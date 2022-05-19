Media reports wrong, ‘2000 Mules’ allegations not debunked by Georgia Elections Board

by WorldTribune Staff, May 19, 2022

Evidence of ballot harvesting on a massive scale in the 2020 election that is presented in the film “2000 Mules” has not been debunked, as has been reported by several major media outlets this week.

The Georgia State Elections Board confirmed that it has yet to review any claims made by True the Vote, the election integrity organization featured in Dinesh D’Souza’s hit documentary.

During a May 17 meeting, the elections board voted to dismiss three complaints brought by a Georgia resident which involved 2020 election drop boxes. The board did not hear or consider any information provided by True the Vote that appears in “2000 Mules.”

That didn’t stop dozens of media outlets — including the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and the Associated Press — from publishing reports saying the board had debunked claims made in “2000 Mules.”

“It had not,” Nanette Holt wrote for The Epoch Times on May 18.

“None of the complaints of voter fraud associated with the documentary were taken up at Tuesday’s meeting,” Holt wrote. “Still, throughout the meeting, three elections board members repeatedly referenced the documentary before hearing evidence from a state investigator, and while discussing three complaints alleging election misconduct.”

Elections board members pressed an investigator who testified at the May 17 meeting on whether or not he had seen the film. The investigator testified that he had not.

True the Vote, in its investigation, found that one particular drop box used in Georgia in the 2020 election was significant because it was visited by 271 people over one 25-hour period, True the Vote founder Catherine Engelbrecht said. But when they watched a video of the ballot box being emptied by elections workers, it seemed to hold far more than 271 ballots.

When True the Vote requested and checked the log of that ballot box, they found there had been 1,962 ballots deposited by those 271 people.

It is legal for someone to deliver the ballots of family members living in the same home, but only if they add their name to the outside of the sealed ballot envelope.

When Engelbrecht asked the state for information about how many of those 1,962 ballots had the required signature, the answer was “none,” she said.

Engelbrecht said she hopes to provide details to Georgia investigators that may show outcomes of the 2020 elections were changed by fraud. But she has to feel confident the whistleblower will be protected.

“We’ll provide everything,” she told The Epoch Times. But only when she’s confident turning it over won’t “get people hurt…or worse.”

Currently, Engelbrecht said True the Vote is working with law enforcement agencies in Arizona, Michigan, and Wisconsin.

