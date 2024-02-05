New study: mRNA Covid shots caused more deaths than they saved

by WorldTribune Staff, February 5, 2024

Researchers are calling for a “global moratorium” on the Covid mRNA shots and the “immediate removal” from the childhood immunization schedule after their peer-reviewed research found the estimated harms of the injections greatly outweigh the rewards.

For every life saved, “there were nearly 14 times more deaths caused by the modified mRNA injections,” said the study which was published in the Cureus journal on Jan. 24.

The study analyzed reports from the initial phase 3 trials of the Pfizer and Moderna Covid mRNA vaccines.

Researchers criticized the Pfizer and Moderna trial reports for their “exclusive focus” on relative risk or RR measure while omitting absolute risk reduction. They argued that absolute risk reduction “gives a better indication of a drug’s clinical utility.”

The researches noted that the FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) “did not include absolute risk reduction measures” when reviewing Covid vaccine data. This action deviated from FDA guidelines “which state that both approaches are crucial in order to avoid the misguided use of pharmaceuticals.”

Taking both relative risk and absolute risk numbers, as well as the infection fatality rates of the Covid virus, the researchers concluded that roughly 52,000 people would need to be vaccinated to prevent one Covid-related death.

This would mean two lives saved for roughly 100,000 injections of the Pfizer vaccine. However, there is a risk of 27 deaths per 100,000 doses of the Pfizer shot, the researchers calculated. As such, for every life saved by the jab, almost 14 lives would be lost due to the mRNA vaccine, the study stated.

The trials led to the shots being approved under Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) in the United States. The study also looked into several other research and reviews of the trials. It found that the vaccines had “dramatically lower” efficacy rates than the vaccine companies claimed.

“Given the well-documented SAEs (serious adverse events) and unacceptable harm-to-reward ratio, we urge governments to endorse and enforce a global moratorium on these modified mRNA products until all relevant questions pertaining to causality, residual DNA, and aberrant protein production are answered,” the researchers said.

The authors also recommended an “immediate removal” of the Covid shots from the childhood immunization schedule. They pointed out that children were at very low risk from the infection.

“It is unethical and unconscionable to administer an experimental vaccine to a child who has a near-zero risk of dying from Covid-19 but a well-established 2.2 percent risk of permanent heart damage based on the best prospective data available,” the researchers said.

Mat Staver, the founder and chairman of nonprofit Liberty Counsel, said that the researchers were able to “confirm what sound scientific research has been showing for years, that these shots have never been safe nor effective.”

“The FDA and the CDC are supposed to protect the people, but they have become the lapdog of the pharmaceutical industry. This must change,” Staver said.

