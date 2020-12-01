China connection? Reports say Dominion parent company received $400M from CCP-linked bank

by WorldTribune Staff, December 1, 2020

Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings show that, less than a month before the Nov. 3 election, the firm which bought Dominion Voting Systems received $400 million from a Swiss bank with close ties to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), reports say.

Attorney Lin Wood tweeted on Tuesday: “PATRIOT ALERT: Information being received NOW that Communist China purchased Dominion Voting in October 8 for $400M. Efforts underway to verify. If true, this confirms other evidence that Communists intend to overthrow our government to get our precious land. NOT ON OUR WATCH.”

Austin Security and Investigation Solutions reportedly investigated the SEC filings of Staple Street Capital, which acquired Dominion Voting Systems in 2018, the Gateway Pundit noted on Tuesday.

“On Oct 8, 2020, Staple Street Capital filed SEC Form D offerings and sales amount of $400,000,000 with the Sales Compensation Recipient identified as UBS Securities,” states the investigation.

“UBS Securities is a Swiss investment bank which owns 24.99% of UBS Securities Co LTD, a Chinese Investment Bank. The remaining 75% of UBS Securities CO LTD is owned by the Chinese government,” states the report.

The report notes that overall owners of UBS Securities Co LTD are all CCP front groups: Beijing Guoxiang (33%); UBS (24.99%); Guangdong Comm. Group [zh] (14.01%); China Guodian (14%); and COFCO Group (14%).

The National Pulse noted at Beijing Guoxiang is a state owned asset; Guangdong Comm. Group’s 100% stakeholder is the Guangdong Provincial Government; China Guodian is a state owned enterprise administered for the SASAC for the State Council; and COFCO Group is a state owned enterprise under the direct supervision of the SASAC.

SASAC, the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council (SASAC), is a special commission of communist China directly under the State Council.

A Nov. 25 report by the National Pulse also tied Dominion Voting Systems to China.

Andy Huang, who serves as Core Infrastructure Manager of Information Technology at Dominion Voting Systems, previously worked at Chinese government owned China Telecom, the report said.

“Huang, who fulfills the critical technology role at Dominion, worked at the Chinese firm from 1998 to 2002,” the report noted.

Huang also worked for Cisco, which is responsible for upholding China’s draconian Internet firewall, the report said.

