New peer-reviewed study: ‘COVID-19 vaccines are deterministic for myocarditis’

by WorldTribune Staff, January 30, 2024

The Covid injections are “strongly associated with a serious adverse safety signal of myocarditis, particularly in children and young adults resulting in hospitalization and death,” according to a new peer-reviewed study.

“COVID-19 vaccines induce an uncontrolled expression of potentially lethal SARS-CoV-2 spike protein within human cells, have a close temporal relationship of events, and are internally and externally consistent with emerging sources of clinical and peer-reviewed data supporting the conclusion that COVID-19 vaccines are deterministic for myocarditis, including fatal cases,” said the study published on Saturday in the pharmacotherapy journal Therapeutic Advances in Drug Safety.

The study was conducted due to an effort on the part of Texas cardiologist Peter McCullough, biologist Jessica Rose, and researcher Nicolas Hulscher to further explore links between the Covid shots and heart inflammation using the Vaccine Adverse Events Report (VAERS) system.

On the basis of data in VAERS, researchers examined the frequency of myocarditis reports in following Covid jab and compared their findings with past reports from other vaccines that have been rolled out over the years.

The researchers found that upon the massive rollout of the mRNA Covid shots in 2021 there was a significant spike in the number of myocarditis reports, “far higher than the reports from all other vaccines combined over the previous 30 years. This side effect was mostly reported in young individuals, especially males.”

The spike represented a 2,500 percent increase in the “absolute number of reports in the first year of the campaign when comparing historical values prior to 2021,” the study said.

The study found that most of those who reported myocarditis after taking the Covid jab required emergency medical care or hospitalization, and 92 individuals reportedly succumbed to the apparently vaccine-induced affliction. The results destroy the Covid overlords’ narrative that adverse reactions to the shots are almost always mild.

The study highlighted that the Covid injections, which were rushed through safety and efficacy trials inside a 10-month period as opposed the years-long process that novel genetic products customarily undergo, continue to be recommended to everyone 6 months of age and older. The researchers suggested this recommendation should be halted, at the very least for children.

“Children have a negligible risk for COVID-19, and yet they are a high-risk group for myocarditis from COVID-19 vaccination,” wrote the researchers. “The World Health Organization’s current vaccination advice states that healthy young people ages 6 months to 17 years are a ‘low priority group’ and that vaccinating this group has limited impact on public health.”

McCullough said of the study: “If vaccines cannot demonstrate acceptable safety profiles or be modified to improve safety, they must be removed from the market. Don’t accept ‘unavoidable harms’ and freedom from liability for the manufacturers. These data demonstrate COVID-19 vaccines are not safe.”

Dr. Jordan Peterson responded to the study on X, writing: “I think it’s about time to lay some criminal charges. This is utterly terrible.”

Your Choice

Quality Resource for Citizen Journalists