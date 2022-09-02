Raid, speech, arrest? Tucker Carlson rips Biden’s ‘truly horrifying’ prime time address

by WorldTribune Staff, September 2, 2022

Flanked by Marine officers silhouetted in a blood-red backdrop, Joe Biden delivered on Thursday a prime time address to the nation described by Fox News host Tucker Carlson as “truly horrifying” and “immoral.” Conservatives promptly labeled it “the most divisive speech in the history of the American presidency” and possibly a prelude to the arrest of former President Donald Trump.

“We made fun of it at the top of the show because we really didn’t know how else to respond,” Carlson said. “But Joe Biden crossed into a very dangerous, very dangerous place. Tonight he declared in a speech in Philadelphia that anyone who disagrees with him is a threat to the country.”

Capping a month-long drama highlighted by the unprecedented raid on the residence of his predecessor and likely 2024 candidate to replace him, Biden insisted during the Thursday speech that the actions of his administration were a reasonable response to an existential threat to the nation:

“Too much of what’s happening in our country today is not normal,” he said. “Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic. The Republican Party today is dominated, driven, and intimidated by Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans. And that is a threat to this country.”

Carlson responded: “Yeah, they’re a threat, says the guy with the blood-red Nazi background and Marines standing behind him. It’s a complete outrage that this is being sanctioned as a White House event. In other words, that this is the approved position of our government. It’s totally immoral.”

Trump White House adviser Garrett Ziegler posted on Truth Social:

“Everything the Resident said tonight is preposterous — I, a MAGA lover, respect the U.S. Constitution so much that I actually read it and take it to heart. It says that the State Legislatures, not Soros-funded Secretaries of State, dictate the time, place, and manner of elections. And I have fought for that truth for over 18 months now, being called every name in the book, and being one of a literal handful of staffers for @realDonaldTrump to stay true to that document.”

Human Events senior editor Jack Posobiec said in a Telegram post what other Washington insiders have been discussing in private:

“You know they’re going to arrest Trump now, right?

That’s how these things work in fake republics.

1. Raid

2. “Evidence”

3. Enemy Speech

4. Followed by…”

Ann Schockett, immediate past president of the National Federation of Republican Women wrote on Facebook:

“Don’t let the words and actions of any group or any person including the President belittle you, discourage your resolve in defending what this country stands for, take away your rights under the law or minimize your beliefs. Joe Biden promised unity in 2020 and instead delivered the most divisive speech in the history of the American presidency.

“I stand strong and tall with you, my fellow ‘extremists’, to:

• Secure the border

• Support our allies

• Defend not defund law enforcement and the military

• Follow the Rule of Law

• Uphold our Constitution and safeguard our freedoms

• Ensure fair elections

• Curb inflation

• Lower taxes

• Support affordable energy

• Battle hate

• Unify not divide, strengthen not weaken, this nation…”

