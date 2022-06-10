Time Magazine, Big Tech, Planned Parenthood back demonic attack on childhood innocence

Special to WorldTribune, June 10, 2022

Analysis by Joe Schaeffer, 247 Real News

The radical Marxist agenda to destroy children and future American families is no longer lurking in the shadows. It is out in the open and championed by powerful allies.

As WorldTribune reported on June 5, the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce is a belligerently pro-transgender children organization that is opposed to the right of Americans to claim religious freedom as a reason to oppose the homosexual agenda.

As we noted, one of the NGLCC’s leading public voices believes parents have no right to know if their kid is “transitioning” at school.

The group has prohibitive big-brand business backing. Ready to connect some dots?

Tech giant Salesforce is listed as an official “corporate partner” of the NGLCC.

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff happens to also own Time Magazine.

And Time just released a Woke list of “Innovative Teachers 2022.”

Unsurprisingly, an “anti-racism” and a “pro-refugees” teacher are among the 10 honorees.

But in a disturbingly brazen display of cultural rot, a Planned Parenthood sex ed instructor in St. Louis who has developed “a curriculum specifically for transgender students” also makes the list.

Big-box newspaper The St. Louis Post-Dispatch happily reports:

A sex education instructor with Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri is among 10 teachers across the country to make Time magazine’s Innovative Teachers list, chosen for making a difference for their students in a unique way.

Willow Rosen, who uses the pronouns they/them, teaches a curriculum that covers topics like anatomy, hygiene, puberty and sexual consent while being sure not to exclude anyone based on their sexual orientation or gender identity. The lessons can be geared toward those in kindergarten through college.

Here is Willow Rosen’s St. Louis Planned Parenthood bio. This is what is being unleashed upon the area’s captive schoolchildren, bizarre pronouns and all:

Willow Rosen (they/them) has been working for well over a decade in the field of reproductive health care and family building. Their work has taken the form of birth support, abortion support, sexual health and childbirth education, and professional trainings. In this latest role at Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri they are excited to work as the Education & Care Support Specialist and an enthusiastic member of the TRANSforming Community, TRANSforming Care team. While their experience in creating curricula will come in handy, their passion and commitment to expanding available resources and education for the gender expansive community is what guides their work.

The overt sexualization of kids is front-and-center in the laudatory Time write-up:

“One of the primary tenets of the classes is that we focus on the idea of shame-free sex ed and meeting folks where they’re at,” Rosen says. “And in all of my classes, laughing is OK—we’re just not going to laugh at other people. We get to laugh, and build emotional safety.”

Rosen’s approach is revolutionary in that it exists; sex education in the United States is patchy, at best, and often employs fear-based methods, like abstinence-only. And while Rosen isn’t alone in what they do, they are part of just a handful of folks across the country who dedicate time to developing and implementing inclusive, affirming sex ed. “I would love to say that this [work] wasn’t revolutionary,” Rosen says. “I would love to say that I am one of thousands, but I am not one of thousands.”

The Post-Dispatch notes Rosen’s emphasis on pushing the transgender agenda to kids and Planned Parenthood’s celebration of her school-based efforts:

Rosen is also working with the Metro Trans Umbrella Group to develop a curriculum specifically for transgender students. The team is hosting its first course next month at the MTUGroup headquarters in St. Louis.

“Willow’s work is breaking ground outside of traditional educational institutions that have historically excluded Planned Parenthood’s innovative curricula in the state of Missouri,” the Planned Parenthood affiliate said in a press release.

Here’s a dot that’s never hard to unearth. The 2020 annual report for the Metro Trans Umbrella Group reveals the George Soros-funded Tides Foundation as a “community partner.”

Amazingly, the Post-Dispatch, the largest daily newspaper in the state of Missouri and an avowed acolyte of the ruling establishment agenda, openly slams schools that discourage youths from engaging in premarital sex or from getting abortions, ominously painting such programs in repressive Christian hues:

Many area schools use Thrive St. Louis — a Christian organization consisting of clinics that use controversial tactics to discourage women from having abortions — to teach its Best Choice “sexual risk prevention” program in schools for free.

Best Choice came under fire five years ago by parents who said the program lacked transparency, used shame-based lessons and failed to include information students need to have lifelong healthy relationships.

This is how it works. Friendly, and in this case local, media outlets provide air support for the radical activist ground operation.

And then there are those in the executive suite.

Benioff has amassed an enormous corporate fortune from Salesforce.

He serves as a glaring example of how concentrated wealth has become a menace in America today. Benioff is radically pro-homosexual and pro-transgender. When he bought Time in 2018, he had more than just making money in mind.

As WorldTribune has repeatedly documented, it cannot be emphasized enough how the use of enormous corporate wealth to implement social change is a core component of World Economic Forum head Klaus Schwab’s “Great Reset” program.

Benioff is fully on board.

In 2019, he penned an essay for his new toy publication titled “We Need Journalism to Elevate Humanity.”

Yes, Benioff has an agenda:

More than ever, the truth matters. Facts matter. Values matter. Whatever organization, business or institution that we’re a part of, we need to realize that we are not separate from the larger social issues that surround us. We have a responsibility not simply to make a profit, but to make the world a better place. We have an obligation to serve all our stakeholders, including employees, communities and our planet. When we do, each of us can be a platform for change and a force for good.

This includes a free and vibrant press, which helps us understand our world and the stories of our fellow human beings. We are inspired — and moved to action — by families grappling with the injustice of economic inequality, by entrepreneurs striving to use technology ethically and humanely, and by young activists demanding that we address the climate crisis that imperils our planet.

That’s why my wife Lynne and I decided to become the owners of TIME one year ago.

As CEO at Salesforce, Benioff echoed the NGLCC’s antipathy to “religious freedom” in opposition to homosexuality:

We are forced to dramatically reduce our investment in IN based on our employee's & customer's outrage over the Religious Freedom Bill. — Marc Benioff (@Benioff) March 26, 2015

Benioff was flexing his significant corporate muscle against an Indiana law that had the temerity to do this:

Senate Bill 101 prohibits state or local governments from substantially burdening a person’s ability to exercise their religion — unless the government can show that it has a compelling interest and that the action is the least-restrictive means of achieving it.

Time’s pro-Planned Parenthood kid educator propaganda piece stridently decrees that telling youngsters to abstain from sex is damaging:

Abstinence-based sex ed—or sex ed that fails to include information on contraception and healthy sex—is consistently shown to be ineffective and increase health risks when compared to comprehensive sex ed. “When students don’t have access to complete sex education, life happens to them,” [Brittany McBride, associate director of sex education at Advocates for Youth,] says. “They’re at higher risk of unintended pregnancies, STIs, suicide ideation, and drugs and alcohol abuse. When folks aren’t provided access to complete education, they aren’t set up for success in the same kind of way.”

WorldTribune reported on Advocates for Youth, Time’s trusty source here, in May 2021:

This is one of the youth programs offered by Advocates For Youth:

Abortion Out Loud, formerly the 1 in 3 Campaign, harnesses the power of storytelling, grassroots organizing, leadership development, and policy advocacy to end abortion stigma and strengthen support for young people’s access to abortion.

Another program targets children as young as 10:

AMAZE… is a partnership between Advocates, Answer and Youth Tech Health and harnesses the power of animation and social media to provide young people, ages 10-14, their parents and educators with an age-appropriate, sex education playlist. These short, engaging, and often funny videos cover topics including puberty, relationships, consent, sexual orientation, gender identity, body image and much more.

Advocates For Youth has been pursuing its vile agenda since 1980. Its funders include progressive globalist billionaire George Soros’s Open Society Institute.

It is no exaggeration whatsoever to say that the coordinated network on display here is nothing short of an existential threat to the very survival of this nation.

Planned Parenthood, national “sexual rights” groups, big business and dominant media outlets are all part of one foul nest of Cultural Marxism poison that sees the deliberate warping of children’s souls as an effective way to implement its overarching radical social transformation agenda.

About . . . . Intelligence . . . . Membership