What federal contractors told the Westchester Country police about secret flights of illegal migrants

by WorldTribune Staff, January 28, 2022

“The government is betraying the American people.”

That is what a federal contractor told a Westchester County, New York police officer in a conversation recorded on the officer’s body camera on the tarmac of the White Plains airport on Aug. 13, 2021.

The officer’s body cam video, which was obtained via a Freedom of Information Act request by former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino, shows migrants being transported on secret charter flights under the cover of night from southern border states to Westchester County.

WorldTribune.com reported on Aug. 17, 2021 about the flights carrying illegal immigrants to the Westchester airport.

The 51-minute footage of the August incident shows Westchester Police Sgt. Michael Hamborsky asking federal contractors about the after-hours flights and why local police were not provided details.

“You’re on a secure facility here; we really don’t know anything and we’re in charge of security,” Hamborsky told one of the contractors.

“This is anti all our security stuff,” Hamborsky said.

“I’m just trying to figure out what’s what, who’s who and how I’m supposed to keep this secure,” Hamborsky told the contractors as he continued asking questions.

“We’re not allowed to have our picture taken when we get on base,” one contractor told the officer as they began showing him lanyards around their necks.

“Un-f–king-believable,” Hamborsky responded. “And who’s that by? DHS [Department of Homeland Security]?”

“Yes, and the United States Army,” the contractor responded. “You’re on a federal installation but DHS wants everything on the down low.”

Another contractor told Hamborsky: “Listen, my thing is I like to comply but technically we’re not supposed to show IDs or anything. Like I said, everything is supposed to be hush hush.”

Hamborsky asked one contractor why they were coming to suburban Westchester, which is about 35 miles outside of New York City.

“You don’t want to be in somewhere the spotlight is,” the contractor replied. “You want to try and be as down low as possible. A lot of this is just down-low stuff that we don’t tell people because what we don’t want to do is attract attention. We don’t want the media. Like we don’t even know where we’re going when they tell us.”

One of the contractors told the officer later in the video: “I get the whole secrecy and all that s–t but this is even above my f–king pay grade . . . the f- -k, you know what I mean?”

“And why? You know why?” Hamborsky asked.

“You know why, look who’s in office. That’s why, come on,” the contractor said.

“But what’s the big secret?” Hamborsky asked.

“You know why. Because if this gets out, the government is betraying the American people,” the contractor said.

Hamborsky also asked a bus driver where he is taking the migrants, but the driver said he isn’t sure.

“They didn’t tell you where it’s going?” he asked the bus driver.

“They never do,” the driver responded.

Hamborsky said he later learned that some of the buses were headed to Delaware, Virginia, and New Jersey.

“We’re a family-owned business,” one driver explained. “We’re subcontractors of a government contractor . . . It’s one of those things you can’t turn down because once you sign the contract, you’re a slave to the grind.”

Astorino told Fox News’s Tucker Carlson on Thursday that the video shows a “complete breakdown of our system.”

“Now they keep saying ‘it’s just unaccompanied kids.’ Completely a lie. And that these kids were not going to go into our own area. Completely a lie. [They’re being put] into schools in Westchester, Long Island, the surrounding suburbs. So it is a complete breakdown of our system. It is a betrayal, as that gentleman said, a betrayal to the American people,” Astorino said.

“We have a government that continues to lie to us, that has failed in its most essential duty to secure our nation’s borders, and uphold the rule of law. When we first found out about these flights, we were attacked for demanding simple answers. They kept lying and deflecting, but this is a matter of public safety, public health and the people’s right to know,” Astorino told Fox News Digital on Thursday.

EXCLUSIVE FOOTAGE: Government contractors admit to flying illegal immigrants to smaller airports to keep the flights on the “down low” and hidden from the public. pic.twitter.com/BXA0NHr6Ue — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) January 27, 2022

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: . . . . How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief