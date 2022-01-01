GREATEST HITS, 6 — Post-election reality check: Glenn Youngkin, the Carlyle Group and Dominion Voting Systems

CELEBRATING 23 YEARS OF EXCELLENCE: Top stories of 2021

In 2021, Big Tech and the Left silenced the lone alternative mass media voice, President Donald J Trump. WorldTribune in 2021 helped Americans correct the record on their own. — The Editors

Special to WorldTribune, November 4, 2021

Analysis by Joe Schaeffer

Virginia Republican Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin’s former Carlyle Group cohorts own Dominion Voting Systems, the controversial voting machine company that is at the heart of widespread claims the 2020 presidential election was fraudulently stolen.

This disturbing fact did not prevent Youngkin from running as the “alternative” to those who were declared the victor in the highly-irregular presidential race. He even repeatedly called for an “audit” of the Dominion machines themselves while on the campaign trail.

Was this classic control mechanics at work? First create the problem, to your own immense personal benefit. Then present yourself as the solution, also to rewarding personal effect.

It doesn’t just work with lab-orchestrated viruses and vaccines.

Happy red voters need to pause and ask themselves: Is what went down in Virginia on Nov. 2 an orchestrated drama to reconstitute the Uniparty dominant nexus that was smashed to atoms by Trump in 2016?

Dominion Voting Systems is owned by Staple Street Capital, which was co-founded by two ex-Carlyle Group bigwigs. Axios reported last year:

The Canada-founded and Denver-based company was acquired in mid-2018 by Staple Street Capital, a mid-market buyout firm co-founded by Carlyle Group and Cerberus vets.

Here’s more from that Nov. 17, 2020 Axios story. Is it getting uncomfortable yet?

Dominion’s owner is keeping a particularly low profile, removing the team, portfolio and contact pages from its website in recent days.

Axios hysterically tried to spin private equity control of the voting machines used in the 2020 presidential election as proof of their impartiality:

Private equity has one overarching goal, which is to [generate] profits for itself and its investors. In the absence of any evidence to the contrary, it’s very difficult to believe these firms were party to election-rigging, given that exposure of such misdeeds would destroy their portfolio companies’ value.

As we will see below, private equity also greatly values high-level political connections. What represents the bigger revenue stream to these soulless profiteers: A successful voting machine company or influence and control over those running the United States government?

Stephen D. Owens is the co-founder of Staple Street Capital. From his corporate bio:

Prior to founding Staple Street Capital, Mr. Owens was a Managing Director at The Carlyle Group where he was a member of the firm’s U.S. Buyout team. During his tenure at Carlyle, he co-founded the firm’s Global Consumer & Retail Group, was a senior member of the firm’s Global Communications & Media Group and executed and oversaw investments in the business services and transportation sectors. Mr. Owens was responsible for sourcing, executing, overseeing and exiting investments and serving on the boards of various Carlyle portfolio companies.

The second co-founder, Hootan Yaghoobzadeh, is a Carlyle alum as well:

Prior to joining Cerberus, Mr. Yaghoobzadeh worked in The Carlyle Group’s U.S. Buyout team. At Carlyle, Mr. Yaghoobzadeh focused on leverage buyout transactions in the communications and media, aerospace and defense, business services, and industrial sectors. Prior to joining Carlyle, Mr. Yaghoobzadeh worked at Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette on merchant banking, restructuring, M&A, high yield and leveraged-loan transactions.

It’s a fact: two Carlyle alums own Dominion Voting Systems.

Do patriotic Americans justifiably elated to see ultra-corrupt Clintonite crony Terry McAuliffe go down to defeat truly understand just how bad Carlyle is?

Carlyle co-founder David Rubenstein personally recruited Glenn Youngkin to join the organization in 1995. He was there for 25 years.

News item: 1993: Nation-destroying progressive globalist billionaire George Soros funds Carlyle to the tune of $100 million:

For Carlyle, the commitment from Soros Fund Management represents a kind of financial blessing from one of the current high priests of investing. Carlyle is best known for its high-octane political connections, which include former defense secretary Frank Carlucci, former secretary of state James A. Baker III and Richard G. Darman, former director of the Office of Management and Budget….

“We are very pleased with the Soros relationship and have enormous respect for that organization’s achievements,” said David Rubenstein, a managing director.

Russia’s richest oligarch, a man with close Soros ties, sat on a Carlyle advisory board:

The New York-based Soros Foundation has spent more than $1 billion on charitable projects in Russia during the last 15 years. [Mikhail] Khodorkovsky had based his own charitable organization, the Open Russia Foundation, on Soros’ Open Society Institute and had close links to the Soros Foundation’s work in supporting libraries, Internet education, community development and the promotion of civil society.

Along with Soros, Khodorkovsky was awash in American elitist ties:

His quest led him from Moscow to Houston and New York and, eventually, to the White House. In 2001, Yukos set up a foundation. (Mr. Khodorkovsky called it the Open Russia Foundation, an echo of George Soros’s Open Society Institute.) For the board Mr. Khodorkovsky enlisted Henry Kissinger, Lord Rothschild and a former United States ambassador to the Soviet Union….

Washington took the bait. In September, George H. W. Bush came to Moscow to give a speech at a dinner held by the Carlyle Group, one of the world’s richest private equity funds. Rumors still swirl as to the real reason behind the dinner, but this much is known: Mr. Khodorkovsky, who now sits in Moscow’s Matrosskaya Tishina prison, also sits on a Carlyle advisory board with the secretary of state under Mr. Bush, James A. Baker III.

Do not deceive yourself. This is the world Glenn Youngkin travels in. Never mind his waist, the man is literally shoulder-deep in the darkest globalist power networks.

Along with his wife Suzanne, Youngkin co-chaired the 2020 Wilson Center awards dinner honoring moneyed investment banker and former Trump administration Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and former International Monetary Fund managing director Christine Lagarde:

The 2020 Wilson Awards Dinner will be co-chaired by Glenn and Suzanne Youngkin…

In July 2011, [Christine] Lagarde was elected the 11th Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and was the first woman to hold that position. Since November of 2019 she has served as President of the European Central Bank, and is the first woman to hold that position. She is being recognized for her work in the fight against climate change and for gender equality.

Get a load of this list of former honorees:

Previous recipients of the Woodrow Wilson Award include former Vice President Dick Cheney, former Secretaries of State Dr. Henry Kissinger, General Colin Powell, Hillary Clinton, Condoleezza Rice, and Rex Tillerson, and former Secretaries of Defense Ash Carter and Chuck Hagel, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Ambassador Nikki Haley.

WorldTribune has documented the Wilson Center’s extensive internationalist and Hillary Clinton-led pro-abortion feminist ties. The “Feminist Foreign Policy” mantra is a globalist boondoggle especially dear to the hearts of the radicals inhabiting the Biden administration today.

For 26 glorious years, ending after 2014, the Swamp Uniparty ruling establishment enjoyed the very best kind of monopoly over the U.S. political process. From Bush-Dukakis all the way through Obama-Romney, it was able to perpetuate a thoroughly bogus illusion of choice to the American people while assuring that it would hold the reins of power in Washington, D.C. no matter which candidate won.

An attempt is being made to bring back those halcyon elitist days. Those engaged in this crushingly corrosive agenda believe that getting uber globalist Glenn Youngkin elected on the backs of patriotic Trump supporters has aided their cause immeasurably.

