Soros-funded organizations have assisted with election security in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan

Special to WorldTribune.com, November 8, 2020

By Joe Schaeffer

If you thought the sheer brazenness of the Big Cheat was galling, brace yourself for the Great Certification Scam that comes next.

Notorious Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar publicly thanked leftist George Soros-funded organizations VotingWorks and the Brennan Center for Justice for helping audit the state’s primaries and making sure there was no fraud.

Boockvar tweeted on Aug. 26:

“Election officials across the state did a great job piloting this important election audit, to provide Pennsylvania voters with an extra level of confidence in the outcome of elections in an unprecedented year,” Boockvar was quoted by Fox56 in Wilkes-Barre as saying of the audit.

The Brennan Center is a radical activist legal organization that received over $1 million in funding from progressive globalist billionaire Soros in 2018 alone. You can read much more about the Center here.

VotingWorks is also intimately tethered to the Soros spider web. The watchdog website Influence Watch has an extensive dossier on VotingWorks. It reveals that:

VotingWorks was created within and incubated by the left-leaning Center for Democracy and Technology (CDT) in December 2018 and later and spun off as a separate non-profit. CDT’s major donors are large technology firms, such as Amazon, Google, Facebook, Apple, and Microsoft; and large left-of-center foundations, including George Soros’s Foundation to Promote Open Society, the Ford Foundation, and the MacArthur Foundation.

Besides being involved in Pennsylvania, VotingWorks also has helped test election security in hotly contested Georgia. What a coincidence!

Officials in Fulton county, secretary of state’s office and @voting_works performed a pilot of a “risk-limiting audit” to check the accuracy of the reported victories for Democrat Joe Biden and Republican Donald Trump. The latest from @stphnfwlr https://t.co/Ydxg6yv5mA — GPB News (@gpbnews) June 29, 2020

How solid is VotingWorks’s commitment to security auditing? From a June 29 NPR report on the pilot program in the Georgia primary:

Because [Democrat Joe] Biden received nearly 82% of the vote in Fulton County’s primary and [President] Trump received 100%, the computer software said that only 27 ballots needed to be audited to have 90% confidence in the election results – or a maximum of 10% “risk” that an incorrect election result would not be corrected through the audit process.

My, that is quite the extensive security apparatus at work there.

And, look. VotingWorks just so happens to have been active in Michigan as well:

Over the last few weeks, we've helped the state of Michigan run the largest-ever risk-limiting audit pilot, once again using our open-source tool Arlo.https://t.co/B6YRa19Mp9 — VotingWorks (@voting_works) June 10, 2020

KEY POINT: It’s not about how useful these audits may or not be. By the sound of things, they don’t seem to serve much of a purpose at all. What is important is that this Soros-aligned organization has been working hand-in-hand with election security officials in the very states now being accused of massive fraud. That fact alone is alarming. But it begs a further question. What else were they up to?

VotingWorks is certainly no unbiased player amid all the shenanigans going on in these vital battleground states. Ben Adida is Executive Director of VotingWorks. As independent reporter Lee Stranahan, formerly of Breitbart, has unearthed, election security expert Adida has a personal blog that clearly reveals his political standing:

THREAD About Voting Workd Voting Work says they are "a non-partisan non-profit building a secure, affordable, and simple voting system. Our vote-by-mail solution lets you scale vote-by-mail quickly and affordably." Here's a map of where their systems are being use to "help." pic.twitter.com/l2e5foSp4w — Lee Stranahan ⏳ (@stranahan) November 7, 2020

In a follow-up tweet on his thread, Stranahan also reports that Adida’s “political donations listed on OpenSecrets are all to Democrats including Biden, Obama, Clinton and Kerry.”

VotingWorks was part of the coordinated partisan Democrat effort to weaponize the coronavirus to get mail-in balloting implemented on a vast scale for the 2020 elections. In April, when the rigid lockdowns and unprecedented social curbs were still fairly new, VotingWorks specifically cited the coronavirus as justification to ramp up mail-in balloting on the fly (bold added):

“The COVID-19 pandemic is the greatest challenge humanity has faced in at least a generation…. We at VotingWorks are eager to do our part, however small it may be in comparison to the real heroes….

“So let’s talk about the US General Election of 2020. The consensus we’re hearing from election officials and voting policy experts alike… is that, while we should leave lasting policy changes to a later date, we’ll need more vote-by-mail on an emergency basis this year….

“For… states that historically have low rates of vote-by-mail, either because of policy or norms, the job ahead requires scaling by a factor of 10 or more, which is quite a bit more difficult….

“To help those jurisdictions, we are building VxMail, a comprehensive set of tools to help implement & deploy vote-by-mail, including ballot printing, envelope stuffing, mailing, ballot receipt, signature verification, and ballot tabulation.“

And now we have mail-in ballot dumping and other late-count episodes that are running 90-100 percent for Biden in urban minority areas in key battleground states.

No surprise there. Soros was part of an effort to give $59 million to boost mail-in balloting in these precise areas. “A network of deep-pocketed progressive donors is launching a $59 million effort to encourage people of color to vote by mail in November,” the Associated Press reported June 18. “A nonprofit arm of the donor network Way to Win is working with philanthropic organizations including the Ford Foundaton and George Soros’ Open Society to raise the money.”

A Way to Win press release emphasized that the Soros windfall would be used to escalate mail-in balloting in minority neighborhoods in battleground states:

The collective effort, led by their nonpartisan arm Way to Rise, will substantially fund voter protection efforts, including expanding Vote-By-Mail opportunities, and digital organizing in communities of color across key battleground states.

Umm, let me guess: Atlanta, Detroit, Milwaukee and Philadelphia? Way to Rise is the 501(c)(3) arm of Way to Win. The group proudly detailed its Soros funding in the release:

Way to Rise is supported by a number of c3 partners, including the: Ford Foundation, Open Society Foundations, Nathan Cummings Foundation, Amalgamated Foundation, and the Weissberg Foundation. The partnerships help to increase the impact and scale of funding, so the outcomes are stronger.

Way to Win’s motto on its website: “Upending politics as usual.” Well, they’ve certainly achieved that.

The first use of the term “red mirage” that is now being used to explain the Big Steal seems to have occurred in a Sept. 1 Axios interview with Josh Mendelsohn, CEO of Hawkfish, a Democrat data and analytics firm. It clearly shows that Democrats knew how this all was going to play out well in advance:

“Imagine America, with its polarization and misinformation, if the vote tally swings wildly toward Joe Biden and Trump loses days later as the mail ballots are counted,” the Axios article states, a full two months before this exact scenario happened.

“That is what this group, Hawkfish, which is funded by Michael Bloomberg and also does work for the Democratic National Committee and pro-Biden Super PACs, is warning is a very real, if not foreordained, outcome.”

Yes, it is indeed foreordained, if you know massive shady 4 a.m. ballot dumps and the endless counting of votes days after an election until you receive the outcome you desire are all in the offing.

“Most developed countries, especially in Europe, ban mail-in voting to fight vast fraud and vote buying that had threatened the integrity of their elections,” Washington Examiner columnist Paul Bedard wrote in August.

Americans had not embraced it either, until a health scare was utilized to usher in an unprecedented and fundamentally illogical social tyranny imposed by local and state governments.

Remember how flagrant the Coronavirus Con could be? Black Lives Matter rallies that packed the streets were hailed by the very same “health experts” who decreed that individuals attending church were playing with their lives.

And which states were the most obnoxious about these stringent lockdowns? California, Michigan, New York, Oregon – all imperiously ruled by Democrat governors, who exhibited authoritarian airs never seen by Americans in this country’s history outside of war.

It was as if it were a party platform. Well, now we know that it was. A united party operation was at work, aided and abetted by establishment allies in Big Media, Big Tech and Big Medicine. The Big Election Steal of 2020 is its final form.

How angry do you think Americans would be if they ever truly understood all of this?

Joe Schaeffer is the former Managing Editor of The Washington Times National Weekly Edition. His columns appear at WorldTribune.com, LibertyNation.com and FreePressInternational.org.

