Meet the companies fighting to save New World Order in the Age of Trump

When one thinks of the Council on Foreign Relations, images of a powerful, moneyed and thoroughly connected edifice come to mind. So it’s a bit surprising to discover that this group that so epitomizes well-heeled globalism depends upon funding by rich foundations and corporate donations like so many smaller activist organizations do.

Alongside well-known leftist globalist foundations such as the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the Ford Foundation, the Rockefeller Foundation and yes, of course, George Soros’s Open Society Foundations, a “grateful” CFR acknowledges the companies that “have provided support for specific projects and initiatives” undertaken by the group. CFR donor lists for 2016-17 and 2017-18 reveal that certain corporations sponsor specific programs dedicated to furthering the organization’s globalist and anti-nationalist agenda.

James M. Lindsay is a senior vice president at CFR who “oversees the work of the more than six dozen fellows in the David Rockefeller Studies Program.” Globalization and Politics and Government are listed among his subjects of “expertise.”

Lindsay is co-author of a book whose title, “The Empty Throne: America’s Abdication of Global Leadership,” should tell you all you need to know about the CFR’s devotion to an interventionist U.S. foreign policy. Lindsay believes that the American people still support such a worldview despite the election of President Trump in 2016. A page devoted to the book on the CFR website states that “‘[a] majority of Americans has consistently favored American engagement abroad,’ the authors note. In fact, they argue that public support on issues such as defense of allies and the domestic economic benefits of trade actually increased after Trump took office.”

Lindsay has called on U.S. allies to prop up the “liberal world order” until the globalists in Washington, D.C. can rid themselves of Trump. Lindsay flat-out urges foreigners to work together to ensure that the United States cannot pursue policies dedicated to its own best national interests. “Fortunately, ‘America first’ need not become America’s future,” Lindsay wrote in a 2018 article for Foreign Affairs along with his book co-author Ivo Daalder. “Instead, it could be a productive detour that reminds Washington and its allies why the [liberal world] order was created in the first place.”

Prominent corporations specifically supporting the David Rockefeller Studies Program headed by Lindsay include Exxon Mobil, Mitsubishi Motors and Toyota Motor North America.

A staunch feminist who is committed to spreading abortion rights around the globe heads CFR’s Women and Foreign Policy Program. According to her official CFR bio, Rachel Vogelstein “is an attorney by training with expertise on gender equality. Prior to joining the State Department, she was senior counsel at the National Women’s Law Center in Washington, DC, where she specialized in women’s health and reproductive rights.”

Vogelstein co-authored a rather transparent pro-abortion cheerleading article currently posted on the CFR’s website with the benign title, “Abortion Law: Global Comparisons.”

The article enthusiastically celebrates the advances the unborn infanticide movement has made in countries around the world. “As nations across the globe have expanded the grounds on which women can access reproductive health services, the quality and safety of abortion care has improved, as has maternal survival,” Vogelstein gushes.

The article states that abortion rates are similar in countries with liberal abortion laws and those that are more restrictive, mournfully claiming that “the safety of the procedure diverges widely: almost 90 percent of abortions in countries with liberal abortion laws are considered safe, compared with only 25 percent of those in countries in which abortion is banned.”

The sentiments are clear: liberalized abortion laws save women’s lives. This murderous message is brought to you by Exxon and Pepsi, direct sponsors of the Women and Foreign Policy Program.

Among other parts of the CFR structure, its Fellowship Program is sponsored by yet another Japanese multinational corporation, Hitachi, while the Meetings and Membership Program is sponsored by HBO. A Gift-in-Kinds listing thanks CFR donors Boeing, Coca-Cola, Equinox Fitness, Microsoft and Walmart.

A look at graduates of these CFR programs exposes more of the corporate-foundation globalist network. Sue Mi Terry was a national intelligence fellow at the David Rockefeller Studies Program from 2010-2011. Terry served on the National Security Council for Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama. She has now found a home as a Senior Fellow at the globalist think tank the Center For Strategic & International Studies. CSIS has received six-figure donations from the free-trade ersatz “conservative” Charles Koch Foundation and progressive billionaire Soros’s Open Society Foundations.

Bush, Obama, Koch, Soros. See how all these supposedly “opposed” elites play together?

Another CFR member now at CSIS is Talia Dubovi, Vice President and Director of the group’s Open Dialogue Initiative. Her CSIS bio states Dubovi formerly served as ” a fellow with Human Rights Watch’s Refugee Program.” Human Rights Watch is one of the more aggressive enablers of the Third World refugee invasion of the West. On its website the organization asserts that it “defends the rights of refugees, asylum seekers, and displaced people worldwide. We respond to emergencies as well as chronic situations, focusing especially on documenting government efforts to block access to asylum, to deprive asylum seekers of rights to fair hearings of their refugee claims, and to the forcible return of people to places where their lives or freedom would be threatened.”

The first name prominently displayed on the group’s “Partners” page is George Soros’s Open Society Foundations.

CSIS VP Dubovi appears to be especially committed to radical social change in America. On her official Twitter account she re-tweeted an ugly diatribe against white people. “All white Americans have racist bones in their bodies. It is part of our DNA as a nation,” the tweet begins.

Yet another radically aligned CSIS “expert” is Wally Adeyemo, an Obama administration alum. Adeyemo, an exec at the powerful U.S.-based global investment management corporation BlackRock, is listed as a Senior Adviser for CSIS. He has just been named the first president of the Obama Foundation.

Adeyemo is also a member of the Board of Trustees for a group known as Demos. This organization is pledged to pursuing a radical progressive agenda on matters such as “economic justice” and various related minority grievance issues. Demos has posted numerous articles on its website advocating slavery reparations for black Americans.

The group’s president Sabeel Rahman is one of the first names listed among a #StandWithIlhan statement signed by over 200 progressive groups/personages. “Rep. Omar is a visionary and inspiring leader demanding an end to the culture of endless wars, calling out the white supremacists and war criminals in the Trump administration, championing democracy and efforts to make it work for all of us, and fiercely standing for the human rights of immigrants and asylum-seekers,” the statement reads.

The tangled web between progressive radicals and moneyed globalists is indeed well personified at CSIS. A list of this tainted think tank’s corporate supporters is too long to be fully detailed here. Click on this link to see all the prominent companies involved. A few that jump out are notable brands such as BP (British Petroleum), Canon, Chevron, Citigroup, DHL, General Electric, Hewlett-Packard, Johnson & Johnson, IBM, Procter & Gamble, Samsung and United Airlines.

As with its overlapping allies at the Council on Foreign Relations, CSIS unabashedly defends and advocates for globalization.

As CFR bigwig James Lindsay openly states, the new global order takes precedence over the interests of the American people. “We argue that America First, with its focus on winning rather than on leading, endangers America’s long term security and prosperity,” is how he puts it.

These globalist zealots have many powerful financial foundations backing them as they attempt to destroy our national sovereignty. They also have the active support of dozens of popular corporate brands as well.

Joe Schaeffer is the former Managing Editor of The Washington Times National Weekly Edition. His columns appear at LibertyNation.com, WorldTribune.com, and FreePressInternational.org.

