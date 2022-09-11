In Joe’s own words, ‘not normal’: Soros-Biden-Blinken and the dark war on America

Special to WorldTribune.com, September 11, 2022

Corporate WATCH

Commentary by Joe Schaeffer

The American people are going to have to start putting some very disturbing facts together and try to figure out what it all means. Below, we offer some data points that are on the public record but not the “media” radar screen.

Joe Biden’s shockingly ominous Stalin-esque Sept. 1 speech in Philadelphia, in which he angrily declared all genuine political opponents to the ruling progressive establishment to be enemies of the people, has put the capstone on what many censored and silenced alternative media voices have been warning all along: The installed president’s mission in the White House is to serve as a destroyer of traditional American norms.

There is an openly expressed darkness fueling this administration unlike anything this nation’s citizenry has been allowed to publicly see before. Why is that?

The same week this speech was going down, another repulsive bit of news about the illegitimate Biden administration came to light. Leor Sapir wrote Aug. 31 for City Journal:

Is the U.S. State Department about to classify Sweden, Finland, and the U.K. as human rights abusers? According to an internal memo from Secretary Antony Blinken (leaked to me by an officer in the department’s Foreign Service) and circulated among employees last week, the answer might be yes.

The memo represents an effort by Secretary Blinken to carry out President Biden’s Executive Order 14075 from last June. That order instructs agencies of the federal government to do what they can to stop “conversion therapy” for “LGBTQI+” people.

This is not just about the United States making the world safe for homosexuality. Sapir continues:

The Biden administration has defined “conversion therapy” as any effort to “suppress or change an individual’s… gender identity.”…

The Blinken directive effectively turns American consulates and embassies into global “gender affirming” spies. Embassies are instructed to “submit robust information on the so-called ‘conversion therapy’ practices” of host countries “as part of the annual Human Rights Reports.” Jessica Stern’s [Special Envoy to Advance the Human Rights of LGBTQI+ Persons ]office will then devise an “action plan to combat the practice across foreign policy and foreign assistance lines of effort.”

In other words, the demonic transgender identity is being promoted on a global scale at the highest levels of the State Department, all the way to the top in fact in the person of Antony Blinken.

George Soros has been heavily funding and promoting the transgender agenda from its earliest rise on the public radar this century.

Let’s go over some things:

Americans not completely blinded by the so-called “mainstream” media realize Joe Biden is not calling the shots in the Oval Office but is being controlled by forces greater than himself. After marrying in 1977, Joe and Jill Biden bizarrely went on a post-marriage “honeymoon” trip behind the Iron Curtain to Hungary at the behest of then-Sen. Biden’s close friend, future U.S. Rep. Tom Lantos. Lantos was intimately aligned with progressive globalist billionaire George Soros throughout his long congressional career. Thus, a strong Biden-Soros connection can be dated all the way back to the 1970s. Antony Blinken’s family ties to Soros go equally far back, and also can be traced directly back to Hungary. His father Donald Blinken was so close to Soros that the archive at Soros’s notorious Central European University in Hungary was renamed the Vera and Donald Blinken Open Society Archives. Joe Biden created the Biden Foundation in 2017 and then mysteriously shuttered his initiative in 2019 when he decided to run for president. One of five self-described “key policy areas” of the foundation was “LGBTQ Equality.” This pillar was rife with rabid pro-transgender ideology, with a special focus on George Soros has been heavily funding and promoting the transgender agenda from its earliest rise on the public radar this century.

The sheer scale of servitude to this exotic agenda by Joe Biden and Antony Blinken defies any remotely conventional political explanation.

Under Blinken’s watch, the Biden State Department has issued gender-neutral U.S. passports, officially observed “Transgender Day of Visibility” at State offices around the world and sponsored the department’s “first-ever side event at the United Nations on the rights of transgender and gender-diverse people worldwide.”

The Biden administration has also named transgender individuals to prominent positions, including Assistant Secretary of Health and Human Services Rachel Levine and assistant secretary of defense for readiness Shawn Skelly.

A Jan. 2021 “news article” in leading ruling establishment media organ The Washington Post written just as Biden was poised to enter the White House and titled “Biden’s ambitious LGBT agenda poises him to be nation’s most pro-equality president in history” stressed that transgender rights had a special personal appeal to Biden:

Biden has credited his passion for LGBTQ issues to his late son Beau Biden’s close friendship with Sarah McBride, who is transgender.

McBride worked on Beau Biden’s reelection campaign for attorney general in Delaware, where they later collaborated to pass protections for transgender people in housing, health insurance and employment.

Beau Biden was lauded by transgender activists during his time as Delaware attorney general for his stalwart support of their agenda.

McBride currently serves as a Democrat state senator in Biden’s home state of Delaware.

Unsurprisingly, McBride is as filled with hate towards America First advocates as Joe Biden:

There were not very fine people on both sides in Charlottesville. There were not very fine people on both sides of January 6. There were not very fine people on both sides of the Big Lie. Pretending that Trump and his MAGA enablers are fine people is delusional and dangerous. — Sen. Sarah McBride (@SarahEMcBride) September 2, 2022

Why has Joe Biden been so closely aligned for years with a fringe movement that represented an estimated 0.6 percent of Americans in 2016?

Why is Antony Blinken determined to make the United States a 1,000-pound gorilla enforcing the transgender agenda in am imperialistic manner throughout the world?

We also know one very important thing: that the powerful elites pushing the transgender agenda are also behind a much larger effort to redefine humanity itself. Vaccines made via the use of unborn infants as material for medical experimentation and made mandatory on Americans under pain of loss of gainful employment, fake meat and the eating of insects as food, the absolute destruction of the nuclear family unit… this is the tree that the odd transgender twig is merely a branch of.

“Too much of what’s happening in our country today is not normal,” Biden stated during his Sept. 1 diatribe.

Yet so much that the Biden family has represented in recent years is profoundly not normal.

Ask yourself what Joe Biden and Antony Blinken share in common and then ponder just who is calling the shots at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue these days.

Action . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish