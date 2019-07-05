Exec behind Gillette’s anti-male crusade has close ties to Clinton world

Special to WorldTribune.com

By Joe Schaeffer

Procter & Gamble chief brand officer Marc Pritchard is one of the most unabashedly radical corporate believers in the use of product to help promote social engineering. The man behind the infamous Gillette ad that condemned “toxic masculinity” earlier this year, Pritchard has bluntly stated his desire to fully utilize Procter & Gamble’s brand to help redefine gender dynamics and “expel” men who do not measure up to his woke standards.

Pritchard is a committed ideologue who toggles back and forth between “white executive” mode and racial minority identifier as it suits his purposes.

In a 2018 interview with PR Week, Pritchard revealed that his father was a Mexican-American who served as an activist for the rights of migrant workers. But his father was adopted by an English man, he stated, thus the name “Pritchard.” This neatly allows him the opportunity to wallow in “white privilege.” Pritchard related how it personally pained him to mark himself down as Caucasian on job applications, though his father encouraged him to do so to help him get ahead.

“Entering the workforce, I suppressed my Mexican heritage for fear of being labeled,” Pritchard explained. “I didn’t own who I was because I heard those denigrating terms. I had to come to grips with my own bias and behaviors. I recognized the privilege of being viewed as white.”

But there is something else Pritchard is even more obsessed about than race, and that is masculinity. In a speech to the 2019 Makers Conference, Pritchard related how television commercials for various P&G brands highlight men doing laundry, washing dishes and changing diapers. “Gillette has shaped perceptions of masculinity for generations,” Pritchard observed. “Including the iconic selling line, ‘The Best a Man Can Get.’

“So it was high time to start a dialogue about a more modern, positive view of what it means to be a good man in today’s world.”

Pritchard took his sentiments to a weirdly authoritarian place while discussing the weekly pickup basketball games he plays with a multiracial mix of men ranging in age from “16 to 63.”

“We crack jokes, we make fun of each other. But we also check each other’s behavior. We expect integrity. We call out fouls. We pull each other aside when a talking-to is needed. And we help each other on and off the court.

“The expectations are clear and we respectfully expel the men who don’t honor the standards we set.”

Keep in mind that Pritchard is using this analogy while describing his company’s efforts to establish a new view of masculinity in the world. Powerful corporate executive of a multi-billion-dollar corporation, Pritchard is unmistakably advocating the societal shunning of men who do not accept P&G’s new gender order.

It’s rather frightening then to imagine a scenario where monolithic corporations such as Procter & Gamble are working hand-in-hand with the president of the United States to change the very social structure of America. Yet the citizens of this nation narrowly avoided this Orwellian nightmare in 2016.

P&G, and Pritchard in particular, were extremely cozy with Hillary Clinton in the months running right up to her stunning electoral loss to Donald Trump.

The company donated between $1 million and $5 million to the Clinton Foundation in 2015. When eyebrows were raised over this lucrative Clinton-P&G connection, then-CEO A.G. Lafley dismissed the matter as routine. “We partner with [the Clinton Global Initiative] to accelerate social programs that benefit mothers, children and families,” Lafley said at the time. “Those just happen to be our primary consumers around the world.”

Well, not exactly. The “social programs” P&G were working on with the Clintons involved exactly the type of social engineering the company is now so feverishly practicing today. Pritchard spoke at the 2016 CGI Annual Meeting, which was held Sept.19-21, just weeks before the presidential election. A session titled “Tackling Gender Bias in the Media Through the Power of Advertising” included remarks by Chelsea Clinton. “Dinner hosted by Procter & Gamble,” the program schedule reads.

Pritchard was a participant as this “Topic Dinner” aimed at addressing the problem that “girls and women are often portrayed unequally or inauthentically” in the media. “For example, research has shown that evening news broadcasts are anchored by women only about a third of the time. And in the movie industry, women constitute just 17 percent of characters in crowd scenes and less than a quarter of protagonists in high-grossing films,” the program schedule summary states.

This was not the first time that Pritchard had appeared at a CGI event. A posting on P&G’s corporate website proudly displays a photo of Pritchard and other company execs posing with Bill Clinton at a 2011 CGI gathering. “For the sixth consecutive year, P&G leaders attended the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) forum to announce new social and environmental sustainability goals,” the website gushes.

Pritchard has other tight relations with the Clinton circle. An organization called Vital Voices gave him a “Solidarity Award” in January for his “commitment to gender equality in advertising and media.” In accepting the honor, Pritchard was once again his staunchly authoritarian self. He warned that “long-standing, pervasive and institutional gender bias” pushes women down and leads to “violence and other outrageous acts.” He then went on to ominously deplore “unconscious bias, which shows up in much subtler attitudes and behavior that are still just as damaging.

“And that’s why we’ve made a deep commitment as a company to use our reach and voice in advertising and media so we can do our part to eliminate gender bias and promote gender equality.”

When you click on the Board of Directors page at the Vital Voices website, the first face you see is Huma Abedin, still listed as “Chief of Staff for Hillary Clinton.” And topping the “Honorary Chairs Emeriti” section is the name “Hon. Hillary Rodham Clinton.”

Procter & Gamble continues to up the ante in its flagrant attempts to stir up racial and gender antagonism with its latest campaign. A new “film” released by the company titled “The Look” is meant to “spark reflection and conversation on racial bias and inequality,” the company states in a press release:

“The Look” follows a Black man throughout his day as he encounters a variety of ‘looks’ that symbolize a barrier to acceptance. In the film, the windows of a passing car are raised after his son waves to a young girl in the back seat, occupants of an elevator seem to shut him out as he approaches and workers in a department store watch him with suspicion as he shops. For each scene, historical records and contemporary stories are provided at www.talkaboutbias.com to spark discussion and understanding on how these small ‘looks’, whether intentional or not, can have a potentially bigger impact. The film ends with the line ‘Let’s talk about the look so we can see beyond it.”

Spoiler alert: the black man ends up in a court of law, and he’s not the defendant. A viewing of the short film leads one to seriously ponder whether it is the most pandering gesture ever made to a racial minority by a major corporation. Which, of course, is really saying something. That is how leaden-footed this tripe is.

Marc Pritchard and Procter & Gamble are fully committed to their highly judgmental and despotic-flavored social justice corporate warrior crusade. Imagine how much more damage they could be inflicting if their chosen financial partner, Hillary Clinton, were sitting in the Oval Office right now, as planned?

Joe Schaeffer is the former Managing Editor of The Washington Times National Weekly Edition. His columns appear at LibertyNation.com, WorldTribune.com, and FreePressInternational.org.

