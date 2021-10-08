‘We gave everyone ample time’: Biden lowers the boom on his employers in speech dripping with hostility

Special to WorldTribune, October 8, 2021

Commentary by Joe Schaeffer

It’s amazing that they think they can talk to the American people like this.

In a shocking address in Illinois on Oct. 7 that ratchets up the already heavy authoritarian overtones of his regime, Joe Biden declared his absolute right to control what goes into the bodies of the citizens of this nation, and to harshly punish those who will not comply.

It is common knowledge that aged career politician Biden is merely a puppet of larger forces behind a curtain, but his remarks are nonetheless destined to go down as among the most openly hostile public statements a sitting president has ever expressed towards the people of this republic. It is a pure explication of Naked Power (again not his, but those who control him).

Biden defended his coercive and wildly overreaching federal workplace coronavirus vaccine mandates in the most callous manner. Glossing over the pain caused to millions by his actions, the fraud-tainted declared winner of the 2020 presidential election resorted to the twin themes the progressive ruling elite leans heavily on while pushing its bullying agenda: “defending democracy” and “saving lives.”

An important note: Those two approaches are not even meant to be a convincing argument anymore. Just a hammer to bash skulls.

The official White House transcript of the remarks can be found here. The entire tone is condescending to and scornful of the American citizenry. Of his mandates, Biden professes:

“[W]e gave everyone ample time and information to deal with their concerns. We developed hundreds of million… millions of dollars in incentives… But even after all those efforts, we still had more than a quarter of people in the United States who were eligible for vaccinations but didn’t get the shot.

You silly children. Why didn’t you take the carrot? Okay, then, here comes the stick:

So, while I didn’t race to do it right away, that’s why I’ve had to move toward requirements that everyone get vaccinated or I had the authority to do that. That wasn’t my first instinct…

He didn’t want to become a despot. YOU made him do this. And now you are whining about losing your jobs?

Let’s be clear: When you see headlines and reports of “mass firings” and “hundreds” of people losing their jobs, look at the bigger story….

In true scoundrel fashion, Biden decrees that taking an experimental Big Pharma product is a patriotic duty essential to preserving the American way of life:

Yes, some object, and some object very strenuously. And some are making a political statement out of this issue. But a strong bipartisan majority of Americans support [mandatory] vaccinations. They know it isn’t about politics; it’s about life and death. That’s what it’s about. It’s about looking out for one another. It’s about being patriotic, doing the right thing….

But I’ve made a commitment that — just like World War Two, we were the arsenal of democracy, providing the means by which the Allies could fight and win the war — we’re the arsenal of vaccines.

Biden also heavily mixes in the “saving lives” blather. Showing true shamelessness, he even throws in the specter of mounds of dead children as well:

And we know there is no other way to beat the pandemic than to get the vast majority of Americans vaccinated. It’s as simple as that.

And to — to spread to our children, to spread throughout society and at our hospitals the risk of other variants — it’s all dangerous and obvious, but we’re still not there.

We have to beat this thing.

Along with saluting the flag and thinking of the children, there is crucial ingredient number three… laying blame:

The fact is, this has been a pandemic of the unvaccinated. Unvaccinated. The unvaccinated overcrowd our hospitals, overrunning emergency rooms and intensive care units. The unvaccinated patients are — are leaving no room for someone with a heart attack or in need of a cancer operation and so much more because they can’t into the ICU. They can’t get into the operating rooms.

The unvaccinated also put our economy at risk because people are reluctant to go out. And think about this: Even in places where there is no restriction on going to restaurants and gyms and movie theaters, people are not going in anywhere near the numbers because they’re worried they’re going to get sick.

Biden menacingly ran through the powerful circle of mega-corporations that is actively working with him to expand his mandates beyond the federal reach and into the private sector on a massive scale:

And as the Business Roundtable and others told me when I announced the first requirement, that encouraged businesses to feel they could come in and demand the same thing of their employees….

I’ve spoken with Scott Kirby, the CEO of United Airlines, who’s here today. United went from 59 percent of their employees to 99 percent of their employees in less than two months after implementing the requirement. Ninety-nine percent….

I recently met with the CEOs of Disney, Microsoft — who you’re familiar with here — Walgreens to hear about their requirements.

The Business Roundtable represents 200 of the largest businesses in the world and has championed vaccination requirements to keep businesses open and workers safe.

America’s largest aerospace companies — Lockheed Martin; Raytheon, who I met with yesterday, the chairman of the board; Northrop Grumman — they all just announced plans to implement vaccination requirements.

Even — this I always get a kick out of — Fox News. (Laughter.) Fox News requires vaccinations for all employees. (Applause.) Give me a break. Fox News.

And over the past week, we’ve seen American, Southwest, Alaska, and Jet Blue Airlines all announce requirements.

A cabal is openly flexing its muscle. Never mind the fact that a doddering, gaffe-prone political hack is serving as its mouthpiece. This is raw power, threatened and implemented.

If Americans were paying attention at all (and who can blame those who were not?) during the numerous televised debates throughout the terminally dull and overly extended 2020 Democratic presidential primary process, they would have seen all this coming. In event after event, the assorted candidates openly referred to the public from their lighted stage as if they were infants that they couldn’t wait to corral.

The only obstacle in their path was an election that they could not possibly win given their lunatic rhetoric. This roadblock was not-so-delicately chucked aside.

And now a ruling elite that long had barely concealed its contempt for the “rights” of individual Americans is not even hiding it anymore.

It’s not about being liked or popular at this point. That was perhaps the greatest lesson to be gleaned from the torpid 2020 Democrat circus.

They believe they have the power to proceed anyway. And… they haven’t been proven wrong yet.

The gravest threat facing this nation today is not having a citizenry that embraces the tyranny, though millions already have, but having a majority that quietly acquiesces to it in a vain attempt to preserve daily norms.

Czech dissident Vaclav Havel described this phenomenon in his classic 1978 essay on life behind the Iron Curtain, “The Power of the Powerless”:

Individuals need not believe all these mystifications, but they must behave as though they did, or they must at least tolerate them in silence, or get along well with those who work with them. For this reason, however, they must live within a lie. They need not accept the lie. It is enough for them to have accepted their life with it and in it. For by this very fact, individuals confirm the system, fulfill the system, make the system, are the system.

The forces behind wooden puppet Joe Biden do not expect you to believe in him. But they are counting on you grudgingly accepting your new life under the control system that installed him in the White House.

