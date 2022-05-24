Meanwhile in Davos: The ruling Death Star takes shape with an emphasis on ‘digital safety’

Special to WorldTribune, May 24, 2022

Analysis by Joe Schaeffer, 247 Real News

Below are a few data points from World Economic Forum reports and white papers released to coincide with Davos 2022. There is one major overriding theme to it all.

The annual elitist gathering is very concerned with pursuing online censorship in the name of “safety”:

From the proliferation of health misinformation, child sexual abuse and exploitation, and violent extremist and terrorist content online, parts of the web can be dangerous….

Delivering safe and secure online experiences is essential for global businesses, civil society groups and individuals alike. Stakeholders from multiple industries and geographies agree there is an urgent need for deliberate global coordination to improve digital safety.

This isn’t scary at all:

The Forum’s Global Coalition for Digital Safety is accelerating public-private cooperation to tackle harmful content online by bringing together a diverse group of leaders who are well placed to exchange best practices for new online safety regulation and help millions of connected citizens improve digital media literacy.

Engaged partners, including Google, Microsoft, AWS, Meta, Oxford Internet Institute, UNICEF, INTERPOL and several government ministers are developing principles and practices that address all aspects of digital safety in a proportionate manner.

You already know what the WEF means by “health misinformation” but a helpful link to a June 2021 article “published in collaboration with Forbes” at the height of the coronavirus vaccine hysteria is nonetheless included on the Davos 2022 online safety page. From that article:

One main challenge to online safety is the proliferation of health misinformation, particularly when it comes to vaccines. Research has shown that a small number of influential people are responsible for the bulk of anti-vaccination content on social platforms. This content seems to be reaching a wide audience. For example, research by King’s College London has found that one in three people in the UK (34%) say they’ve seen or heard messages discouraging the public from getting a coronavirus vaccine. The real-world impact of this is now becoming clearer.

Research has also shown that exposure to misinformation was associated with a decline in intent to be vaccinated. In fact, scientific-sounding misinformation is more strongly associated with declines in vaccination intent. A recent study by The Economic and Social Research Institute’s (ESRI) Behavioural Research Unit, found people who are less likely to follow news coverage about COVID-19 are more likely to be vaccine hesitant. Given these findings, it is clear that the media ecosystem has a large role to play in both tackling misinformation and reaching audiences to increase knowledge about the vaccine.

The article also warns of the dire need to suppress dangerous thought from those who hold “extreme right-wing and ethno-nationalist views.” Disgustingly, the WEF lumps in Trump supporters who entered the U.S. Capitol during the FBI entrapment exercise known as Jan. 6 with mass murderers:

The pandemic exposed deep-seated social and political divides which reached breaking point in 2021 as seen in acts of terrorism, violence, and extremism globally. In the US, the 6th January Capitol Insurrection led to a deeper look at how groups like QAnon were able to organize online and necessitated a better understanding of the relationship between social platforms and extremist activity.

Unfortunately, this is not a new problem; a report by The New Zealand Royal Commission highlighted the role of YouTube in the radicalization of the terrorist who killed 51 people during Friday prayers at two mosques in Christchurch in 2019. Footage of this attack was also streamed on Facebook Live and in the 24 hours after the attack, the company scrambled to remove 1.5 million videos containing this footage.

The WEF is good enough to offer its solution to securing a safe Internet for the world:

In collaboration with over 50 experts across government, civil society, academia, and business, the World Economic Forum has developed a user-centric framework, outlined in the new report with minimum harm thresholds, auditable recommendation systems, appropriate use of personal details, and adequate complaint protocols to create a safety baseline for use of digital products and services.

This is the vision, this is the plan.

Amazingly, Forbes is disavowing any and all claims to be an unbiased news source with this asseveration of its sacred duty to participate in this noxious power grab. It is truly and unmistakably embracing its role as a Regime Propaganda Outfit.

It’s no coincidence. Again and again, one consistent aim is to be found in the Davos 2022 paper trail: the urgent need to mold a vast conglomeration of various ruling establishment power sources from government, business, media, academia, NGOs and foundational wealth together to construct an enormous super-weapon that will ensure total social control.

From a Davos 2022 article titled “5 ways governments can unlock a more social economy”:

Over decades, social enterprises, cooperatives, inclusive businesses, and innovative non-profits have prioritised social and environmental value. They made a difference where it matters: on the ground, among local communities and natural ecosystems facing damage and loss. These organizations have explicit social objectives and inclusive governance models, working with groups who face barriers because of gender, race, ability and economic class…

“As social entrepreneurial models continue to be successful both from an impact and profit perspective, the private sector has increasingly started to integrate impact into their operating models, whilst still remaining profitable. As this happens, the lines between purely social enterprises and traditional enterprises that also create a social benefit are increasingly blurring, which is a good thing.” Sharon Thorne, Deloitte Global Board Chair.

A more extensive WEF report titled “Unlocking the Social Economy Towards an Inclusive and Resilient Society” is referenced. Guess who gets to define what the “values” in the one-world value-driven society will be:

The second shift moves beyond advancing the existing social economy sector towards recalibrating the wider, mainstream economy to be more values-driven. Social economy actors have often pioneered social and environmental innovations and have a track record for co-developing solutions that are later adopted by the mainstream economy. They can bring socially just and inclusive contributions to the green and digital transitions, and can serve as a source of inspiration for the private sector in its ESG (environmental, social and governance) goals.

Page 11 of the pdf is key. The report makes clear once again: Governments, powerful businesses, activist NGOs and deep-pocketed private foundation “philanthropies” must all work together to craft this new values-driven economy.

The web is literally illustrated on Page 30 of the pdf. Here’s how just one of the multiple power spokes is described:

Civil society organizations such as NGOs can support the growth of the social economy by strengthening their hybrid activities, through leveraging market forces to enhance income streams, and raising awareness of social injustices and inequalities through advocacy.

A May 23 article authored by public relations powerhouse Edelman’s CEO Richard Edelman is titled “Businesses must take action on geopolitical issues or risk losing public trust.”

It continues the main WEF theme of utilizing corporate power to enact global political change.

Edelman writes:

Business has emerged in the past three years as the most trusted institution in the Edelman Trust Barometer. Its greatest advantage is competence, more than fifty points higher than Government. This ability to get things done has led to an increased reliance on Business to step in where Government has failed on cross-cutting issues like climate action, workplace equity, structural racism, and sustainability. That means going beyond its core remit of financial performance, operational excellence, and innovation.

Woke businesses, cultural Marxist universities, uber-meddling billionaire “philanthropists” and the influential NGOs they help fund… these things did not just develop nor do they operate in a vacuum. They are all meant to work together in seamless harmony to overthrow the old Western order and usher in the new “values-driven” era of enforced global collectivism presided over by one overarching ruling structure.

