Georgia Gov. Kemp’s office reluctantly takes delivery of 40,000 election fraud affidavits

February 23, 2022

A group called Georgia Patriots on Friday delivered 40,000 sworn affidavits regarding 2020 election fraud to the office of Gov. Brian Kemp.

Mike Lindell and Emerald Robinson, formerly of Newsmax, accompanied the group.

“Needless to say, they were not exactly thrilled to see us,” Robinson wrote on in a substack.com post.

Kemp “was nowhere to be found” as the boxes of affidavits were delivered, but the Republican governor’s operations manager “finally took custody of the boxes once their legal department showed up,” Robinson wrote. “Kemp knew that angry constituents from his own party were showing up that day and so it’s probably no coincidence that Kemp and most of his staff were not in the office. Most of them had disappeared for the day.”

Georgia Patriots also reported that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas received a digital copy of all the affidavits as well as “a legal notice of maladministration.”

Kemp “should respond to these affidavits by Friday, February 25th,” Robinson wrote.

Attorney Lin Wood noted in a Telegram post: “The Georgia 2020 election must be decertified. Then get rid of the computer voting machines before the May primary. Let Georgians elect their officials. Stop selecting them.”

Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, meanwhile, is reportedly attempting to force all of the state’s 159 counties into a one-year “maintenance program” to “use the same infamous electronic voting system vendor that was used in the 2020 election,” Robinson wrote. “If these counties sign up for this program, they will essentially be trapped into using the same machines again in 2022.”

Robinson added: “It’s up to the local counties to decline to use these electronic voting machines — but Raffensperger and his office continue to insist, falsely, that the local counties have no choice in the matter. The counties are being strong-armed into signing right now.”

Nine counties have declined to sign the “maintenance program.”

2020 Election Integrity: Georgia – All Hail The Lizard King! – Brad Raffensperger Attempts 2022 Midterms Machine Cram Down Where ARE those 13 missing routers? 40,000 election fraud affidavits get served to angry Kemp staff in Georgia, by @EmeraldRobinson https://t.co/qS7nT8miqH — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) February 21, 2022

