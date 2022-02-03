P&G’s Pritchard is back: Joins Airbnb, Coca-Cola, Intel, Visa as sponsors of ‘Bloody Beijing Winter Olympics’

Special to WorldTribune, February 3, 2022

Analysis by Joe Schaeffer, 247 Real News

You may remember the insufferable Marc Pritchard from a couple of years ago.

Back in 2019, the Procter & Gamble chief brand officer was the driving force behind an especially obnoxious Gillette razor campaign against “toxic masculinity.”

It’s all the more galling, then, to see Pritchard continuing to ply his Cultural Marxist schtick for the domestic U.S. market while shamelessly kowtowing to communist China. But it’s really beyond the pale for Pritchard to go into his PC dance as he is being interviewed by the International Olympic Committee.

Proctor & Gamble is one of five major U.S. companies sponsoring the Bloody Beijing Winter Olympics this month as part of the IOC’s The Olympic Partner (TOP) program. Airbnb, Coca-Cola, Intel and Visa round out the shameless quintet.

But while Uighur slave labor is of no concern to P&G or the IOC, the two forces managed to come together last March to promote Pritchard’s woke agenda.

Check out the headline:

P&G’s Marc Pritchard: “You have to look at the systems that perpetuate bias and then break them down”

This for a discussion between two of the most monumental abettors of communist Chinese brutality on the world stage today.

Co-China canoodler IOC gushes over Procter & Gamble’s sense of social responsibility:

P&G has long been one of the leading private sector advocates for women’s empowerment, with its Chief Brand Officer Marc Pritchard ensuring that the company leverages its significant voice in advertising and media to tackle gender bias.

The hypocrisy is stunning on both sides of the table:

“Brands affect nearly every person on the planet, every day, and can be agents of change—individually and collectively,” [Pritchard] says. “We believe one of the best ways to solve the challenges facing us today is for brands to spark conversations that mobilize people to take action.”

The nausea-inducing pap continues:

Why is gender bias an issue that resonates with P&G?

Well, the reason why I think it resonates with us is because we really believe in equality. We see equal. We believe that there should be equal representation, equal voice, equal opportunity, equal roles, equal respect. And particularly when it comes to gender, because 50 per cent of the world are women and 50 per cent of the world are men. So, there should be equality in everything that we do. And that should then extend to all aspects of intersectionality, which includes race, ethnicity, gender orientation, sexual identity, ability, religion, even age. Equality fuels positive things; equality improves society; equality drives growth. It’s just the right thing to do, as well as the smart thing to do, to have equality. And that’s why it resonates with us and why we focus on eliminating all forms of bias, of course, including gender bias.

How can the human rights-ignoring IOC ask such a question with a straight face, and how can Pritchard be so deliberately obtuse in his reply?

As a Worldwide Olympic Partner, how important is it for you to see the IOC taking action to foster gender equality in sport and throughout the Olympic Movement?

Very important, because we seek partners that share our values, but also take action. And that’s why the efforts that the IOC has made over the course of the last few years in particular have demonstrated that not only does the IOC believe in equality and inclusion, but it is taking action in equality and inclusion in its leadership ranks, in working with the NOCs [National Olympic Committees] and ensuring that they put things in place.

For some perplexing reason, P&G is not nearly as bold when it comes to the Chinese tyranny’s views about the equality of Uighur women. Or men. Or children, for that matter. Here the holy word “diversity” takes on an entirely different meaning. It is solely about commerce. The very same month, March 2021, that Pritchard sat down for his PC lovefest with the IOC, he could barely contain his enthusiasm for the China market and what it meant for his company.

Advertising industry news site The Drum reported:

Fresh from being crowned Global Marketer of the Year, Procter & Gamble’s (P&G) top marketer Marc Pritchard says China and the potential of 5G are top of his list of priorities as he looks to diversify the FMCG giant’s marketing efforts.

North America might be P&G’s biggest market, but its chief brand officer Marc Pritchard is looking to China as the region that will drive the consumer goods giant’s marketing transformation efforts.

“If you want to see the future look to China,” is Pritchard’s advice to his marketing peers. “China is where there is transformation happening. The market flipped a few years ago from the old brand building model to a digital ecosystem, from bricks and mortar to e-commerce.”

P&G is all-in on China, The Drum relates:

China is P&G’s second largest market globally and since 2014 it’s been the FMCG firm’s largest e-commerce market. Last year, the business announced plans to invest $100m over the next three years in its China Digital Innovation Centre in Guangzhou Development District. The project integrates P&G’s digital technology research and innovation in fields such as big data and digitalized supply chain to accelerate the transformation of its business model.

“The breakthroughs happening in this region are extraordinary,” Pritchard adds.

Just as with Mars, Inc and its gender-neutral M&M’s, corporate social justice wokeness in the U.S. is being used as a convenient vehicle to cover up pure inhumanity in the name of cold profit abroad. Amoral multinationals understand the markets they operate in. In the U.S., emotion-driven PC gestures serve a useful purpose for a company acting deplorably on a global scale. While in China, servile devotion to a strictly regimented power bloc is the surest way forward.

Big Corporate Woke is the marketing scam that washes the dirty laundry.

