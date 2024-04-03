Life in a Banana Republic: ‘The betrayal of the elites’

Special to WorldTribune.com, April 3, 2024

Commentary by Joe Schaeffer @Schaeff55

How long can a diseased Western society in which the rich keep getting richer as the rest of the citizenry becomes bitterly disillusioned, sickly and impoverished last?

CNBC reported March 28:

The wealth of the top 1% hit a record $44.6 trillion at the end of the fourth quarter, as an end-of-year stock rally lifted their portfolios, according to new data from the Federal Reserve.

The total net worth of the top 1%, defined by the Fed as those with wealth over $11 million, increased by $2 trillion in the fourth quarter. All of the gains came from their stock holdings. The value of corporate equities and mutual fund shares held by the top 1% surged to $19.7 trillion from $17.65 trillion the previous quarter.

Meanwhile, in neighboring Canada, a deeply unpopular government is bracing for blowback when citizens realize just how dire their status is and how things are only going to get worse in the near future. Canadian newspaper The National Post reported March 20:

A secret [Royal Canadian Mounted Police] report is warning the federal government that Canada may descend into civil unrest once citizens realize the hopelessness of their economic situation.

“The coming period of recession will… accelerate the decline in living standards that the younger generations have already witnessed compared to earlier generations,” reads the report, entitled Whole-of-Government Five-Year Trends for Canada.

“For example, many Canadians under 35 are unlikely ever to be able to buy a place to live,” it adds.

This was a report intended to be read only by government officials, and not the peasantry they continue to exploit:

The report, labelled secret, is intended as a piece of “special operational information” to be distributed only within the RCMP and among “decision-makers” in the federal government.

Amazingly, the report warns of a rise in “paranoid” citizens, after acknowledging that these people’s standards of living are going to plummet in the coming years:

Ironically, among the report’s more heavily redacted sections is one carrying the subtitle “erosion of trust.” “The past seven years have seen marked social and political polarization in the Western world” reads a partial first sentence, with the entire rest of the section deleted by government censors.

The censor’s pen also deleted most of a section warning about “paranoid populism.” “Capitalizing on the rise of political polarization and conspiracy theories have been populists willing to tailor their messages to appeal to extremist movements,” reads the section’s one non-redacted sentence.

The obvious takeaway: An entitled progressive ruling construct perceives the bedraggled people it no longer serves as a looming threat to its comfortable existence.

The Betrayal of the Elites has cut across all credentialed sectors of Western society. In America, the evidence is everywhere:

Doctors corrupted by financial ties regularly deceive and flat-out lie to the general public about health issues.

Academia has descended into a bizarre racial cauldron of cultural Marxist agitprop aimed squarely against the white Americans who while rapidly declining in percentage still make up the majority (58 percent as of 2023) of the population.

Judicial elites with deep ties to the progressive ruling elite seek to deny Americans the basic right to vote for the candidate of their choice.

A presidential election was transparently riddled with fraud and massive ballot integrity violations and citizens were punished for daring to talk about it.

Elected officials do nothing about the invasion of the porous southern U.S. border while endlessly scheming to shovel more and more billions in taxpayer dollars overseas to corruption-plagued sinkholes such as Ukraine despite the strongly expressed disapproval of their constituents.

America’s leading religious denominations are actively funneling – at great profit – the illegal alien assault on the citizens of this nation.

As all this occurs, basic everyday services Americans once took for granted are crumbling before their eyes in ways that can prove lethal:

Armed-to-the-teeth police are becoming horrifically and murderously incompetent.

You’re playing Russian Roulette with your life every time you fly a major commercial airline.

Driving over a bridge – hope it doesn’t collapse.

This is all a result of the total systemic breakdown that comes when you no longer have a homogeneous culture with even the semblance of shared values.

Honor their memory: The ‘shot heard round the world’

The societal rot is taking a savage toll on the regular citizens of this nation. Americans are becoming fatter and more ill by the day. A research brief published in 2020 by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that:

In 2018, 51.8% (129 million) of civilian, noninstitutionalized adults had been diagnosed with at least 1 of 10 selected chronic conditions. More specifically, 24.6% (61 million) of adults had 1 chronic condition, and 27.2% (68 million) had ≥2 chronic conditions.

Forbes reported in January that:

Obesity currently affects four out of 10 Americans, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)…. [O]besity is often considered a cause of multiple comorbid and chronic medical conditions, including type 2 diabetes, some forms of cancer and heart disease.

Is it any wonder a Monmouth University poll released March 26 found that:

One-third (34%) of Americans would like to go and settle in another country if they were free to do so. Fifty years ago, this number stood at a much lower 10%.

This is three times higher than the number that wanted to leave in the 1990s:

The Gallup Organization asked this question in eleven different national polls between 1948 and 1995. During that time, the desire to emigrate never went higher than 13% (1972) and dipped as low as 5% (1950).

In fact, the number of people wanting to leave the country averaged 6% in polls taken between 1948 and 1960, hovered between 9% and 13% in the early to mid-1970s, and was a similar 9% to 12% in the 1990s.

The Balkanization of America is so commonplace today that it doesn’t even raise an eyebrow. Doesn’t anyone find what took place in the California state Capitol in Sacramento on March 31 to be a bit disturbing?

In a remarkable display of democratic aspirations, an estimated 40,000 Sikh Americans lined up around the state Capitol on Sunday to enter a tent and cast a vote for independence. The voting is part of a non-binding election being held by Sikhs around the world who aspire to break away from India, and form in what is today the Indian state of Punjab, an independent nation called Khalistan….

An estimated 250,000 people of Sikh descent live in California, with most in the Central Valley.

Tens of thousands of particularist ethnics living in America casting ballots for foreign concerns. How’s that melting pot looking today?

As the disintegration of a once-proud nation continues, super-wealthy elites manipulate social problems to serve their destructive agenda.

Imagine thinking you’re “liberated” and “empowered” only to discover (much too late) that you are just a pawn being used by a depraved moneyed elitist waging his own personal war on humanity and all its social norms:

A pledge of $100 million to support feminist leadership on the frontlines against nationalism, populism, and religious fundamentalism worldwide. https://t.co/9YiSfjNZhg — George Soros (@georgesoros) December 9, 2021

And so here we are in another presidential election year and the big-box media in unison is screeching about how abortion is political kryptonite for Republicans. They don’t want you think about the inflation, the massive illegal immigration crisis, the runaway crime and all the rest.

America has become so weak and feeble since the start of the 21st century that progressive globalist billionaire George Soros and his ilk see it as just another Chile or Ireland, small countries that can be bulldozed by money and the political and societal power it can purchase.

Ohio voters on Nov. 7 approved a referendum making abortion a protected right in the state’s constitution. Elitist money was behind the venture all the way:

“According to campaign filings released in late October, which tallied donations from Sept. 8 onward, Ohioans United for Reproductive Rights received about $28.7 million in total contributions. The pro-life campaign Protect Women Ohio only received about $9.9 million,” Catholic News Agency reported November 2. That is some disparity. Where did all the money come from?

The answer: Soros-funded dark money and progressive activist groups.

Soros ran the exact same playbook he used to overturn formerly staunchly Catholic Ireland’s abortion laws in 2018. Crucial point: the man openly admits that he uses progressive sexual causes to further his higher aim of destroying traditional cultures in individual sovereign nation states:

In 2016, two years before the supposedly democratic referendum, the website DCLeaks.com revealed that a document obtained from Soros’s Open Society Foundations spelled out his attack plans on Ireland, and why he was doing it. “With one of the most restrictive abortion laws in the world, a win there could impact other strongly Catholic countries in Europe, such as Poland, and provide much-needed proof that change is possible, even in highly conservative places,” the document read.

Need we go on? Look all around you. It’s staring you right in the face.

America isn’t becoming a Third World country. We’re already there.

