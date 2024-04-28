Adam Schiff tempts fate, gets robbed in San Francisco

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News April 28, 2024

His politics were right, but his attire was incorrect for the occasion.

California Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff ignored a heads up and had his luggage stolen while his car was parked in a garage in San Francisco.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the longtime California congressman and current Senate hopeful spoke at an event on Friday to thank high-profile lawyer Joe Cotchett for his support to replace the late Dianne Feinstein.

Cotchett’s press agent Lee Houskeeper, who was at the dinner at Ristorante Rocca and warned Schiff not to leave anything in the car, reportedly said, “I guess it’s ‘Welcome to San Francisco.’ ”

Schiff apparently had his suit in the luggage that was stolen as he appeared at the swanky affair in casual clothing, including a hiking vest.

Skyrocketing crime in San Francisco has led a mass exodus of retailers from the downtown core. This includes the likes of stores such as J. Crew, Old Navy, and Nordstrom Rack. Entire malls have even closed up shop.

Last year a CNN crew that was reporting on the rampant crime had their vehicle broken into and equipment stolen.

Schiff faces Republican Steve Garvey in November’s election for Feinstein’s Senate seat.

