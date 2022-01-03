Top trend to watch for in 2022: Will Americans stop trusting their doctors?

Special to WorldTribune, January 3, 2022

Analysis by Joe Schaeffer, 247 Real News

As the world heads into a third year of increasingly unsupportable coronavirus hysteria and the coercive vaccine mandate narrative continues to crumble in the face of overwhelming evidence against it, tens of millions of Americans are soon going to be asking themselves a very important question.

The headline to Roger Simon’s Dec. 30 column at The Epoch Times puts it plainly: “Do You Trust Your Doctor Anymore?”

Simon emphasizes that he is not talking about high-profile experts or celebrity MDs. No. This is going to hit very, very close to home:

I don’t mean Dr. Anthony Fauci. How can anybody trust him, with all the prevarications, constant shifts in policy and deceptions, not to mention hiding American taxpayer support for gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology and other aspects of the doctor’s dark past revealed in great detail in Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s book?

I’m talking about your own personal doctor, the man or woman who has been your friend and trusted counselor for years, maybe decades. How do you feel about that person? Has it changed?

What many are perceiving as a growing mistrust of physicians is one, among many, of the tragic fallouts of the pandemic.

As Simon adeptly points out, the average American physician is going along with something that is causing observable harm to his or her patients:

But the great masses of doctors have melted under the pressure of the government, following the party line on the pandemic. If you mention hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin or some other therapeutic or even, in some cases, the apparent superiority of natural immunity, they either don’t hear you or respond condescendingly, then point to the necessity of the vaccine.

Why are America’s doctors doing this? The vaccine pressure campaign has made a very disconcerting situation starkly clear, and there is no honest way to sugarcoat it:

At that moment, they are thinking of themselves, of their families, their incomes, their medical licenses, their relationship to their hospital or clinic, medical systems entirely dependent on cooperation, financially and legally, with the ever-changing diktats of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration.

Understandable, perhaps, but these doctors are, bluntly, acting cowardly and therefore earning our distrust. They probably know this and feel trapped, but that doesn’t excuse their behavior. Their occupation has been elevated almost beyond all others. They should act accordingly.

This toeing of a Big Medicine establishment line for reasons of personal standing is not new. An acclimation process has been ongoing for decades, and it has already caused significant damage this century. In the early 2000s, anti-depressants were prescribed with wild abandon. Did you know they are even used to treat stomach aches? Shortly after, it was opioids dispensed like candy. Hundreds of thousands of Americans have died from the addiction crisis that resulted.

At the same time these scourges were hitting American communities, doctors were increasingly cozying up to Big Pharma companies under the pretense of remunerated “junkets” or “adviser pay” or some similar comfortable window dressing.

In 2018 I wrote:

A very handy May article at naturalnews.com serves as an excellent round-up of recent reports of Big Pharma’s control of our medical personnel. It cites another ProPublica investigation from 2016 that found that “[d]octors who got money from drug and device makers – even just a meal – prescribed a higher percentage of brand-name drugs overall than doctors who didn’t.”

Funding “research” is of course a routine way for medical personnel to pocket Big Pharma money:

A May article in the Daily Sheeple reports that “[e]ver since the 1980s, more money for medical research has come from Big Pharma than from grants awarded by the NIH. In 2011, Big Pharma spent $39 billion while the NIH only spent $31 billion.”

We can see, then, that the stage had been set for the coronavirus machinery some time ago. Last July, dominant media organs rushed to report on mask recommendations from America’s largest organization of professional pediatricians without even bothering to mention the group’s blatant conflicts of interest.

Numerous big-box media outlets have dutifully reported that the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), “an organization of 67,000 pediatricians,” has recommended that all children over the age of two wear masks at school. What is not being mentioned is that this group’s current “corporate partners” and “top 10 donors” include Big Pharma goliaths Johnson & Johnson and Merck, as well as multinational corporations, such as Nestle, that sell health-related products aimed at children.

Think how hideous this is. American pediatricians are getting paid by Big Pharma and children are being forced to wear masks at school for hours on end.

In December, WorldTribune reported how Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in his new book documented the manner in which prominent virologist Dr. Andrew Hill changed his conclusions on ivermectin for $40 million in funding from Bill Gates. It should be obvious to all but the willingly blind that Hill’s startling actions were not an outlier but rather a predictable result of an ongoing easy acceptance of such conflicts of interest in the medical world today.

Big Medicine’s response to this is all the more infuriating. Americans are being flat-out told that remaining ignorant and helpless is the key to good health.

A November 2021 Harvard Medical School article explicitly tells people: Don’t you dare try to think for yourself, listen to whatever your doctor says:

To combat anxiety, health experts say that it’s important to take breaks from the news and social media…. One study found that people who believed they had a higher likelihood of avoiding or surviving COVID had less anxiety. Trust in doctors and scientists played a role. Don’t rely on social media for health information but seek out reliable guidance from your doctor or the websites of major medical organizations and journals. If you find yourself becoming overwhelmed, see a mental health professional for counseling.

That is a nice touch there. Citing a “study” that there is also no reason to trust for all the same reasons we’ve described above to back up a wildly false premise that the medical establishment deserves your blind faith.

Note how the piece also uses fear to push this blind trust as a way to dispel… fear.

