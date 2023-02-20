Pfizer vaccine trial fraud reported by mainstream German press

by WorldTribune Staff, February 20, 2023

Trials of Pfizer’s Covid vaccine were rife with fraud, according to a report by the mainstream German publication Die Welt.

Numerous patients who suffered adverse events during the Covid vaccine trial were removed by Pfizer from its trial data, the report said.

The report provides examples of Pfizer trial subjects whose deaths were covered up.

One of the victims described by Die Welt is Pfizer subject C4591001 1162 11621327, whose story was detailed in a June 2022 substack.com report by independent journalist Igor Chudov.

Die Welt noted that it has documents showing the patient was found dead in his apartment three days after the second Covid injection, apparently due to a stroke. A second patient died 20 days after vaccination with a diagnosis of cardiac arrest. “According to the current state of science, these two cases would be assigned to the vaccination,” says Berlin pharmaceutical specialist Susanne Wagner, “especially since the U.S. health authority CDC is currently investigating strokes in vaccinated people and it is known.”

Pfizer’s investigators “falsely ruled these deaths unrelated,” Chudov noted.

Die Welt reported that it found more cases of Pfizer fraud in Buenos Aires, Argentina: “In one fell swoop, the test management said goodbye to 53 subjects on August 31, 2020. The test candidates were ‘unblinded,’ which means they were informed about their vaccination status, a process that the Pfizer study protocol expressly only provides for ‘in emergencies.’ But there is nothing about it in the approval study. In protocol documents that are available to WELT, and which are actually not intended for the public, those responsible get caught up in contradictions.”

Die Welt also describes the case of Argentine lawyer Augusto Roux:

Three weeks later, test candidate Roux received the second dose. He remained under observation for 40 minutes, then left the hospital feeling good. In the taxi home he felt uncomfortable, and later he had shortness of breath, burning chest pain, nausea and fever. His urine turned black like cola and he passed out. Three days later, Roux was in the Alemán Hospital, several PCR tests for Covid were negative. Senior physician Gisela di Stilio noted in the discharge report, which is available to WELT: “Adverse reaction to the coronavirus vaccine (high probability)”. The computer tomograph had provided images of fluid in Roux’s heart. A pericardial effusion. Over the next few months, Roux lost 14 kilos, he had liver problems, and his heart sometimes beat irregularly. … The diagnosis for the symptoms after the second vaccination is very likely to be “pericarditis”, inflammation of the heart. All of this fits exactly with a clinical picture that the Paul Ehrlich Institute also has in its list of “rare side effects” for mRNA vaccines. … He found amazing things there. His story, one might think, should appear in Pfizer’s pivotal study papers, but it doesn’t. The pharmaceutical company’s papers say Roux informed the research team that he was hospitalized with pneumonia on both sides, following the initial report, which was classified as an “adverse event of toxicity level 1”. That could have nothing to do with the vaccine, the file goes on to say, it is probably a Covid infection. Not a word that Roux had tested negative for Corona in several PCR tests.

Die Welt goes on to note that Pfizer’s contracts included a liability waiver even for the drug company’s negligence and for “fraud or bad faith on the part of Pfizer itself.”

Chudov said he expects “this ‘fraud waiver’ will be litigated furiously in many countries. In the United States, liability for certain misdeeds, such as fraud, cannot be waived in advance because it would ‘violate public policy’ and encourage fraud.”

Action . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish