context below.

Two-plus years after the height of the coronavirus pandemic hysteria’s coercive vaccine regimen, the establishment narrative has crumbled as more Americans by the day realize just how deeply the health officials pushing the jab were compromised by financial ties to Big Pharma and just how dangerous the mRNA experimental gene therapy they shilled for has turned out to be.

Is the time now ripe for a similar metamorphosis to occur over another strictly verboten topic of conversation in 2021 America – The Big Steal of the 2020 presidential election?

We cannot emphasize this simple point enough:

1. The person who presided over the highly tainted electoral security process in the critical state of Pennsylvania in 2020 now works for an organization heavily funded by notorious nation-destroying progressive globalist billionaire George Soros.

2. The person who presided over the crucial 2022 midterm elections in Pennsylvania, which proved essential in allowing Democrats to reclaim control of the Senate, took a job with Soros’s Open Society Foundations less than five months later.

Let’s focus on 2020.

“Notorious Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar publicly thanked leftist George Soros-funded organizations VotingWorks and the Brennan Center for Justice for helping audit the state’s primaries and making sure there was no fraud,” WorldTribune.com reported on Nov. 8, 2020.

Fast forward to today, and Boockvar herself is directly affiliated with the Brennan Center. She holds the post of “Senior Election Security Advisor” as of December 2022, her LinkedIn page states.

Also in December 2022, Boockvar founded her own firm, Athena Strategies. She is still actively meddling in the U.S. vote-counting apparatus:

Rooted in principles of the world’s first democracy and the values of the Greek goddess of wisdom, Athena Strategies works with a broad base of partners on a wide range of election security and democracy issues. As president of Athena Strategies, Kathy Boockvar uses her breadth of experience to advise and collaborate with organizations, institutions, and government officials to fortify election security, strengthen democracy, and expand education and engagement about elections in the United States.

Under a listing of “[s]ome of the outstanding organizations with which we partner or serve on advisory boards or as a member,” the Brennan Center is the first group named.

So to recap, Boockvar hired a George Soros-backed organization to certify 2020 elections in Pennsylvania, then got a position on the advisory board of this same Soros organization, and now partners with it at the new firm she has founded to “fortify election security” and “strengthen democracy.”

Boockvar is also a senior advisor at the Institute for Responsive Government, another organization with strong Soros ties. Alex Cristobal is an Advisory Board member at IRG. His bio reads:

Before his transition into politics, Cristóbal spent five years working with George Soros’ Open Society Foundations and the Ford Foundation where he managed more than $75M in grants to strengthen and protect our democracy.

They sure do love throwing that D-word around. It’s intentional. Repeating the same simple messaging over and over is a staple of a party-line dominant establishment propaganda. There’s a reason you kept hearing the word “protection” again and again from the vaccine bullies two years ago.

Hayden Ludwig of the Capital Research Center writes that IRG is one of the numerous dark money organizations that helped Democrats control the machinery of the 2020 elections:

Two Arabella pop-ups, the Center for Secure and Modern Election (CSME) and Institute for Responsive Government, are cogs in the “Zuck Bucks” 2.0 machine run by the Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL), which distributed $420 million from Mark Zuckerberg as COVID-19 “relief” grants to pump up Democratic turnout in the 2020 election.

In January of this year, Boockvar gave an interview to Harrisburg’s ABC affiliate WHTM. The TV station’s intro displays a refreshing willingness to point out the seriously flawed nature of Boockvar’s time in office:

Kathy Boockvar may be the most controversial secretary of the Commonwealth in history. She resigned in 2021 when her department botched a constitutional amendment that would’ve helped sex abuse survivors and she oversaw the turbulent 2020 election.

WHTM relates how Boockvar is still mining the election security trail today with her new venture:

She tells abc27, that election integrity is now her top priority with the 2020 election seared into her brain.

“The lack of patriotism, the efforts to actually overturn the votes of millions and millions of Pennsylvanians and Americans across this country, it was it was pretty devastating, as an American, as a Pennsylvania and as secretary of state,” said Boockvar.

The station also notes how laughable this is to many Pennsylvanians:

Republicans scoff at Boockvar consulting on elections. They call the 2020 election that she oversaw a disaster and blame her for constantly changing the rules like allowing drop boxes, not in the law, to allowing mail-ins to be counted three days after the election, also unprecedented.



Here comes the money quote. At the 10:38 mark of the video, the station notes that “numerous PA Republican lawmakers, both federal and state, called for decertification [of the 2020 results], and social media rumors were rampant, including [word of] a truckload of mail-ins coming from New Jersey.”

Here is how the woman tasked with assuring the integrity of that election responded to that:

“I don’t care if there were 16 truckloads of ballots being driven in and deposited in Philadelphia. If they didn’t have barcodes that were tied to people who had actually applied, been approved and been mailed ballots, they wouldn’t be counted. Because that barcode tells the counties everything they need to know about whether that person had applied and been approved before they’re counted.”

Doesn’t care? What is she actually asserting here? As also seen regularly with the coronavirus hysteria, Americans are being asked to believe something that on its face is ridiculous. Boockvar is stating that mail-in voting, dodgy ballot dumps and all, is MORE SECURE than voting in person.

From central Pennsylvania PBS affiliate WITF’s report on a Nov. 2023 interview it conducted with Boockvar:

Boockvar said historically, voting by mail has been more secure than in-person voting.

Whereas in-person voting involves going in, signing a poll book and receiving your ballot, voting by mail has many more layers of security, she said.

“You have to request the ballot,” she said. “You have to show either your Social Security last four digits or your driver’s license number. They check you against either the Social Security database or the driver’s license database.

“They check you against your voter record in the voter registration database. And it’s not until they do all those things that they even send you a ballot.”

And if you believe all that, you probably also believe synthetic mRNA injected into your body is better than your natural immune system at fighting off disease.

As with the many core tenets of the coronavirus vaccine regime that have since been revealed to be flat-out lies, Boockvar is willingly engaging in a falsehood on mail-in balloting.

Just as Big Pharma knew the dangers of mRNA “vaccines” and proceeded to roll them out at warp speed anyway, so too were federal officials in the weeks leading up to the 2020 election fully aware of the exponentially greater propensity for voter fraud that comes with mail-in balloting.

WorldTribune reported on Jan. 24:

The Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) had warned internally of potential issues with mail-in voting during the 2020 election cycle while publicly proclaiming the vote “safe and secure” and censoring social media posts about the risks of a massive vote-by-mail operation, according to newly released CISA documents.

The documents, which show the federal agency’s concerns about mail-in voting while it was also monitoring online opinions about such concerns, were released on Monday by America First Legal….

In October 2020, CISA had made a list of the risks of mail-in voting.

[Among the] list of risks were:

“Implementation of mail-in voting infrastructure and processes within a compressed timeline may also introduce new risk.”

“For mail-in voting, some of the risk under the control of election officials during in-person voting shifts to outside entities, such as ballot printers, mail processing facilities, and the United States Postal Service.”



“Integrity attacks on voter registration data and systems represent a comparatively higher risk in a mail-in voting environment when compared to an in-person voting environment.”

It’s truly uncanny how similar all this is to the coronavirus jab scam. WorldTribune documented in Feb. 2023:

Trials of Pfizer’s Covid vaccine were rife with fraud, according to a report by the mainstream German publication Die Welt….

The report provides examples of Pfizer trial subjects whose deaths were covered up….

Die Welt noted that it has documents showing [one] patient was found dead in his apartment three days after the second Covid injection, apparently due to a stroke. A second patient died 20 days after vaccination with a diagnosis of cardiac arrest. “According to the current state of science, these two cases would be assigned to the vaccination,” says Berlin pharmaceutical specialist Susanne Wagner, “especially since the U.S. health authority CDC is currently investigating strokes in vaccinated people and it is known.”

How soon will it be before “the current state of” election security admits that mail-in balloting is an open invitation to massive fraud?

As it unravels in real time, Americans are beginning to understand how grievously deceived they were by the “safe and effective” dominant establishment coronavirus vaccine narrative. Now it is time their eyes were fully opened to the “safe and secure” electoral fraud of 2020.

Action . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish