Big Easy barbarism: 5-year-olds must mask up to enter a store; Major newspaper, Gates-funded ‘doctors’ pressure parents

Special to WorldTribune, January 4, 2022

Analysis by Joe Schaeffer, 247 Real News

Another day, another reason to believe 2022 may be the year the U.S. medical profession as it currently exists forfeits all trust with the American people.

An outrageous coronavirus social curb went into effect in New Orleans on Jan. 3, presented and championed in noxious fashion by the big-box newspaper, The New Orleans Times-Picayune:

Children between the ages of 5 and 11 are the latest group to have to show proof of vaccination or a negative test to enter restaurants and other businesses in New Orleans.

The city’s mandate, which takes effect Monday, comes days after the announcement that students at New Orleans public schools will be required to be vaccinated starting in February.

Notable physicians were rolled out to wholeheartedly endorse the scare campaign. This children’s doctor is admitting the whole idea is to pressure parents into getting their kids vaccinated:

“Given that we have this period of time when kids are out of school, they are able to go get their vaccinations completed,” said Dr. Ryan Pasternak with LSU Health New Orleans pediatrics. “This is the chance. This is the best time parents have to get this done.”

Vaccination rates among kids remain low — for children ages 5-to-17, it is a little more than 30%, compared to about 80% for adults.

Meanwhile another very prominent doctor, whose credibility merited journalistic scrutiny, is saying the mild variation known as Omicron poses a deadly threat to kids:

Dr. Mark Kline, chief medical officer at Children’s Hospital New Orleans, says he has serious concerns as the Omicron variant continues to fuel the spread of COVID-19.

“We’ve seen what delta and now omicron can do to children,” Kline said. “We know that they are at risk for serious disease and even death.”

Against all demonstrable evidence, this doctor maintains COVID seriously endangers kids:

Kline blames misinformation for the low rates [of vaccination] among kids.

“There’s been so much misinformation conveyed, particularly on social media, and it’s hard for parents to discern what is accurate and what is not,” Kline said.

Kline says he has seen all sorts of myths online, like kids don’t get seriously ill from COVID-19 or that the vaccine will actually make kids sick, all of which are false.

“That’s just not happening,” he said. “We know that the disease is making people sick and some are even dying from the disease, but we are not seeing that caused by the vaccine at all.”

Even dominant media sources now acknowledge that this is simply not true:

Compared to other age groups, people under 18 are at much lower risk of serious illness and death from Covid-19. The death rate for Americans under 18 who are infected is about 0.01 percent, compared to 5 percent for 65- to 74-year-olds, 12 percent for 75- to 84-year-olds, and 25 percent for people 85 and older. In total, people 50 and up make up 94 percent of Covid-19 deaths in the US, based on federal data.

Why then is this doctor deliberately misrepresenting the coronavirus threat in order to get kids vaxxed up?

What the New Orleans Times-Picayune won’t tell you is that Mark Kline is a highly credentialed globalist medical professional. He is widely celebrated by the Club. Kline was even a Nobel Peace Prize nominee in 2019. That is the same organization that became an international laughingstock by bestowing its Peace Prize on Barack Obama in 2009 just nine months into his presidency.

Let’s take a quick look at Kline’s attitude towards medical ethics and children. Shockingly, this lauded AIDS-fighting physician was caught up in a scandal involving the testing of experimental AIDS drugs on foster children who had no appointed advocates to look out for their personal welfare. From a 2005 CBS News/Associated Press report:

Government-funded researchers tested AIDS drugs on hundreds of foster children over the past two decades, often without providing them a basic protection afforded in federal law and required by some states, an Associated Press review has found.

The research funded by the National Institutes of Health spanned the country. It was most widespread in the 1990s as foster care agencies sought treatments for their HIV-infected children that weren’t yet available in the marketplace.

How frightening is this?

The practice ensured that foster children – mostly poor or minority – received care from world-class researchers at government expense, slowing their rate of death and extending their lives. But it also exposed a vulnerable population to the risks of medical research and drugs that were known to have serious side effects in adults and for which the safety for children was unknown.

These foster children were apparently treated as little more than lab rats:

Several studies that enlisted foster children reported patients suffered side effects such as rashes, vomiting and sharp drops in infection-fighting blood cells as they tested antiretroviral drugs to suppress AIDS or other medicines to treat secondary infections.

In one study, researchers reported a “disturbing” higher death rate among children who took higher doses of a drug. That study was unable to determine a safe and effective dosage.

Kline defended his role in the scandal:

“I understand the ethical dilemma surrounding the introduction of foster children into trials,” said Dr. Mark Kline, a pediatric AIDS expert at Baylor College of Medicine. He enrolled some Texas foster kids in his studies, and doesn’t recall appointing advocates for them.

“To say as a group that foster children should be excluded from clinical trials would have meant excluding these children from the best available therapies at the time,” he said. “From an ethical perspective, I never thought that was a stand I could take.”

Kline is deeply enmeshed in the moneyed global Big Medicine network. Here is how Children’s Hospital New Orleans described him while announcing his hiring:

A pediatric infectious disease specialist by training, Dr. Kline founded an international pediatric HIV/AIDS program, Baylor International Pediatric AIDS Initiative (BIPAI), a program that builds healthcare infrastructure, trains health professionals, and provides medical care and treatment to children and families across sub-Saharan Africa and in Romania. BIPAI currently provides HIV/AIDS care and treatment to more than 350,000 of the world’s poorest and least fortunate children and families, more than any other organization worldwide. This pioneering work led to Dr. Kline’s nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2019. Additionally, Dr. Kline has been the recipient of more than $150 million in research and training grants from the U.S. National Institutes of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Before moving to New Orleans, Kline spent 23 years at Baylor University’s College of Medicine, rising to the top of the leadership ladder there.

He was a close associate of noted vaccine fanatic and establishment media darling Dr. Peter Hotez:

With my excellent @TexasChildrens bosses Dr. Mark Kline, Mark Wallace, Dr. James Phillips #MatchDay2015 pic.twitter.com/6kvN91beov — Prof Peter Hotez MD PhD (@PeterHotez) March 20, 2015

Like Hotez, Kline has benefited greatly from funding by Bill Gates.

A search of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation website shows nine grants doled out to Baylor College of Medicine while Kline was on staff. All told, the grants total more than $7 million.

Kline oversaw a medical goliath at Baylor:

During Kline’s tenure, Baylor pediatrics more than doubled in size to more than 1,300 faculty members, the most of any U.S. medical school. The editor-in-chief of “Rudolph’s Pediatrics,” one of the field’s most recognized textbooks, Kline has authored more than 250 scientific articles and textbook chapters and received more than $150 million in research grants from the National Institutes of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

And, also like Hotez, Kline has long been an especially fanatical vaccine devotee:

Baylor College of Medicine @bcmhouston @BCM_TropMed @BCMEthics is leading efforts in Texas, Nationally, and Globally to combat #vaccine misinformation and promote universal vaccination: @PeterHotez @mcguireamy & Dr. Mark Kline https://t.co/S8i5qgKHr4 — Prof Peter Hotez MD PhD (@PeterHotez) June 24, 2019

Here is Baylor College of Medicine avidly trying to ignite a measles vaccine crisis in America in 2019:

Despite these successes, we recognize that our vaccine ecosystem is fragile, so that vaccine preventable diseases could return if vaccine coverage declines. This is the case with measles, where Baylor faculty have identified at least 100 vulnerable hotspot areas nationally. These include at least four vulnerable urban areas in Texas. In 2016 and then again in 2017, we were the first to sound the alarm about the risk of measles returning to Texas and the United States.

Kline is also the “former chair of the AAP [American Academy of Pediatrics] Committee on Pediatric AIDS.”

AAP has been heavily funded by Big Pharma over the years:

…this group’s current “corporate partners” and “top 10 donors” include Big Pharma goliaths Johnson & Johnson and Merck, as well as multinational corporations, such as Nestle, that sell health-related products aimed at children.

Five-year-olds are being forced to mask up before walking into a restaurant with their parents and an all-out coercion push is underway to get them jabbed up in The Big Easy. And not only is a respected American physician providing information about the coronavirus’s effects on children that goes against what has been voluminously documented even in pro-vaccine circles, but the leading newspaper in the city is providing him a major platform for his alarmism without even hinting at the doctor’s globalist, Bill Gates and Big Pharma funding ties.

Americans have long lost respect for the so-called “mainstream media.” It is only a matter of time before the same thing happens to a U.S. medical establishment that is acting in the same ludicrously biased and compromised manner as its journalistic ruling order comrades. And, just as with this thoroughly discredited media, when the bill comes due, our doctors will have no one to blame but themselves.

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: . . . . How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief