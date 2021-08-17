4-month-old ‘secret’: Westchester County NY discovers it is hub for shipping illegals into America

by WorldTribune Staff, August 17, 2021

Another day, another story about U.S. residents dealing with dangerous influxes of illegal aliens as they are in the process of being transported into America’s Heartland.

On Aug. 9, WorldTribune reported on the town of Abilene, Texas being intentionally left in the dark about federal agents’ use of its local airport as a hub to shuttle illegal aliens from the beleaguered southern border into this nation’s interior. A similar activity is now playing out much farther to the north.

In a series of Twitter posts, New York GOP 2022 gubernatorial candidate Rob Astorino has joined Abiline’s U.S. Rep. Jodey Arrington (R-TX) in expressing his frustration and anger over having his Westchester community just north of New York City being utilized as a transport point for illegals:

I broke this story Friday on @710WOR: Hundreds of undocumented immigrants from crisis at southern border flown into Westchester Co. Airport each of last several nights. Why was this a secret?

Where are they being resettled?

Who is paying?

Have they been tested for COVID? pic.twitter.com/LgZCd8EF5v — Rob Astorino (@RobAstorino) August 16, 2021

Swift Air (N440US) that left McAllen, TX on Sunday arrived at 2:48pm at Westchester from Jacksonville with a plane full of undocumented immigrants. pic.twitter.com/JRUJNs1zME — Rob Astorino (@RobAstorino) August 16, 2021

The bus was repositioned to try and block the view. Dozens of teens and adults came off the plane and onto the bus. Federal, state and county gov’t needs to be transparent and inform the public where they are being resettled. pic.twitter.com/FTN3VeK2L5 — Rob Astorino (@RobAstorino) August 16, 2021

I’m now told flights have been happening since April. Smaller then. Bigger now. 737s daily. Instead of fixing crisis at southern border, feds are spreading thousands of undocumented throughout U.S. interior. That’s not solving the crisis. Being secretive makes it worse. https://t.co/zFJzLRgw00 — Rob Astorino (@RobAstorino) August 16, 2021

New York TV station News 12 in the Bronx reports the planes are filled with “children,” yet as Astorino notes, those captured in pictures hardly resemble tots. News 12 states:

News 12 is told these flights carrying undocumented children from the border have been coming into the Westchester County Airport since April. News 12 has been told one of the flights came in at 3 p.m. Monday.

Officials from the Department of Health and Human Services told the New York congressional delegation that all flights coming in through the Westchester County Airport contain children being reunited with parents or sponsors through the Office of Refugee Resettlement, which is housed within HHS. Because they are chartered flights, they fly into HBN rather than larger airports in New York City. All of this is legal and in accordance with HHS policy.

The county’s elected Executive, a Democrat, curiously declares that he has not been in communication with HHS officials on the matter yet still can confirm that the illegals have all been vaccinated:

Westchester County Executive George Latimer says he has not been able to get in touch with officials at HHS, but it’s his understanding that Westchester is not a final stop – that the children are not being settled locally.

Latimer also says the children have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Unsurprisingly, that explanation is not easing concerns:

County executive candidate Christine Sculti says she is not buying Latimer’s claim that he knew nothing about the flights of undocumented children coming into the airport.

“It’s his airport. It’s his Department of Public Safety. There is no way that he didn’t know about this. And I think that’s a real issue from a transparency perspective. We deserve to know as the public to understand what’s going on in the county,” says Sculti.

And so we see for the second time in a week that the Biden administration is using the federal government to ship illegal aliens into the interior of this nation, and doing so under a cloak of secrecy so complete that local officials have absolutely no idea what is going on in their own bailiwicks. And where are all these illegal aliens’ final destinations? Your guess is as good as your congressman’s:

News 12 was told most of the flights originated in El Paso and McAllen, Texas, and when they get to the Westchester airport, they go to a private hangar on the west side of the airport.

The federal government does not want American citizens to know the first thing about what it is up to concerning its concierge service for the unprecedented wave of humanity flooding our porous southern border.

