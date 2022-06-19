Blinken appointment confirms deep ties to Soros, ‘racial equity and justice’ agenda

Special to WorldTribune, June 19, 2022

Analysis by Joe Schaeffer, 247 Real News

Last July, WorldTribune took note:

In a direct assault on U.S. national sovereignty, installed President Joe Biden’s Secretary of State Antony Blinken has formally invited the globalist United Nations to investigate racism in America.

Blinken announced his move by leaning on the language of a European Union official:

I urge all UN member states to join the United States in this effort, and confront the scourge of racism, racial discrimination, and xenophobia.

This is not America, and that is the whole point. Normalizing Euro-style globalism in the eyes of the citizens of this country is an essential function of the wildly unpopular Biden administration.

As WorldTribune earlier documented in June 2021, Antony Blinken has deep family roots to nation-destroying globalist billionaire George Soros. His father, Donald Blinken, is a close personal friend who served as an important working ally of Soros in Hungary and the United States for decades.

Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY), currently running for New York governor, has directly accused Antony Blinken of doing the work of George Soros in his capacity as secretary of State.

And so it should come as no surprise that Blinken is now at it again.

On June 17, he announced:

This Administration has consistently sought to confront systemic racism and injustice around the world, and, to that end, I have appointed Desirée Cormier Smith as the State Department’s first Special Representative for Racial Equity and Justice. Serving in this role, Special Representative Cormier Smith will lead our efforts to protect and advance the human rights of people belonging to marginalized racial and ethnic communities and combat systemic racism, discrimination, and xenophobia around the world.

Blinken tweeted out a clip of his new racial commissar explaining her role in a truly Soviet sinister-with-a-smile manner:

Advancing equity and justice in our foreign policy is essential to national security and strengthening democracy. Today we welcome Desirée Cormier Smith as our new Special Representative for Racial Equity and Justice to lead the @StateDept’s continued work. pic.twitter.com/VTFrnJmQq1 — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) June 17, 2022

Globalist publication Foreign Policy provided background on the appointment:

The Biden administration has stated that advancing racial equity and justice is a key foreign-policy priority, even as the State Department grapples with long-standing and systemic diversity and inclusion issues within its own ranks.

Cormier Smith is a former career foreign service officer and was a senior director at the Albright Stonebridge Group consulting firm before joining the Biden administration.



Albright Stonebridge Group is the powerful D.C. “advisory” firm created by former Bill Clinton secretary of State Madeleine Albright. It has extensive and extremely cozy business ties to communist Asian superpower China.

Cormier Smith’s official State Department bio further reveals her progressive globalist ties:

She is an alumnus of the International Career Advancement Program and is a member of the 2019 class of Next Generation National Security Leaders Fellowship at the Center for a New American Security. She was honored by New America as a 2020 Black American National Security and Foreign Policy Next Generation Leader and is a 2020 alumnus of the New Leadership Council Washington, DC chapter. Ms. Cormier currently serves on the Advisory Council of Global Kids, an educational non-profit aimed to inspire underserved youth to pursue careers in public policy and global affairs, and on the Advisory Board of Shea Yeleen, a social enterprise dedicated to empowering women in West Africa and the U.S. Ms. Cormier is a Term Member of the Council on Foreign Relations.

The Center for a New American Security is a progressive establishment Swamp think tank that was co-founded by Michele Flournoy, a Hillary Clinton cohort who served as Under Secretary of Defense for Policy in the Obama administration from 2009-12.

Naturally, Cormier Smith is a former employee of Blinken family friend George Soros’s Open Society Foundations. National Review notes that she has pushed global reparations for oppressed racial minorities:

Before first joining the administration in 2021, Cormier Smith, whom Blinken described as “a recognized racial justice expert,” made several comments online that hint at the perspective she might bring to the job. Although she has since set her account to private, an Internet-archive website preserved her tweets through 2020 and 2021.

Notably, in December 2020, she called for worldwide consideration of reparations, presumably tied to slavery and structural racism.

“‘Repair Nation = Reparations,’” she tweeted on December 4 in a thread about an event hosted by her former employer, the Open Society Foundations, called “Re-Imagining Reparative Justice for Slavery, Colonialism, Apartheid & Structural Racism.”

“We can begin to repair our nations through reparations and healing,” she continued. “Nations because this is not just an American problem. #Reparations #ReparativeJustice”

As Cormier Smith claims to prepare to fight against global “racial inequities,” her appointment will no doubt be hailed by a United Nations office committed to extinguishing millions of human beings in Africa and throughout the Third World.

As Foreign Policy stressed, Cormier Smith:

…has spoken and written publicly about racial justice issues in her role at the State Department, including the Biden administration’s support last year for establishing a Permanent Forum of People of African Descent (PFPAD) at the United Nations.

Worldwide abortion promoter the United Nations Population Fund warmly welcomes Blinken’s playing of the race card on a planetary scale. It wrote in August:

The United Nations General Assembly began building a bridge towards justice this week with its unanimous decision to establish a Permanent Forum of People of African Descent. No country in the world has yet uprooted the deep systems of racial inequity burdening communities of African descent – the result of centuries of discrimination, dispossession and enslavement….

At UNFPA, we see the continuing impact of racism and discrimination in our work with disadvantaged populations around the world. This is especially true among women and girls of African descent, who bear the weight of not only racial inequity but gender inequity as well. As a result, they commonly endure heightened rates of maternal death, gender-based violence, and ill health. We see Black women and girls denied their fundamental rights to sexual and reproductive health and well-being;

Those of a certain age may laugh off Antony Blinken’s efforts to normalize global government in the United States as mere empty political posturing but the progressive ruling establishment understands that there are tens of millions of people in this country who have come of age since Sept. 11, 2001 and reached adulthood with little grasp of the fundamental norms of personal freedoms all Americans once took for granted.

This is for why the Biden White House goes about its destructive tasks with little to no regard for widespread public opinion. The administration is openly meant to be a wrecking ball. Unlike previous ruling progressive establishment presidencies over the past 30-odd years, no substantial efforts to weave a soothing PR narrative about “hope” and “change” are to be offered here. This is only about hard hats and demolition. Nothing else enters into the equation.

