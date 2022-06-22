Primary results: Big night for Trump-backed Britt, Sarah Palin; Vernon Jordan out

by WorldTribune Staff, June 22, 2022

Candidates endorsed by former President Donald Trump were victorious in Alabama and Virginia on Tuesday, but the losing streak in Georgia continued as both Trump-backed candidates lost their races in a state dogged by election fraud controversies.

Following Tuesday’s results, Trump’s endorsement record now stands at 133-10.

Trump-backed Katie Britt won the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Alabama, trouncing Rep. Mo Brooks by 30 points. Trump’s endorsement of Britt came on June 10, after the initial primary race.

“I’m thankful to have President Trump’s endorsement and strong support,” Britt said, adding that she “will fight to defend Alabama’s Christian conservative values, advance the America First agenda, and preserve the American Dream for generations to come.”

Trump said in a statement: “Congratulations to Katie Britt on her INCREDIBLE & DECISIVE Republican Primary WIN for the U.S. Senate from the Great State of Alabama. Congrats also to her wonderful husband and family who stood by her through “thick and thin.” She will go on to be an extraordinary Senator and make both Alabama, and our Country, very proud!!!

“With the great ALABAMA win by Katie Britt tonight, I am pleased to announce that WE (MAGA!) are 12 WINS & ZERO LOSSES in U.S. Senate Primary races this cycle. We will do REALLY WELL in the upcoming General Election, also. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

In Virginia, Republican Rep. Ben Cline won in his bid for Virginia’s Sixth Congressional seat against his Merritt Hale. Republican Reps. Rob Wittman and Morgan Griffith also officially clinched their nominations for the First and Ninth Congressional Districts, making Trump-endorsed candidates 3-0 in Virginia.

Meanwhile, former Alaska governor and vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin’s return to politics received a huge boost when the third-place primary finisher withdrew from the race. A new system approved by Alaska voters ends party primaries and institutes ranked choice voting for general elections. Palin is expected to cruise to victory in November after 48 candidates ran in the special primary.

It was a different story in Georgia, where Trump-backed candidates Vernon Jones and Jake Evans lost their runoffs. Jones lost his bid in the Tenth Congressional District to trucking business executive Mike Collins, who will face Tabitha Johnson-Green in the general election. Evans came up short in his race against Rich McCormick in the Sixth Congressional District. McCormick and Bob Christian will battle for the seat in the general election this November.

Unlike the “corporate media”, WorldTribune.com has reported on the continuing controversy over how votes are counted in Georgia, including Dominon Voting Systems issues, ‘malfunctions’ of machines in Dekalb County, and false media reports claiming to debunk Georgia evidence presented in the film “2,000 Mules.”

Meanwhile, pro-life Democrat Rep. Henry Cuellar won the Democrat nomination for Texas’s 28th Congressional District on Tuesday against socialist Jessica Cisneros following a recount. Cuellar, a nine-term congressman, defeated Cisneros by 289 votes. Cisneros had the support of New York socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Democrat Muriel Bowser won her primary on Tuesday, essentially guaranteeing her a third term as mayor of the D.C. Swamp.

The 2022 midterm primary cycle continues next week with races in Colorado, Illinois, Oklahoma, and Utah.

To no one’s surprise, legacy media has reported prominently on the 10 losses of Trump-backed candidates while virtually ignoring the 133 victories.

The June 14 primaries saw 12 Trump-backed victories in South Carolina, Nevada, and North Dakota. In the June 7 races, candidates endorsed by Trump went a perfect 17-0 in races in California, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, New Jersey, and South Dakota. Trump-backed candidates were perfect in primaries in Alabama and Arkansas, as well as the Texas runoffs, but ran into trouble in Georgia, where four candidates lost their races. The tough night in Georgia carried over into Tuesday with Jones’ and Evans’ losses. After Tuesday, Trump’s endorsement recorded in the state stood at 7-6.

On May 17, 23 candidates with Trump’s backing took home nominations in North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Idaho. The week prior, Trump went three and one in his picks in West Virginia and Nebraska. Up until May 10, candidates with the 45th president’s endorsement went a perfect 55-0 between the May 3 primaries in Ohio and Indiana in conjunction with the March 1 Texas primaries, where all 33 Trump Republicans either won their races or forced runoffs.

