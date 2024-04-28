Trump issues immediate debate challenge to Biden, ultimatum on gag order

by WorldTribune Staff, April 28, 2024

During a softball interview with former shock jock Howard Stern on Friday, Joe Biden mumbled that he would debate Donald Trump.

Though it’s not likely Biden’s handlers will allow him to debate, Trump issued an immediate challenge.

Trump wrote on Truth Social:

“Crooked Joe Biden just announced that he’s willing to debate! Everyone knows he doesn’t really mean it, but in case he does, I say, ANYWHERE, ANYTIME, ANYPLACE, an old expression used by Fighters. I suggest Monday Evening, Tuesday Evening, or Wednesday Evening at my Rally in Michigan, a State that he is in the process of destroying with his E.V. Mandate. In the alternative, he’s in New York City today, although probably doesn’t know it, and so am I, stuck in one of the many Court cases that he instigated as ELECTION INTERFERENCE AGAINST A POLITICAL OPPONENT – A CONTINUING WITCH HUNT! It’s the only way he thinks he can win. In fact, let’s do the Debate at the Courthouse tonight – on National Television, I’ll wait around!”

Regarding the gag order imposed on him by Judge Juan Merchan in the New York hush money trial, Trump warned that Merchan was enabling a “Rigged Election”:

“45th President Donald J. Trump is again the Republican Nominee for President of the United States, and is currently dominating in the Polls. However, he is being inundated by the Media with questions because of this Rigged Biden Trial, which President Trump is not allowed to comment on, or answer, because of Judge Juan Merchan’s UNPRECEDENTED AND UNCONSTITUTIONAL Gag Order. His Opponents have unlimited rights to question, but he has no right to respond. There has never been a situation like this in our Country’s History, a Candidate that is not allowed to answer questions. Even Crooked Joe Biden is talking about the Sham Case, and others inspired by his Administration. We request that Judge Merchan immediately LIFT THE GAG ORDER, so that President Trump is able to freely state his views, feelings, and policies. He is asking for his Constitutional Right to Free Speech. If it is not granted, this again becomes a Rigged Election!”

Meanwhile, Biden is being called out for again telling tall tales, this time in his interview with Stern.

Biden told the story on Friday while recounting what his mother supposedly said while urging him to accept Barack Obama’s 2008 offer to be his running mate. His mom, he said, did not want him to turn down a man who was vying to become the first black president.

Biden told Stern: “She said, ‘Joey, let me — remember’ — true story, she said — ‘Remember when they were desegregating Lynnfield, the neighborhood … suburbia — and I told you — and there was a Black family moving in and there was — people were down there protesting; I told you not to go down there and you went down, remember that? And you got arrested standing on the porch with a Black family? And they brought you back, the police?’ And I said, ‘Yeah, Mom, I remember that.’ ”

Even Biden-friendly outlets including The Washington Post and PolitiFact could not corroborate Biden’s tale.

Fox News host Sean Hannity noted:

“We call them lies. Now, first, he bragged about his time as a civil rights icon and an arrest that actually never happened.

“Here is the truth: As a young senator, Biden worked with his mentor and of course, his friend, a segregationist and palled around with racists and the former Klansman, Robert ‘KKK’ Byrd. Why?

“Together, they wanted to stop the integration of public schools and busing, and he didn’t want kids to go to schools, in his words — they would grow up in a ‘racial jungle.’ That’s what Joe Biden said. That is the truth.”

Your Choice