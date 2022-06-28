NBC News, official media arm of the Aspen Institute, to produce next month’s ‘Security Forum’

Special to WorldTribune, June 28, 2022

Analysis by Joe Schaeffer, 247 Real News

Perhaps no single act of big-box media servitude to the progressive ruling establishment was as mean-spirited and ugly as the nationally televised whitewashing of the cold-blooded killer of Jan. 6 protester Ashli Babbitt by NBC News last summer.

The thoroughly wooden propaganda performance in defense of the murder of a U.S. citizen inside the Capitol by an armed police official of the D.C. power apparatus spoke volumes as to just how entwined NBC News is with the dangerously out-of-touch ruling elites of this nation.

Lest there be any doubts as to this alliance, NBC is exposing itself once again.

Uber-globalist think tank the Aspen Institute on June 27 announced the speaker lineup for its 2022 Aspen Security Forum. The names read like a personnel roster for a New World Order American branch office.

Included are several high-ranking Biden administration officials, including National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Treasury Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo. Adeyemo pulls off the interesting hat trick of having been an executive for global financial powerhouse BlackRock, the first president of the Obama Foundation, and a member of the Board of Trustees for the George Soros-funded radical progressive organization Demos.

Other speakers include Obama administration alums and extremely influential Potomac Democrat insiders Michele Flournoy and Anne-Marie Slaughter and Trump impeachment/Russia hoax star Fiona Hill.

The announcement revealed that the usual “rules-based international order” talking points are to be accentuated:

Panel discussions and one-on-one interviews will address the most critical national security and foreign policy issues facing the U.S. and the global community, including challenges posed by Russia, security policy in the Indo-Pacific, the future of NATO, energy policy and global supply chains, emerging international and domestic threats and much more.

It then added an interesting twist:

Anchors and correspondents from NBC News, the exclusive media partner of the 2022 Aspen Security Forum, will participate throughout the program. Participating journalists include NBC News Chief Foreign Affairs Correspondent and Chief Washington Correspondent Andrea Mitchell, NBC News Pentagon Correspondent Courtney Kube, and more.

Yes, NBC News is an active partner with the forces of progressive globalism, brought to you by the Rockefeller Foundation, Google, the military industrial complex and other corporate friends:

The Forum is generously supported by Google, the Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth, McKinsey & Co., Microsoft, MITRE, and The Rockefeller Foundation, along with American Airlines, Intel, and Peraton.

This has been going on for some time now. The 2020 Aspen Security Forum also partnered with NBC, with many of its key “reporters” participating in the event:

Leading journalists, anchors, and reporters from NBC News and MSNBC will drive discussion throughout the 2020 Aspen Security Forum, the Aspen Strategy Group (ASG) announced today. The Forum will take place as a free-to-access digital event from August 4-6, with NBC News and MSNBC returning as exclusive media partners for the fourth consecutive year.

Moderating NBC News and MSNBC journalists include:

Andrea Mitchell, NBC News Chief Foreign Affairs Correspondent and Host of Andrea Mitchell Reports on MSNBC

Kristen Welker, NBC News White House Correspondent

Carol Lee, NBC News Correspondent

Courtney Kube, NBC News Pentagon Correspondent

For a look at how incestuous this Big Media-ruling elites nest can be, check out the “Video Library” from the 2020 forum. NBC News staffers, as well as those from The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, CBS News, CNN, PBS and other media outlets cavorted with officials from the Council on Foreign Relations and the World Health Organization as well as ex-Obama, soon-to-be Biden administration personages to discuss topics dear to the heart of globalism.

Among the subject titles:

The Room Where It Happened: A Conversation with John Bolton

The View from the U.N. on its 75th Anniversary: Reflections on Purpose, Direction, and Dangers

Reason for Hope: A Conversation with Nick Kristof, Op-Ed Columnist, The New York Times

Fact or Fiction: Is the “Deep State” Real?

Speaker: David Rohde, Executive Editor, Newyorker.com

Moderator: Dina Temple Raston, Investigations Correspondent, NPR

Foreign Policy Choices for 2021 and Beyond

Speaker: Antony Blinken, former U.S. Deputy Secretary of State

Moderator: Gerald Seib, Executive Editor, The Wall Street Journal

Brave New World: How COVID-19 Will Reshape the Globe

If the above does not provide enough clues as to the agenda being pushed at the Forum, here is more information on precisely what NBC News is partnering with:

Russian disinformation plagued U.S. #elections in 2016, and has returned in 2020 with more players: China & #Iran. While the government and social media have attempted to mitigate its effects, #media literacy of Americans may be the final line of defense.https://t.co/O4OmvUILy2 — Aspen Security Forum (@AspenSecurity) October 1, 2020

For @rosenbergerlm, there's a direct connection between #COVID19 disinformation and attempts to influence the upcoming U.S. election. See her discussion with @ceciliakang and @noUpside during the #AspenSecurity Forum in full here: https://t.co/VVDeb34IIx pic.twitter.com/BYpJqtvyW4 — Aspen Security Forum (@AspenSecurity) August 19, 2020

The corrosive effects of disinformation “poses a tremendous threat to twenty-first century democracies.” @wiczipedia urges the Biden administration to confront the issue at the #SummitforDemocracy to reaffirm democracy's commitment to truth. https://t.co/B5nCCuhcLf — Aspen Security Forum (@AspenSecurity) December 1, 2021

Via @cgrisales: the #CapitolRiot is forcing lawmakers to reconsider the threat of domestic terrorism. Lawmakers incl. @RepSlotkin, @SenGaryPeters are poised to craft policy to better equip the @FBI and other agencies to focus more on homegrown extremists.https://t.co/ZAP6VDu6CK — Aspen Security Forum (@AspenSecurity) March 30, 2021

It undoubtedly is only coincidence that the bias inherent in each of the above posts is fully reflected in NBC News “reporting” here, here, here and here.

If anybody not fully beholden to the ruling establishment is still doing so, can we all stop pretending that NBC News is in even the slightest way a legitimate media outlet now?

