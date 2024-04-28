Unreported in UK: Ethnic, religious identity of pedophile grooming gangs

by WorldTribune Staff, April 28, 2024

A pedophile grooming gang consisting almost entirely of Middle Eastern Muslim men has after two years on trial in Great Britain been sentenced to a combined 346 years in prison.

More than 20 individuals who were in the grooming gang were sentenced on Friday for sexually exploiting girls in West Yorkshire. The abuse they subjected several girls to over a period of a decade was described by police as “abhorrent in the extreme.”

Of those sentenced, only one was white. UK media and authorities have mostly ignored the religion and ethnicity of the pedophiles. Some outlets described the Middle Eastern-origin Muslim men as “Asian,” while others omitted such descriptions entirely.

The issue of the threat to children posed by the swelling migrant population has been officially suppressed. BBC reported on Aprl 27 that restrictions covering a series of trials held over two years were lifted on April 26, following the latest sentencing of seven men at Leeds Crown Court.

The issue is not a recent one. A think tank study in 2017 found that 84 per cent of people convicted of child grooming-gang offences in the UK since 2005 were foreign.

The report by the Quilliam Foundation found that white offenders typically acted alone, while pedophiles from Asian backgrounds were more likely to work in what have become known as grooming gangs. The study found 222 of 264, or 84 per cent, of people convicted of specific grooming-gang crimes in the UK since 2005 were South Asian.

With reporting restrictions lifted, here is a list of those sentenced:

• Khurum Raziq, 42, from Heckmondwike, was sentenced to 22 years for eight offenses of rape

• Nasar Hussain, 46, from Dewsbury, was sentenced to 18 years for three offenses of rape

• Zafar Qayum, 44, from Dewsbury, was sentenced to 30 years for six counts of rape, five counts of indecent assault and three counts of aiding and abetting rape

• Ansar Qayum, 47, from Dewsbury, was sentenced to 20 years for four counts of rape and one offense of attempted indecent assault

• Mohammed Jabbar Qayum, 43, from Dewsbury, was sentenced to 13 years for two offenses of rape

• Mohammed Imran Zada, 45, from Batley, was sentenced to 15 years for four offenses of rape and sexual activity with a 15-year-old child

• Michael Birkenshaw, 37, from Wakefield, was sentenced to eight years for a rape offense

• Amran Mehrban, 40, from Batley, was sentenced to 13 years for two offenses of rape and an offense of assault by penetration

• Sarkaut Yasen, 38, from Dewsbury, was sentenced to 15 years for trafficking and three offenses of aiding and abetting rape

• Mohammed Saleem Nasir, 48, from Dewsbury, was sentenced to 19 years for three offenses of rape and an offense of aiding and abetting rape

• Irfan Khan, 37, from Batley, was sentenced to 12 years, with a five year extended licence, for three offenses of rape and making threats to kill

• Omar Farooq Hussain, 39, from Batley, was sentenced to 18 years for four offenses of rape

• Sarfraz Hussain Riaz, 40, from Dewsbury, was sentenced to 15 years for two offenses of rape and an offense of attempted rape

• Zafar Iqbal, 38, from Batley, was sentenced to 17 years for an offense of indecency with child, trafficking and three offenses of rape

• Nasar Iqbal, 38, from Batley, was sentenced to 10 years for trafficking and rape

• Mohammed Chothia, 47, from Batley, was sentenced to 17 years for four offenses of rape and trafficking

• Bilal Patel, 42, from Leicester, was sentenced to 13 years for trafficking and a rape offense

• Asif Ali, 53, from Batley, was sentenced to 24 years for 14 counts of rape, two offenses of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and offenses of trafficking for sexual exploitation, intentionally encouraging or assisting an offender and aiding, abetting or procuring rape

• Mohammed Tauseef Hanif, 39, from Dewsbury, was jailed for nine-and-a-half years for a rape offense

• Ali Shah, 38, from Dewsbury, was sentenced to 10 years for a rape offense

• Moshin Nadat, 38, from Heckmondwike, was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years for a rape offense

• Safraz Miraf, 49, from Dewsbury, was sentenced to four-and-a-half years for an attempted rape offense

• Mohammed Nazam Nasser, 38, from Batley, was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years for a rape offense

• Amir Ali Hussain, 45, from Batley, was sentenced to eight years for a rape offense

West Yorkshire Police said juries had heard details of “absolutely shocking offending”, with victims treated as “defenseless commodities to be abused and traded at whim.”

Detective Chief Inspector Oliver Coates, of West Yorkshire Police, said: “Men such Asif Ali, who alone was found guilty of 14 rape offences, committed appalling sexual abuse on a scale which can barely be believed.

“Far from being powerless however, those young women have instead fought back as adults and forced them to account for their crimes.”

Coates continued: “Their bravery in coming forward and identifying their abusers has allowed us to take action against men whose offending and behaviour can only be described as abhorrent in the extreme.”

